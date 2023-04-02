Validea's Top Ten Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/2/2023

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC (VSH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing a portfolio of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, which supports designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Vishay designs, manufactures, and markets electronic components that cover a range of functions and technologies. Its products include commodity, non-commodity, and custom products. Vishay's brands include Siliconix, Dale, Draloric, Beyschlag, Sfernice, MCB, UltraSource, Applied Thin-Film Products, IHLP, HiRel Systems, Sprague, Vitramon, Barry, and BCcomponents. Vishay's semiconductors products include metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), diodes, and optoelectronic components. Its semiconductor components are used for a variety of functions, including power control, power conversion, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, two-way data transfer, and circuit isolation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AMKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amkor Technology, Inc. is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company is engaged in the outsourcing of semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company's packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip-specific requirements, including the required type of interconnect technology; size; thickness; and electrical, mechanical and thermal performance. It provides turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test and drop shipment services. The Company provides its services to integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract foundries. The Company allows IDMs to outsource packaging and test services, and focused their investments on core competencies, such as silicon fabrication.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC (BIO) is a large-cap value stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Life Science segment markets and develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of various products that serves a global customer base. The segment is focused on specific segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology and food safety. Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, markets and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the global diagnostics market. Its products address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD (HOLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company's segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS INC (KE) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kimball Electronics, Inc. is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of contract electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified manufacturing services to customers around the world. Its EMS and diversified manufacturing services include engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It produces durable electronics and provides diversified contract manufacturing services for non-electronic components, medical disposables, drug delivery solutions, precision molded plastics, and production automation, test, and inspection equipment. The Company's services support the complete product life cycle of its customers products, and its processes and capabilities cover a range of products from high volume-low mix to high mix-low volume. The Company's services are sold globally on a contract basis, and it produces products to its customers specifications with various manufacturing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC. (KLIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. Its segments include Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, hybrid and electronic assembly solutions to semiconductor device manufacturers, device manufacturers (IDMs), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers (OSATs), other electronics manufacturers and automotive electronics suppliers. The APS segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a variety of tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications, spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training services, refurbishment, and upgrades for its equipment. It serves the automotive and communications markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

PHOTRONICS, INC. (PLAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Photronics, Inc. is a manufacturer of photomasks, which is a precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. The Company is an element in the manufacture of integrated circuits (ICs) and flat panel displays (FPDs) and are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of ICs, a variety of FPDs and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. It has approximately 11 manufacturing facilities, out of which three are located in Taiwan, one in Korea, three in the United States, two in Europe, and two in China. The Company's FPD facility is located in Hefei, China, and IC facility in Xiamen, China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES, INC. (AEIS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. provides highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions to its global customers. The Company design, manufacture, sell and support precision power products that transform, refine, and modify the raw electrical power coming from either the utility or the building facility and convert it into various types of highly controllable, usable power that is predictable, repeatable, and customizable to meet the necessary requirements for powering a range of complex equipment. Its power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a range of industries, including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking, and telecommunications. The Company also supplies related sensing, controls, and instrumentation products primarily for advanced measurement and calibration of power and temperature for multiple industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and supplier of power semiconductors. The Company's portfolio of products focuses on high-volume applications, including personal computers, flat panel televisions, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for televisions, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. It also offers power semiconductors, including MOSFET, IGBT, Intelligent Power Modules (IPM), Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS), HVIC, Wide Bandgap (SiC/ GaN) and Power ICs. Its products are applicable in AC-DC power Adaptor, AC-DC ATX Power, DC-AC Solar Inverters, Automotive, Desktop, eBike, LCD Television, Mobile, Notebook and Home Application.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. (ARW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Its segments include the global components business and the global enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business. The global components business segment distributes electronic components to original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. The ECS business segment provides enterprise computing solutions to value-added resellers and managed service providers. The Global ECS portfolio of computing solutions includes cloud and security. Global ECS provides cloud solutions to businesses through ArrowSphere, a cloud marketplace and management platform. It maintains over 220 sales facilities and 43 distribution and value-added centers, serving over 90 countries. Both its segments have operations in each of the three electronics markets; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

