Valkea Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.
Valkea Resources Corp. is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 19, 2024, where key matters including financial statements and director elections will be discussed. Amid postal disruptions, the company has made meeting materials available online to ensure shareholder access. Valkea is actively exploring gold deposits in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.
