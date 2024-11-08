Valkea Resources Retains Full Control of Palvanen Project

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Valkea Resources Corp. has announced it will retain full ownership of the Palvanen Project in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt after Kinross Gold Corp. decided not to proceed with further commitments. This development allows Valkea to have greater flexibility in its exploration and development strategies for both the Palvanen and Paana projects.

For further insights into TSE:OZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.