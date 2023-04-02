Validea's Top Ten Technology Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 4/2/2023

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

COMPASS INC (COMP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compass, Inc. is a technology-enabled brokerage that provides an end-to-end platform of software, services, and support to helps its residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The Company's platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionalities, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enables its core brokerage services. The platform also uses data, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver recommendations and outcomes for Compass agents and their clients. Agents use its platform to assist home sellers and buyers in listing, marketing, selling and finding homes, as well as through the provision of services, such as title, escrow and mortgage. Its Glide tools include completion of various real estate forms, offers preparation, as well as e-signature and collaboration capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ITRON INC (ITRI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Itron, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in offering end-to-end solutions, primarily focused on utilities and municipalities around the globe. The Company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment primarily includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its Itron systems, such as hardware-based products not part of a complete end-to-end solution. The Networked Solutions segment primarily includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment includes its value-added software and services in which it manages, organizes, analyzes, and interprets data to improve decision making and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HELLO GROUP INC (ADR) (MOMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hello Group Inc, formerly Momo Inc, is a China-based online social and entertainment company. The Company operates in three segments. Momo segment and Tantan segment mainly provide live video service, value-added services including membership subscription and virtual gift service, and mobile marketing services including advertising and marketing solutions. QOOL segment provides music service revenues, film distribution service and film promotion service. The Company also operates other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from its users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NETGEAR, INC. (NTGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NETGEAR, Inc. is engaged in providing networking technologies and Internet-connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company operates through two segments: Connected Home and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and provides wireless fidelity (WiFi) Internet networking solutions, such as WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E Tri-band and Quad-band mesh systems, routers, fourth generation/fifth generation (4G/5G) mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and subscription services that provide consumers a range of value-added services. The SMB segment focuses on small and medium sized businesses and provides solutions for business networking, wireless local area network (LAN), audio and video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, security and remote management. The Company conducts business across three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR) (SIMO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION is a provider of negative-AND (NAND) flash controllers for Solid State Drives (SSDs) and other solid state storage devices. The Company is mainly engaged in the design, development and sale of low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage market. The Company is mainly engaged in the development of NAND flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices, as well as specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices. In the mobile storage market, the Company's products are controllers used in SSDs, Embedded Multimedia Cards (eMMCs) and other embedded storage products, as well as flash memory cards, universal serial bus (USB) flash drives and other expandable storage products. The Company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and other devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MOVADO GROUP INC (MOV) is a small-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches globally. The Company operates through two segments: Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewellery and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to after-sales service activities and shipping. The Company Stores segment includes the Company's physical retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of watch brands consists of owned brands, such as MOVADO, CONCORD, EBEL, OLIVIA BURTON and MVMT as well as licensed brands, such as COACH, TOMMY HILFIGER, HUGO BOSS, LACOSTE, CALVIN KLEIN and SCUDERIA FERRARI. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewellery and other accessories under certain of its brands. The Company divides its business into two geographic locations, such as the United States and the International operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

INSIGHT ENTERPRISES, INC. (NSIT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides end-to-end digital transformation through a portfolio of solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Its offerings in North America and certain countries in EMEA and APAC include hardware, software, and services, including cloud solutions. The Company's offerings in the remainder of its EMEA and APAC segments consist of software and certain software-related services and cloud solutions. The Company's service offerings include software maintenance, vendor direct support services contracts, cloud / software-as-a-service offerings, insight delivered services, one-call support service contracts, and third-party provided services. The Company's software maintenance agreements provide its clients with the right to obtain any software upgrades, bug fixes and help desks and other support services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SANMINA CORP (SANM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides these offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in industries, such as industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications networks and cloud infrastructure. Its operations are managed as two businesses: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). IMS business consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, high-level assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment. Its CPS components include printed circuit boards, backplanes and backplane assemblies, cable assemblies, fabricated metal parts, precision machined parts, and plastic-injected molded parts. Its products include memory solutions, high-performance storage platforms, optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronic (microE) design and manufacturing services and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VIMEO INC (VMEO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vimeo, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) video company that offers an all-in-one video software solution. The Company's cloud-based tools encourage its users to create, collaborate and communicate with video on a single, turnkey platform. The Company's cloud-based software eliminates various barriers and solves essential video needs, including creation, collaboration, distribution, hosting, monetization, and analytics. Its sales-assisted plans include Self-Serve and Add-Ons, Vimeo Enterprise, and Others. Its Self-Serve and Add-Ons relate to its subscription plans sold directly online, and any add-on services tied to those online subscriptions. Its Vimeo Enterprise relates to its video offering designed for teams and organizations. Others relate to products and services that primarily offer over-the-top (OTT) video monetization solutions. The Company's users include large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used to improve the manufacturing process and yield for advanced integrated chips. The Company markets and sells its single-wafer wet-cleaning equipment, under the brand name Ultra C, based on the Company's Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS), Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO), Tahoe and other technologies. These tools are designed to remove random defects from a wafer surface efficiently, without damaging the wafer or its features, even at increasingly advanced process nodes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. The Company also develops, manufactures and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.