Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/15/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

STRYKER CORPORATION (SYK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company offers products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics, and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. Its products are sold in approximately 75 countries through Company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as, third-party dealers and distributors. Its products include surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products; neurosurgical and neurovascular devices; implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries; Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted technology; spinal devices; as well as other products used in a range of medical specialties. Its business segments include MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics and Spine. Its subsidiaries include Alcott Indemnity Company, Arrinex, Inc., Berchtold Corporation, and BioMimetic Therapeutics, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

EXELIXIS INC (EXEL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exelixis, Inc. is an oncology focused biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to treat cancers. Its cabozantinib molecule, is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases including MET, AXL, VEGF receptors and RET. Cabozantinib is approved as CABOMETYX tablets used for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), both alone and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (BMS) OPDIVO (nivolumab), for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and for radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC). Cabozantinib is also approved as COMETRIQ capsules for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (MTC). Its other two products are COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK approved as part of multiple combination regimens to treat specific forms of advanced melanoma and MINNEBRO an oral, non-steroidal, selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) approved the treatment of hypertension.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

NOVO NORDISK A/S (ADR) (NVO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company's diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs. The Company's biopharmaceuticals segment covers the therapy areas of hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy and hormone replacement therapy. The Company also offers Saxenda product to treat obesity. It offers a range of products, including NovoLog/NovoRapid; NovoLog Mix/NovoMix; Prandin/NovoNorm; NovoSeven; Norditropin, and Vagifem. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed its products in over 180 countries. Its regional structure consists of two commercial units: North America and International Operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC (ABCL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company that searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. The Company's full-stack, AI-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. It rebuilds the platform that integrates modern technologies from engineering, microfluidics, single-cell analysis, high-throughput genomics, machine learning, and hyper-scale data science. The Company partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large cap pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, enabling them to tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC (MEDP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of clinical research-based drug and medical device development services. The Company is focused on providing scientifically driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Company's drug development services focus on full-service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. It also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Its operations are based in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ATRION CORPORATION (ATRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atrion Corporation is engaged in the development and manufacture of products primarily for medical applications. The Company's medical products primarily serve the fluid delivery, cardiovascular and ophthalmology markets. It has developed a variety of valves designed to fill, hold and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses on demand for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter and other applications in fields, such as anesthesia and oncology. The Company's cardiovascular product, Myocardial Protection System (MPS3), is a technology used in open-heart surgery that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature and pressure. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses. It also manufactures a line of balloon catheters used in the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. Its medical and non-medical products are manufactured at facilities in Florida, Alabama and Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BELLRING BRANDS INC (BRBR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BellRing Brands, Inc., formerly BellRing Distribution LLC, is a consumer product holding company. The Company is a provider of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars and nutritional supplements. It operates through protein-based consumer goods. The Company's primary brands are Premier Protein and Dymatize. Premier Protein's product portfolio consists of RTD protein shakes, refreshing protein beverages, nutrition bars and protein powders. Dymatize brand's portfolio includes an assortment of sports nutrition products, including primarily protein powders as well as nutritional supplements. Its products are distributed across a diverse network of channels, including club, food, drug and mass (FDM), e-commerce, specialty and convenience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CIGNA CORP (CI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cigna Corporation is a health services company that offers medical, dental insurance and related products and services. The Company's segments include Evernorth and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth segment includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the healthcare system, in pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care delivery and care management solutions and intelligence solutions. Cigna Healthcare consists of its U.S. Commercial, U.S. Government and International Health operating segments, which provide a range of medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers to support whole-person health needs. The U.S. Commercial products and services include medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers. International Health solutions include health care coverage in its international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED (CORT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. The Company operates through the discovery, development and commercialization of the pharmaceutical products segment. It has marketed Korlym (mifepristone) for the treatment of patients suffering from Cushing's syndrome. The Company's portfolio of selective cortisol modulators consists of four series totaling approximately 1,000 compounds. Its portfolio of selective cortisol modulators consists of relacorilant, exicorilant, dazucorilant and miricorilant. Its cortisol activity can be modulated by a drug that competes with cortisol as it attempts to bind to the glucocorticoid receptor (GR). The Company's ingredient, mifepristone, reduces the binding of excess cortisol to GR. Its compounds bind to GR but not the progesterone, estrogen, or androgen receptors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ENSIGN GROUP INC (ENSG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Ensign Group, Inc. is a holding company, which provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary businesses (including mobile diagnostics and medical transportation) through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: skilled services and real estate. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The real estate segment primarily comprised of properties owned by the Company and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operations, including its own operating subsidiaries and third-party operators, and are subject to triple-net long-term leases. It offers skilled nursing, senior living and rehabilitative care services through approximately 268 skilled nursing and senior living facilities. Its real estate portfolio includes approximately 107 owned real estate properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, and Nebraska, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

