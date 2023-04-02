Validea's Top Ten Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/2/2023

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

COGNEX CORPORATION (CGNX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cognex Corporation is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks where vision is required. The Company's solutions blend physical products and software to capture and analyze visual information, allowing for the automation of manufacturing and distribution tasks for customers worldwide. It offers a range of machine vision systems and sensors, vision software, and industrial image-based barcode readers designed to meet customer needs at different performance and price points. Its products range from deep learning solutions that solve complex applications with unpredictable defects and deviations, to lower-cost vision sensors that conduct simple presence/absence inspections. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing or distribution and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages, by locating, identifying, and inspecting them.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COGNEX CORPORATION

CGNX Guru Analysis

CGNX Fundamental Analysis

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG (ADR) (IFNNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based designer, developer and manufacturer of semiconductors and related system solutions. The Company operates through four divisions: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor Systems and Connected Secure Systems. Automotive division designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductors to support automotive applications like electromobility, automated driving, connectivity, and advanced security. Industrial Power Control division provides products, solutions and services for energy generation, transmission, storage, and use. Power & Sensor Systems provides semiconductors and power and connectivity devices like chargers, servers, mainboards, power tools, and lighting systems. Connected Secure Systems provides Internet of Things (IoT) technologies like computing, wireless connectivity, and technologies that provide secure connections.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG (ADR)

IFNNY Guru Analysis

IFNNY Fundamental Analysis

SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (SHLS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is engaged in providing electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications. The Company designs, manufactures and sells system solutions for the two types of wiring architectures used by the United States solar industry: homerun and combine-as-you-go. It has developed an EBOS solution for homerun architectures that it refers to as an interconnect harness. Its interconnect harness connects multiple strings together at each row using a single wire and simple push connector rather than a wire crimp. Its homerun EBOS system solutions include its interconnect harness, combiners, and jumpers. Its combine-as-you-go architecture connects all strings in a project to trunk wires that feed directly into disconnect boxes, which are connected to the inverter. It is also engaged in providing e-mobility solutions, in which the Company offers product families for the EV charging market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC

SHLS Guru Analysis

SHLS Fundamental Analysis

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (TDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. These markets include factory automation and condition monitoring, air and water quality environmental monitoring, and others. Its segments include Digital Imaging, which includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra for use in industrial, scientific, government, space, defense, security and others; Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment; Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, general aviation batteries and other components, and Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering, integration and technology development, and manufacturing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

TDY Guru Analysis

TDY Fundamental Analysis

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP (SAIC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Science Applications International Corporation is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the United States government. The Company provides engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a range of services with a targeted emphasis on differentiated technology services. The Company is organized as a matrix consists of two customer facing operating sectors supported by an enterprise solutions and operations organization. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, IT modernization, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers entire IT infrastructure. Its customers include United States Army, Navy and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP

SAIC Guru Analysis

SAIC Fundamental Analysis

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC (VPG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement and sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. The Company operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its Sensors reporting segment is comprised of the foil resistor and strain gage operating segments. Its foil resistors are marketed under VFR, Alpha Electronics, Powertron and APR brands. The Weighing Solutions segment is comprised of its VPG Transducers, VPG Onboard Weighing, BLH Nobel, Stress-Tek and Vulcan businesses. The Weighing Solutions segment includes specialized modules and systems used to precisely measure weight, force torque, and pressure. The Measurement Systems segment is comprised of highly specialized systems for steel production, materials development, and safety testing. This segment is comprised of its KELK, DSI, Pacific Instruments, and its DTS businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC

VPG Guru Analysis

VPG Fundamental Analysis

CAMTEK LTD. (CAMT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camtek Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions. The Company mainly serves the Advanced Packaging, Memory, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors, Micro Electro Mechanical Sensor (MEMS), Radio Frequency (RF) and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductors industry. The Company has more than seven offices around the world and provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements. Camtek Ltd's subsidiaries are: Camtek Europe SA, Camtek Korea Ltd, Camtek South East Asia Pte Ltd, Camtek USA Inc, Sela - Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories USA Inc, Camtek Japan Ltd and Sela Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories Ltd, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CAMTEK LTD.

CAMT Guru Analysis

CAMT Fundamental Analysis

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CSGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSG Systems International, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform company. The Company provides customer engagement, revenue management, and payments solutions. The Company offers integrated real-time revenue management platforms leveraging public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises deployments to optimize and monetize transactions at every stage of the customer lifecycle. It provides brands with strategic insights, experience design, customer journey management, business intelligence analytics, and customer communication solutions. It offers an end-to-end SaaS payments platform, allowing organizations to accept electronic check/ automated clearing house (ACH), debit and credit card payments, and offer the ability to receive funds. The Company offers operational services encompassing infrastructure management, including hardware, application, and environmental management and application configuration management, including configuration development, release, and deployment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CSGS Guru Analysis

CSGS Fundamental Analysis

CTS CORPORATION (CTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CTS Corporation is a global manufacturer of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a line of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. The Company operates manufacturing facilities located throughout North America, Asia and Europe and serves various markets globally. The Company's products consist principally of sensors and actuators used in passenger or commercial vehicles, connectivity components used in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets, and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CTS CORPORATION

CTS Guru Analysis

CTS Fundamental Analysis

DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE (ADR) (DASTY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dassault Systemes SE is a France-based software company, which provides different kind of three-dimensional (3D) solutions. Its product, 3DEXPERIENCE, is a business experience platform structured in four quadrants encompassing twelve brands: Social and Collaborative applications (including ENOVIA, 3DEXCITE, CENTRIC PLM), 3D Modeling applications (including SOLIDWORKS, CATIA, GEOVIA, BIOVIA); Simulation applications (including 3DVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA) and Information Intelligence applications (including NETVIBES, EXALEAD,MEDIADATA). The Company's structure is devided into three sectors: Manufacturing Industries (Transportation & Mobility; Aerospace & Defense; Marine & Offshore; Industrial Equipment; High-Tech; Home & Lifestyle; Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail) Life Sciences & Healthcare (Life Sciences) - (Life Sciences) Infrastructure & Cities (Energy & Materials; Construction, Cities and Territories; Business Services).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE (ADR)

DASTY Guru Analysis

DASTY Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.