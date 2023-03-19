Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 3/19/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NEOGEN CORPORATION (NEOG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neogen Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. Its Food Safety segment is primarily engaged in the production and marketing of diagnostic test kits and complementary products marketed to food and feed producers and processors to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant byproducts, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues and general sanitation concerns. Its Animal Safety segment is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides and genomics testing services for the worldwide animal safety market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

US PHYSICAL THERAPY INC (USPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurological-related injuries, and rehabilitation of injured workers. The Company's segments include physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. Physical therapy operations segment primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships, in which the Company generally owns a general partnership interest and a limited partnership interest, and the managing therapists of the clinics owns the remaining limited partnership interest in the clinics. Industrial injury prevention services segment offers onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments. It operates over 642 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 40 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC (BBIO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. The Company's pipeline of approximately 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the Company's first two approved therapies and preparing for the potential commercial launch of additional therapies. The Company's products include BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631, Encaleret and KRAS. Its Acoramidis (AG10) is under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Its Low-dose infigratinib (BBP-831) is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients. Its BBP-631 is under Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

AZENTA INC (AZTA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Azenta, Inc. (Azenta), formerly Brooks Automation, Inc., is a provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The Company's services include genomics services, sample and management solutions, sample and material storage, clinical trial management, drug products and cell therapies, sample prep and lab services, lab moving and biological transport, information technology solutions, and business continuity and risk mitigation. Azenta has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

AXONICS INC (AXNX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axonics, Inc. is a medical technology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing products for patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. The bladder and bowel dysfunction includes implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems to treat urinary urge incontinence (UUI) and urinary urgency frequency (UUF), together referred to as overactive bladder (OAB), as well as fecal incontinence (FI), and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR), and a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence (SUI). It has designed and developed the rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system (r-SNM System), which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve in order to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. It has two relating to its r-SNM System, a European study, RELAX-OAB, and a United States pivotal study, ARTISAN-SNM. It offers urethral bulking agent, Bulkamid for stress urinary incontinence.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP (AVXL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders. The Company's lead compound ANAVEX2-73 is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked gene, methyl-CpG-binding protein 2 (MECP2). Its product candidates also include ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 1066, and ANAVEX 1037. ANAVEX 3-71 is a central nervous system (CNS) penetrable potential disease modifying treatment for cognitive impairments. ANAVEX 1-41 is a sigma-1 agonist. ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand, is designed for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. ANAVEX 1037 is designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (ADR) (AVDL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product candidate, FT218, is an investigational once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. Its drug delivery technologies include Micropump, LiquiTime, and Medusa. Its Micropump drug-delivery technology allows for the controlled delivery of small molecule drugs taken orally, which improves dosing compliance, reduces toxicity and improves patient compliance. Its LiquiTime technology allows for development of modified release oral products in a liquid suspension formulation, which makes such formulations particularly well suited for children and/or patients having issues swallowing tablets or capsules. Its Medusa technology allows for the development of modified-release-injectable dosage formulations of drugs, such as peptides, polypeptides, proteins, and small molecules.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AUPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases. The Company has developed LUPKYNISTM, for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN) and continues to conduct pre-clinical, clinical, and regulatory advancement to support the voclosporin development program. LUPKYNIS is a calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) immunosuppressant, that improves near and long-term outcomes in LN when used in combination with mycophenolate mofetil and steroids. LUPKYNIS reduces cytokine activation and blocks interleukin IL-2 expression and T-cell mediated immune responses. Voclosporin, the active ingredient in LUPKYNIS, is made by a modification of a single amino acid of the cyclosporine molecule. It also focuses on treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and kidney-related diseases. Its product pipeline includes AUR200, AUR300.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ATRICURE INC. (ATRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AtriCure, Inc. provides technologies for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain. It develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, systems designed for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage and devices designed to block pain by temporarily ablating peripheral nerves. These devices are developed and marketed to medical centers. Its ablation and left atrial appendage management (LAAM) products are used by physicians during both open-heart and minimally invasive procedures. Its products for open and minimally invasive ablation include Isolator Synergy Clamps and Multifunctional Pens and Linear Ablation Devices. Its products for open ablation include cryoICE Cryoablation System. Its products for minimally invasive ablation include EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System with VisiTrax Technology. Its products for appendage management include AtriClip System and LARIAT System.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE INC (ALHC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alignment Healthcare, Inc., formerly Alignment Healthcare Holdings, LLC, is engaged in providing healthcare services to its seniors. The Company delivers its healthcare platform through its Medicare Advantage plan offerings. The Company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage products, such as health condition ranging from plans for healthy members to chronic special needs plans; socioeconomic status, including Medicare and Medicaid dually eligible special needs products and ethnicity, including its Harmony product, featuring benefits associated with Eastern medicine disciplines. Its product offerings include health maintenance organizations (HMO), dually eligible, provider-sponsored plans, chronic special needs, preferred provider organizations (PPO), virtual care, ethnic product lines, and traditional Medicare/direct contracting entity. It also offers additional features, including ACCESS On-Demand Concierge card, companion care, transportation partnerships, and pet care.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

