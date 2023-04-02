Validea's Top Ten Technology Stocks Based On John Neff - 4/2/2023

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. (WCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WESCO International, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. The Company conducts its business through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). The EES segment supplies a range of products and solutions primarily to the construction, industrial and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) markets. Its EES segment supplies various products, including electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices (the Internet of Things), security, lighting, wire and cable, safety, and maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products. Its CSS segment operates in the network infrastructure and security markets. The UBS segment provides products and services to investor-owned utilities, public power companies, including municipalities, as well as global service providers, wireless providers and broadband operators.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CELESTICA INC (CLS) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celestica Inc. is an electronics company that designs, manufactures, hardware platforms and supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment is comprised of aerospace & defense (A&D), industrial, energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment consists of its communications and enterprise end markets, such as servers and storage business. The Company offers range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services in both of its segments, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing & assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing and others.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC (DGII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Digi International Inc. is a provider of Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. The Company two businesses include IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. Its IoT Products & Services business operates through four segments: Cellular Routers, Console Servers, OEM Solutions and Infrastructure Management. Its Cellular Routers segment provides box devices (fully enclosed), which provides connectivity typically in a place where the device can be plugged in exclusively using cellular communications. Console Servers segment is similar to cellular routers except they are exclusively for edge computing installations and data center applications exclusively using cellular communications. OEM Solutions segment provides Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) solutions. This comes in the form of a stand-alone chip, or from a systems-on-module (SOMs). Its Infrastructure Management segment includes battery operated, cellular enabled connect sensors.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

DIODES INC (DIOD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The Company serves various markets, including the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), general-purpose processor (GPP) bridges, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors; and power management devices, including light-emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)- direct current (DC) converters, and controllers. The Company also provides direct current (DC)- DC switching and linear voltage regulators, voltage references along with special-function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC (NVT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: nVent Electric plc is a global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services products and solutions that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. It offers a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across brands. The Company operate across three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect, protect, power and cool critical controls systems, electronics, data and electrical equipment. Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides solutions that connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems and civil structures. The Thermal Management segment provides electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes and people.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PERFICIENT, INC. (PRFT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perficient, Inc. is a global digital consultancy company. The Company's six primary service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation and product development, and optimized global delivery. It delivers a portfolio of solutions that enable its clients to operate a real-time enterprise that adapts business processes and the systems that support them to meet the changing demands of a global and competitive marketplace. It provides solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, management consulting, organizational change management, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, blockchain, cloud and commerce, among others. It provides services primarily to the healthcare, financial services (including banking and insurance), manufacturing, automotive, consumer markets, telecommunications, energy and utilities, and life sciences markets.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

REGAL REXNORD CORP (RRX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regal Rexnord Corporation is engaged in engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems. Its segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Motion Control Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment designs and produces alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) motors from fractional to five horsepower, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment designs and produces integral and large AC motors from approximately one to 12,000 horsepower (up to 10,000 volts) for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment designs and produces fractional horsepower motors, electronic variable speed controls and blowers. The Motion Control Solutions segment designs, produces and services mounted and unmounted industrial bearings.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

EVERTEC INC (EVTC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EVERTEC, Inc. is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually. It offers a range of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. It owns and operates the ATH network, which is a personal identification number (PIN) debit network in Latin America. It serves a range of financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with solutions that enable them to issue, process and accept transactions securely. The Company's range of services spans the entire transaction processing value chain and includes a range of front-end customer-facing solutions.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC (LDOS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Leidos, Inc. It is a technology, engineering and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, both domestically and internationally. It has three segments. Defense Solutions segment provides technologically advanced services, solutions and products to a customer base. Its technologies cover a spectrum of markets with primary areas of concentration in digital modernization, mission systems and integration, command, and other. Civil segment is focused on modernizing infrastructure, systems and security for government and commercial customers both domestically and internationally. It provides data-driven insights, improved efficiencies and technological advantages. Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and well-being of people worldwide, including service members and veterans.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

OPEN TEXT CORP (USA) (OTEX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OpenText Corporation is a Canada-based information management company that provides software and services. The Company offers an integrated portfolio of Information Management solutions delivered at scale in the OpenText Cloud, enabling organizations to optimize their digital supply chains. Its Content Services solutions range from content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures and archiving, and are available off-cloud, on a cloud provider of the customer's choice, as a subscription in the OpenText Cloud, in a hybrid environment or as a managed service. Its Content Services solutions enable customers to capture data from paper, electronic files and other sources and transform it into digital content delivered directly into content management solutions and business processes. It provides services to various industries such as Legal, Automotive, Banking, Healthcare, Life sciences, Public sector, and Oil and Gas.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

