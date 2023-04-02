Validea's Top Ten Technology Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 4/2/2023

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

XEROX HOLDINGS CORP (XRX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xerox Holdings Corporation is a workplace technology company, building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises. It has developed the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer and more. The Company has capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) driven service experiences, robotic process automation (RPA), sensors and services for Internet of Things (IoT), three-dimensional (3D) printing and Clean Technologies (clean tech). The Company's segments include Workplace Solutions which is made up of two strategic product groups, Entry and Mid-Range, which share common technology, manufacturing and product platforms; Production Solutions are designed for customers in graphic communications, in-plant and production print environments with high-volume printing requirements; Xerox Services includes a continuum of solutions and services that helps its customers; and FITTLE is engaged in financing for direct channel customer purchases of Xerox equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC (BHE) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. is engaged in product design and engineering services and technology solutions. It offers a wide range of design, engineering, automation, test, manufacturing, and fulfillment solutions that support its customers' products from initial concept and design through prototyping, design validation, testing, volume production, distribution and aftermarket support. The Company has manufacturing facilities in the Americas, Asia and Europe to serve its customers. The Company serves various sectors, including aerospace and defense (A&D), medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment (Semi-Cap), next-generation communications and advanced computing. Its design and engineering services and technology solutions include new product design, prototype, testing and related engineering services, custom testing and automation equipment design and build services. Its manufacturing services include electronics manufacturing and testing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AMERICAN WELL CORP (AMWL) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Well Corporation is an enterprise software company. The Company's Amwell Platform provides all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. The Amwell Platform enables digital across the full healthcare continuum, including urgent and primary care, second opinion services, behavioral health, chronic condition management and high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It supports both on-demand and scheduled consultations for providers and offers pre-packaged care modules and programs. The Amwell Platform can be fully integrated into its client's health plan member and patient portals and provider and health plan workflows. It enables the digital care programs of approximately 55 health plans, which collectively represent approximately 90 million covers lives, as well as approximately 140 of the nation's health systems, representing approximately 2,000 hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

CONDUENT INC (CNDT) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conduent Incorporated is engaged in delivering technology-led business process solutions for businesses and governments globally. Its segments include Commercial, Government, and Transportation. The Commercial segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of commercial industries. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to United States federal, state, local and foreign governments for public assistance, health services, program administration, transaction processing and payment services. The Transportation segment provides systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients. Its technology-led solutions and services include customer experience management, business operations solutions, healthcare claims and administration solutions and human capital solutions. It also offers a full range of omni-channel customer contact services and customer communications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

NANO DIMENSION LTD - ADR (NNDM) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nano Dimension Ltd, former ZBI Ltd, is an Israel-based company active in the technology sector. The Company operates as a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). Its portfolio solutions ranging from Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME), Printed Electronics (PE), Micro Additive Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) deep learning, Surface-Mount Technology SMT Pick-and-Place, and inkjet solutions. Products portfolio consists products such as, DragonFly IV advanced 3D printing, Admatec 3D printers, AME materials, Versatile High Speed Dispensing Solutions, Production SMD software, Full Convection Reflow Ovens, Global Inkjet Systems, DeepCube, Fabrica 2.0 and Fabrica Micro-AM Materials among others. The Company targets a range of industry sectors, such as smart electronic devices that rely on printed circuit boards, connected devices, Radio Frequency (RF) components and antennas, sensors, and smart products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS INC (ETWO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 30% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based, end-to-end supply chain management (SCM) software. The Company's software combines networks, data and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows clients to optimize their supply chain by accelerating growth, reducing costs, increasing visibility and driving improved resiliency. Its end-to-end applications provide advanced algorithms including artificial intelligence and machine learning-based advanced analytics to help clients gain insights for enhanced decision-making across channel, supply chain planning, execution and procurement functions. The Company's applications are organized into seven product families: Channel Shaping, Demand Sensing, Business Planning, Global Trade Management, Transportation and Logistics, Collaborative Manufacturing and Supply Management. Its Channel Shaping allows clients to optimize activity across retail, distributor and online channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

AMPLITUDE INC (AMPL) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amplitude, Inc. is a software company, which is engaged in developing a category of software called digital analytics. The Company provides a Digital Analytics Platform that helps companies analyze their customer behavior within digital products. Its Digital Analytics Platform consists of integrated components, including a data infrastructure layer; amplitude analytics, which includes product analytics, marketing analytics, experience analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven alerts; experimentation; audience management; data streaming, and amplitude customer data platform (CDP). The Company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. The Company also offers customer support related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support services, and application training. The Company serves various industries, including finance, media, retail, industrials, hospitality, healthcare and telecommunication.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (AMOT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace & defense. It sells to markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Its products and solutions include nano-precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active and passive filters for power quality and harmonic issues, industrial safety rated input/output Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products. Its products and solutions are used in factory automation, specialty equipment, commercial building equipment and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

AMBARELLA INC (AMBA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ambarella, Inc. is a developer of low-power system-on-a-chip (SoC) semiconductors that provide artificial intelligence processing, image signal processing and video compression. The Company serves human-viewing applications with video and image processors for enterprise, public infrastructure and home applications, such as Internet protocol, security cameras, sports cameras, wearables, aerial drones, and aftermarket automotive video recorders. It is focused on creating AI technology that enables edge devices to visually perceive the environment and make decisions based on the data collected from cameras and, other types of sensors. Its CVflow-architecture supports a range of computer vision algorithms, including object detection, classification and tracking, semantic and instance segmentation, image processing, stereo object detection, terrain mapping, and face recognition. Its CVflow processes other sensor modalities, including lidar, radar, time of flight, thermal and near-infrared.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC (ALTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altair Engineering Inc. is engaged in computational science and artificial intelligence. The Company delivers software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company operates through two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes software, software services, and software-related services. The software component of this segment includes ITS portfolio of software products, including ITS solvers and optimization technology products, HPC software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, Internet of things (IoT) platform and analytics tools as well as support and the complementary software products that offer through its Altair Partner Alliance (APA). The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services to support its customers with long-term, ongoing expertise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

