News & Insights

Stocks

Valkea Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

November 22, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Valkea Resources Corp. is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 19, 2024, where key matters including financial statements and director elections will be discussed. Amid postal disruptions, the company has made meeting materials available online to ensure shareholder access. Valkea is actively exploring gold deposits in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

For further insights into TSE:OZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.