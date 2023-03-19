Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 3/19/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC (LMAT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 73% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services, which are used in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, end-stage renal disease and to a lesser extent cardiovascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons, and to a lesser degree, other specialties, such as cardiac surgeons, general surgeons and neurosurgeons. It sold its principal product in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and Asia Pacific. The Company sales its products and services primarily through a direct sales force. Its products and services offering includes Allografts, Angioscopes, Balloon Catheters for Embolectomy and Thrombectomy, Balloon Catheters for Occlusion and Perfusion, Bovine Grafts, Vascular and Cardiac Patches, Carotid Shunts, Closure Systems, Ovine Vascular Grafts, Polyester Vascular Grafts, ePTFE Vascular Grafts, Radiopaque Tape, and Valvulotomes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC

LMAT Guru Analysis

LMAT Fundamental Analysis

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC (CPRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With the patient focus, the Company is engaged in developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, medicines for rare diseases. The Company's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) tablets 10 milligrams (mg) for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS). The Company's FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. The FIRDAPSE is also used for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS. The Company is also focused on initiating clinical trials of amifampridine in other ultra-rare neuromuscular conditions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC

CPRX Guru Analysis

CPRX Fundamental Analysis

AMRYT PHARMA PLC - ADR (AMYT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amryt Pharma plc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases. Its commercial business comprises three orphan disease products, such as metreleptin (Myalept/ Myalepta); lomitapide (Juxtapid/ Lojuxta), and oral octreotide (Mycapssa). Myalept is approved in the United States as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalised lipodystrophy (GL). Juxtapid is approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder, homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HoFH). Mycapssa is a combination of octreotide acetate and excipients, collectively called Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE). Its development candidate, Oleogel-S10 (Filsuvez) is a treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of junctional and dystrophic (JEB and DEB) epidermolysis bullosa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMRYT PHARMA PLC - ADR

AMYT Guru Analysis

AMYT Fundamental Analysis

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC (ATEC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development, and advancement of technology for surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., SafeOp Surgical, Inc. and EOS imaging S.A. is focused on developing approaches that integrate with its Alpha InformatiX product platform. It has a range of product portfolios designed to address the spine's various pathologies. Its product portfolio includes Alpha InformatiX, which include SafeOp Neural InformatiX System; Access Systems, which include Sigma-TLIF Pedicle-based Access System, PTP Patient Positioning System, and Squadron Lateral Retractor; Fixation Systems, which include InVictus Spinal Fixation Systems (Open and MIS), InVictus MIS SingleStep System, and InVictus Modular Fixation Systems (Open and MIS) and Interbody Systems, which include IdentiTi Porous Ti Interbody Implants and Transcend Lateral Interbody Implants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC

ATEC Guru Analysis

ATEC Fundamental Analysis

CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. (CLDX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The Company is using the technologies to develop targeted immunotherapeutics consisting of protein-based molecules, such as vaccines, antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates that are used to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. It operates in development, manufacturing of therapeutics. Company's CDX-0159, a monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the KIT receptor and potently inhibits its activity. Its CDX-1140, an agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, being studied in a Phase II study. The Company's CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway, for which it initiated a Phase II study in advanced solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

CLDX Guru Analysis

CLDX Fundamental Analysis

DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (DCPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The Company has developed a switch-control kinase inhibitor platform in kinase biology to execute its strategy to develop a broad portfolio of medicines. The Company has one approved drug, QINLOCK, which is a switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). In addition, the Company is developing three clinical-stage drug candidates, which includes Vimseltinib (DCC-3014) - colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) Kinase Inhibition for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor (TGCT), Rebastinib - TEK tyrosine kinase (TIE2) Kinase Inhibition for advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors, and DCC-3116 - ULK Kinase Inhibition for Mutant RAS/RAF Cancers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

DCPH Guru Analysis

DCPH Fundamental Analysis

ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC (ESTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is Costa Rica-based medical technology and aesthetics company that is focused on women's health reconstruction market. The Company is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing of product portfolio consisting of silicone-filled breast and body shaping implants. The main activities are conducted at two manufacturing facilities in Costa Rica including Motiva Implants brand sold in over 80 countries globally through a combination of distributors and direct sales to customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ESTABLISHMENT LABS HOLDINGS INC

ESTA Guru Analysis

ESTA Fundamental Analysis

CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS INC (KDNY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate is atrasentan, which is a selective endothelin A receptor antagonist that is developed for the treatment of proteinuric glomerular diseases. The Company's second product candidate, BION-1301, is an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that blocks APRIL, a soluble factor that is implicated in IgAN and other indications, from binding to its receptors. Its third clinical development candidate is CHK-336, a liver-targeted oral small molecule lactate dehydrogenase (LDHA), inhibitor, which is developed for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH), as well as secondary hyperoxaluria and idiopathic kidney stone formation. It is conducting a Phase I/II clinical trial of BION-1301.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS INC

KDNY Guru Analysis

KDNY Fundamental Analysis

PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC (PRTA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a late-stage clinical company engaged in the protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapies for rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a range of indications and targets to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins. The Company is also advancing several discovery and preclinical-stage programs for neurological diseases with unmet medical needs such as AD and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Birtamimab for the treatment of amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. The Company's pipeline includes AL Amyloidosis & Birtamimab, Parkinson's Disease & Prasinezumab, Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) & PRX004, Alzheimer's Disease and Pioneering Neuroscience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

PRTA Guru Analysis

PRTA Fundamental Analysis

VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS INC (VRDN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on advancing treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The Company is engaged in developing two product candidates, VRDN-001 and VRDN-002, to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease (TED). TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye, which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Its lead product candidate, VRDN-001, is a differentiated humanized monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the TED. It has initiated a Phase I/II clinical trial of VRDN-001. Its second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology, and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low volume, subcutaneous injection to treat patients who suffer from TED.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS INC

VRDN Guru Analysis

VRDN Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.