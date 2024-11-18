Valkea Resources Launches Exploration at Paana Project

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Valkea Resources Corp. is set to begin its inaugural Phase 1 exploration at the Paana project in Central Lapland, Finland, targeting high-grade gold mineralization at the Aarnivalkea West discovery. The company aims to define the gold mineralization’s extent and structural controls through a 2,000-meter drill program. This initiative builds on previous promising findings and seeks to enhance future exploration strategies.

