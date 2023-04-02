Validea's Top Ten Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/2/2023

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ADEIA INC (ADEA) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adeia Inc. is an incubator, which invests in advanced research and development to create technologies for the entertainment, media, consumer electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company invents, develops, acquires and licenses fundamental innovations, which allow people to explore and experience entertainment in a connected world. The Company's solutions touch consumers' day-to-day interaction with media, consumer electronics and entertainment, which enables its customers to build customized solutions for users around the globe. Its IP licensing platform provides access to innovations that allow its customers, who are media, entertainment, consumer electronics, social media and semiconductor companies in the world, to create technology solutions and products. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors, over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, consumer electronics, and semiconductors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS INC (CCSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. is a provider of digital cloud fax technology. The Company is a provider of secure information delivery services with a scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Its products and solutions include eFax Corporate, Unite, jSign, Signal, Clarity and eFax. eFax Corporate provides digital cloud-fax technology serving approximately 45,000 customers. Unite is a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment. jSign provides electronic signature and digital signature solutions to businesses. Signal integrates with a hospitals electronic health record (EHR) system. Clarity is engaged in using natural language processing and artificial intelligence (NLP/AI) information. eFax is a global online faxing service with over one million customers worldwide and serving customers in approximately 50 countries. In addition to eFax, it offers a variety of brands for a subscription.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC (DFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global risk and compliance solutions company. It provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software, technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and others. Its segments include Capital Markets-Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies-Software Solutions (IC-SS) and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). CM-SS segment provides software solutions to public and private companies. CM-CCM segment provides technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies. The Company's IC-SS segment provides software solutions that enable clients to store and manage compliance and regulatory information. IC-CCM segment provides its investment company clients tech-enabled services to prepare and file registration forms and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EVERI HOLDINGS INC (EVRI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Everi Holdings Inc. is a supplier of imaginative entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. The Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. It operates through two segments: Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech). Games segment provides gaming operators with gaming technology and entertainment products and services, including gaming machines, providing and maintaining the central determinant systems for the video lottery terminals installed in the State of New York and similar technology in certain tribal jurisdictions, and business-to-business (B2B) digital online gaming activities. The Company's FinTech segment provides gaming operators with financial technology products and services, including financial access and related services supporting digital, cashless and physical cash options across mobile, assisted and self-service channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES INC (REZI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a provider of security solutions primarily in residential environments. The Company operates through two segments: Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions segment consists of comfort, security, residential thermal (RTS) products and solutions. Its offerings include temperature and humidity control, thermal water and air solutions, as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software. ADI Global Distribution segment is the wholesale distributor of low-voltage security products including intrusion, telecom, network and audio-video (AV), access control and video products and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, fire, access control, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

VONTIER CORP (VNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vontier Corporation is a global industrial technology company. The Company focuses on critical technical equipment, components, and software and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility ecosystem globally. It supplies a range of solutions spanning advanced environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of-sale, workflow and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics and technicians' equipment. It operates through two segments: mobility technologies, which is a worldwide provider of environmental compliance, solutions and services focused on fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, telematics and smart city solutions, and diagnostics and repair technologies, which manufactures and distributes vehicle repair tools, toolboxes and automotive diagnostic equipment and software and a full line of wheel-service equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP (PLTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Playtika Holding Corp is a developer of mobile games. The Company's Playtika Boost Platform provides live game operations services and a proprietary technology to support portfolio of games. The Company owns and manages 15 games. It includes both casual and casino-themed games. The Company also provides free-to-play mobile games. The Company distributes its games through various web and mobile platforms such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms. The Company's games include Slotomania, Bingo Blitz, House of Fun, Caesars Slots, World Series of Poker, Best Fiends, June's Journey, Solitaire Grand Harvest, and Board Kings. The Company's games are available on iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON (ERIC) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company's segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks. The IT & Cloud business includes two business units: IT & Cloud Products and IT & Cloud Services. The focus in IT & Cloud is to help telecom operators and selected enterprises through the digital transformations ahead. It develops and delivers software-based solutions for television and media and combines a product portfolio that spans the television value chain, with systems integration and managed services. The portfolio includes compression, content publishing through set-top box or pure over-the-top, content delivery and analytics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

ASGN INC (ASGN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASGN Incorporated is a provider of information technology (IT) services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial segment provides IT services and solutions, digital and creative services to Fortune 1000 and large enterprise clients across the United States, Canada and Europe. The Federal Government segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital transformation to meet the mission critical needs of defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. The Company helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting services and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

DXC TECHNOLOGY CO (DXC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DXC Technology Company is a global information technology (IT) services company. The Company helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. Its segments include Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help its customers address their business challenges and accelerate transformations adjusted to each customers industry and specific objectives. GBS offerings include analytics and engineering, applications, and business process services. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. GIS offerings include cloud and security, IT outsourcing (ITO) and modern workplaces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

