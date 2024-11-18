News & Insights

Stocks

Valkea Resources Launches Exploration at Paana Project

November 18, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Valkea Resources Corp. is set to begin its inaugural Phase 1 exploration at the Paana project in Central Lapland, Finland, targeting high-grade gold mineralization at the Aarnivalkea West discovery. The company aims to define the gold mineralization’s extent and structural controls through a 2,000-meter drill program. This initiative builds on previous promising findings and seeks to enhance future exploration strategies.

For further insights into TSE:OZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.