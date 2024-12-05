News & Insights

Stocks

Valkea Partners with S2 Resources on Australian Assets

December 05, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Outback Goldfields Corp (TSE:OZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Valkea Resources has finalized an agreement with S2 Resources, granting S2 an option to acquire up to an 80% interest in three promising gold tenements in Victoria, Australia. This deal allows Valkea to focus on its main projects in Finland while maintaining a stake in the exploration potential of its Australian assets.

For further insights into TSE:OZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.