Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 1/15/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP. (ABC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a global pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The International Healthcare Solutions segment consists of businesses that focus on international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service operations and global commercialization services. This segment consists of Alliance Healthcare, World Courier, Innomar, Profarma, and Profarma Specialty. The Company also focuses on specialty services and a global platform of pharma manufacturer services capabilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HCA HEALTHCARE INC (HCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. It owns and operates approximately 182 hospitals, comprised of 175 general, acute care hospitals; five psychiatric hospitals; and two rehabilitation hospitals. The Company also operates around 125 freestanding surgery centers and over 21 freestanding endoscopy centers. The Company operates in two geographically organized groups: The National and American Groups. The National Group includes 96 hospitals located in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. The American Group includes approximately 79 hospitals located in Colorado, Kansas, southern Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. The Company also operates seven hospitals in England. Its facilities are located in over 20 states and England.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMPH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 73% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The Company is primarily focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, as well as insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Its segments include Finished pharmaceutical products and API products. The Finished pharmaceutical products segment manufactures, markets and distributes Primatene Mist, glucagon, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, epinephrine, various critical and non-critical care drugs, as well as certain contract manufacturing. The API segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin API and porcine insulin API for external customers and internal product development. Primatene Mist is an epinephrine inhalation product, which is indicated for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma. Glucagon for injection emergency kit is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL INC (SWAV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shockwave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (atherosclerosis) through its differentiated local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which refer to as intravascular lithotripsy (IVL). Its products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) includes Shockwave M5 IVL catheter (M5 catheter) and Shockwave S4 IVL catheter (S4 catheter). Its product for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD) is Shockwave C2 IVL catheter (C2 catheter). M5 catheter is a five-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System in medium vessels for the treatment of above-the-knee PAD. S4 catheter is a four-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System in small vessels for the treatment of below-the-knee PAD. C2 catheter is a two-emitter catheter for use in its IVL System for the treatment of CAD.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. (CLDX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The Company is using the technologies to develop targeted immunotherapeutics consisting of protein-based molecules, such as vaccines, antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates that are used to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. It operates in development, manufacturing of therapeutics. Company's CDX-0159, a monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the KIT receptor and potently inhibits its activity. Its CDX-1140, an agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, being studied in a Phase II study. The Company's CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway, for which it initiated a Phase II study in advanced solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ZYNEX INC. (ZYXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zynex, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The Company's devices are intended for pain management to reduce reliance on drugs and medications and provide rehabilitation and through the utilization of non-invasive muscle stimulation, electromyography technology, interferential current (IFC), neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS). The Company's products include Zynex Medical Products, which includes NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, and E-Wave; Private Labeled Supplies, which includes Electrodes and Batteries; Distributed Complementary, which includes Comfortrac/Saunders, JetStream, Knee Braces and LSO Back Braces, and Zynex Monitoring Solutions Products, which includes CM-1500, CM-1600, NiCO CO-Oximeter, and HemeOx tHb Oximeter. CM-1500 is a Zynex fluid monitoring system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC (MEDP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company is focused on providing scientifically driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company's drug development services focus on full-service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. It also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Its operations are based in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NBIX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological, endocrine and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders. Its portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis and uterine fibroids. Its product pipeline includes INGREZZA (valbenazine), which provides a once-daily dosing treatment option for tardive dyskinesia and has three dosing options (40 milligram (mg), 60 mg and 80 mg capsules); ONGENTYS (opicapone) is an adjunctive therapy to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA (elagolix) is used for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women, and ORIAHNN (elagolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate and elagolix capsules) is a non-surgical, oral medication option for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in women.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED (VRTX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) and it has several ongoing clinical and research programs to advance and extend treatment of CF. The Company's marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). Its four medicines are being used to treat the people with CF in North America, Europe and Australia. The Company has a pipeline of investigational therapies in other serious diseases where it is leveraging insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and muscular dystrophies. The Company's other pipeline products include CTX001, VX-147, VX-121, VX-561, VX-548, and VX-880.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC (VIVO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 67% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a life science company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic testing systems and kits, primarily for certain gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels; and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, immunoassay blocking reagents, specialized polymerase chain reaction (PCR) master mixes, and bioresearch reagents used by other diagnostic test manufacturers and researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant and environmental applications. The Company's segments include Diagnostics and Life Science. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease products in Cincinnati, Ohio; Quebec City, Canada; and Modi'in, Israel. The Life Science segment consists of manufacturing operations in Memphis, Tennessee; Boca Raton, Florida; London, England; and Luckenwalde, Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

