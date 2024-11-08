News & Insights

Valkea Resources Retains Full Control of Palvanen Project

November 08, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Valkea Resources Corp. has announced it will retain full ownership of the Palvanen Project in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt after Kinross Gold Corp. decided not to proceed with further commitments. This development allows Valkea to have greater flexibility in its exploration and development strategies for both the Palvanen and Paana projects.

