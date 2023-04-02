Validea's Top Ten Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/2/2023

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (OSIS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OSI Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company's segments include Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. Its Security segment provides security and inspection systems and turnkey security screening solutions. Its Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, markets and services patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and associated accessories globally. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment designs, manufactures and markets optoelectronic devices and flex circuits and provide electronics manufacturing services globally for use in a range of applications, including aerospace and defense electronics, X-ray security and inspection systems and medical imaging, chemistry analysis and diagnostics instruments, Internet of things (IoT) and consumer wearable products, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OSI SYSTEMS, INC.

OSIS Guru Analysis

OSIS Fundamental Analysis

FABRINET (FN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fabrinet in a Cayman Islands-based company, which provides advanced precision optical/electronic/mechanical manufacturing services. The Company provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. The Company focuses primarily on the production of low-volume, high-mix products. The principal subsidiaries of Fabrinet include Fabrinet Co., Ltd., Casix, Inc., Fabrinet West, Inc., Fabrinet UK Limited and Fabrinet Israel Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FABRINET

FN Guru Analysis

FN Fundamental Analysis

HITACHI LTD (ADR) (HTHIY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hitachi Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of products and provision of services. The Company has seven business segments. Digital Systems & Services segment provides services such as system integration, consulting and cloud services, information technology (IT) products and software and automated teller machines (ATMs). Green Energy & Mobility segment provides power grids, renewable energy, nuclear power and rail systems. Connective Industries segment provides elevators, home appliances and air conditioning, industrial measurement and analysis systems and others. Automotive Systems segment offers powertrain, chassis, advanced driver assistance and systems for two-wheelers. Hitachi Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators and mining machinery. Hitachi Metals segment provides special steel products. The Others segment is engaged in the provision of optical disc drives and management, sale and rental of real estate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HITACHI LTD (ADR)

HTHIY Guru Analysis

HTHIY Fundamental Analysis

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP (IART) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT). The CSS segment consists of technologies and instrumentation used for a range of specialties, such as neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. The CSS segment consists of a portfolio of brands, such as Codman, DuraGen, DuraSeal, CUSA, Mayfield and Bactiseal. Its product offering includes CereLink in the Unites States and Europe. The Company's TT segment focuses on three areas, which include complex wound surgery, surgical reconstruction and peripheral nerve repair. TT's regenerative platform includes multiple brands, such as Integra Dermal Matrices, AmnioExcel, SurgiMend, MicroMatrix and NeuraGen. The Company's manufacturing and research facilities are located in California, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Utah, France, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP

IART Guru Analysis

IART Fundamental Analysis

LITTELFUSE INC (LFUS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Littelfuse, Inc. is an industrial technology manufacturing company. It designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies throughout the world. Its segments include Electronics, Transportation and Industrial. Its Electronics segment consists of product offerings in the industry, including fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resettable fuses and polymer electrostatic discharge (ESD); semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, silicon and silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) technologies. Its Transportation segment consists of circuit protection, power control and sensing technologies for global original equipment manufacturers. Its Industrial Segment consists of industrial circuit protection (industrial fuse), industrial controls (protection relay, contactors, transformers) and temperature sensors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LITTELFUSE INC

LFUS Guru Analysis

LFUS Fundamental Analysis

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA (USA) (LOGI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Logitech International S.A. is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors. The Company's retail network across the world includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty electronics stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers and online merchants. Its music solutions are focused primarily on mobile speakers, including its UE BOOM family of mobile wireless speakers, its Jaybird wireless audio wearables for sports and active lifestyles, and its custom in-ear headphones. It offers a range of gaming gear for gamers, including mice, keyboards, headsets, gamepads and steering wheels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA (USA)

LOGI Guru Analysis

LOGI Fundamental Analysis

NOVA LTD (NVMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nova Ltd, former Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd,is an Israel based company which provides metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its metrology systems measure various film thickness and composition properties, as well as critical-dimension (CD) variables during various front-end and back-end of line steps in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. Its product portfolio includes a set of in-situ, integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms suited for dimensional, films and material metrology measurements for process control across multiple semiconductor manufacturing process steps. Its products include NovaScan 2040, NovaScan 3090Next, Nova i500, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600 TSV metrology system among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NOVA LTD

NVMI Guru Analysis

NVMI Fundamental Analysis

SCANSOURCE INC (SCSC) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ScanSource, Inc. is a hybrid distributor connecting devices to partners across hardware, software-as-a-service (SaaS), connectivity and cloud. The Company provides technology solutions and services from suppliers of mobility, barcode, point-of-sale (POS), payments, physical security and networking, communications and collaboration, connectivity and cloud services. It segments include Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. Its Specialty Technology Solutions segment includes enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, POS, payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security and other technologies. Its Modern Communications & Cloud segment includes communications technologies and services for voice, video conferencing, wireless, data networking, cyber security, cable, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and technology services. Its segments operate in the United States, Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SCANSOURCE INC

SCSC Guru Analysis

SCSC Fundamental Analysis

TRIMBLE INC (TRMB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trimble Inc. is a provider of technology solutions. The Company enables professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, and government. The segment product portfolios are focused on surveying and geospatial and geographic information systems (GIS). The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry and utilities. This segment product portfolio addresses the agriculture market. Its transportation solutions provide capabilities for the long-haul trucking and freight shipper markets. It offers a suite of solutions that provides fleet and transportation management systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRIMBLE INC

TRMB Guru Analysis

TRMB Fundamental Analysis

EPLUS INC (PLUS) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology (IT). The Company operates through two segments: technology and financing. Its technology segment sells IT hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party advanced professional and managed services, and its software. Its financing segment operations primarily consist of the financing of IT equipment, software, and related services. Both segments sell its products to commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The Company provides IT solutions, which enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It also provides consulting, professional, and managed services, IT staff augmentation, and complete lifecycle management services, including flexible financing and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EPLUS INC

PLUS Guru Analysis

PLUS Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.