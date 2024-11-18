Valkea Resources Begins OTCQB Trading Expansion

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Valkea Resources Corp. has announced that its shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, enhancing visibility and access for investors globally. This move is part of the company’s strategy to improve liquidity and expand its shareholder base as it embarks on its exploration program in Finland’s Central Lapland Greenstone Belt.

