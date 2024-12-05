Valkea Partners with S2 Resources on Australian Assets

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Valkea Resources has finalized an agreement with S2 Resources, granting S2 an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in three promising gold tenements in Victoria, Australia. This deal allows Valkea to focus on its main projects in Finland while maintaining a stake in the exploration potential of its Australian assets.

