Valkyrie Investments Joins Flurry Of Firms Filing For Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Amidst a surge of activity within the ETF space, Valkyrie Investments has made significant moves to establish its presence once again. A Delaware-based subsidiary of Valkyrie Investments Inc. has filed an updated spot ETF proposal, altering the intended exchange to Nasdaq and changing the ticker to $BRRR.

The company, which already has a bitcoin futures ETF product listed on the Nasdaq, is likely to have been closely observing the developments in the industry, with a particular focus on other firms entering the ETF market. Notably, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, filed a spot bitcoin ETF application, perhaps taking advantage of recent regulatory scrutiny to facilitate its entry into the market. This move by BlackRock, a prominent player in traditional finance, indicates the growing acceptance and interest in bitcoin among institutional investors.

Furthermore, WisdomTree, an asset management company, has also submitted an application for a spot Bitcoin ETF. This application signals the increasing competition among firms aiming to launch bitcoin ETFs, as they recognize the demand for regulated investment products in the space, along with the first-movers advantage possible.

In addition, Bitwise filed a 19b-4 form to renew their spot bitcoin ETF filing, while Invesco renewed their filing for a spot bitcoin ETF.

As firms like Valkyrie, BlackRock, Bitwise, Invesco and WisdomTree enter the race for an ETF approval, they all equally aim to provide investors with more accessible and regulated avenues to participate in the bitcoin market. These developments underscore the continued growth and maturation of the bitcoin industry, with ETFs emerging as an important tool for investors seeking exposure to bitcoin in a regulated manner, albeit at the cost of certain properties inherent only to native bitcoin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.