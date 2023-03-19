Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 3/19/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. (USNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional supplements, functional foods, and personal care products. The Company's product line includes USANA Nutritionals Essentials/CellSentials, optimizers, foods, skincare, and all other. It also manufactures and sells protein bars. It provides a personal development framework that helps individuals create a life of balance, growth, and purpose. Its USANA Nutritionals Essentials/CellSentials includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provides a total body nutrition for every age group beginning with children 13 months of age. Its optimizers include supplements designed to meet individual health and nutritional needs. Its food product line includes meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide macro-nutrition. Its all-other product line includes materials and online tools that are designed to assist its associates in building their businesses and in marketing its products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.

USNA Guru Analysis

USNA Fundamental Analysis

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC (AMEH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The Company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, physician and specialist extenders, and hospitalists. The Company operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to participate successfully in value-based care arrangements. To implement a patient-centered, physician-centric experience, the Company also have other integrated and synergistic operations, including management service organizations (MSOs) that provide management and other services to its affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), outpatient clinics, and hospitalists that coordinate the care of patients in hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC

AMEH Guru Analysis

AMEH Fundamental Analysis

ALTIMMUNE INC (ALT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic agent designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. The Company has initiated a Phase II clinical trial of HepTcell and are in Phase II and Phase I clinical development with pemvidutide for multiple indications. It is conducting its Phase II clinical trial of HepTcell in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Spain, and conducting Its pemvidutide Phase I clinical trial in Australia. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include Altimmune, LLC, Altimmune UK, Limited, Spitfire Pharma, LLC and Altimmune AU Pty, Limited.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALTIMMUNE INC

ALT Guru Analysis

ALT Fundamental Analysis

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC (ALLO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of multiple allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidates utilizing protein engineering, gene editing, gene insertion and advanced T cell manufacturing technologies. Its advanced product candidates, ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A, are engineered allogeneic CAR T cell therapies that target CD19, a protein expressed on the cell surface of B cells and a validated target for B cell driven hematological malignancies. It is also developing engineered allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for multiple myeloma, clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), and other blood cancers and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates include ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, ALLO-715, ALLO-715 plus nirogacestat, ALLO-605, ALLO-316, and ALLO-647.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC

ALLO Guru Analysis

ALLO Fundamental Analysis

ALKERMES PLC (ALKS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alkermes Public Limited Company is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. Its portfolio of commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Its products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI and VIVITROL. ARISTADA is an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. LYBALVI is a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder. VIVITROL is a non-narcotic, injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALKERMES PLC

ALKS Guru Analysis

ALKS Fundamental Analysis

ALECTOR INC (ALEC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alector, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on immuno-neurology, a therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration. The Company is engaged in developing therapies designed to counteract these pathologies by restoring healthy immune function to the brain. Its research and drug discovery platform leverages human genetic datasets, advanced tools in bioinformatics and imaging, and insights in neurodegeneration and immunology to identify immune system. The Company has advanced four product candidates, AL001, AL002, AL003, and AL101, into clinical development. Its first product candidate, AL001, is a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody that increases the levels of progranulin (PGRN) in the brains of frontotemporal dementia carrying a progranulin (FTD-GRN) patients. Its AL002 targets triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) to increase the functionality of TREM2 signaling and enhance microglia cell activation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALECTOR INC

ALEC Guru Analysis

ALEC Fundamental Analysis

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ACAD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes novel RNA-based medicines for the potential treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the CNS. The Company's pipeline product candidates in CNS areas includes NUPLAZID (pimavanser), Trofinetide, ACP-044 and ACP-319. NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP). ACP-044, is an orally administered, non-opioid analgesic being evaluated for the treatment of pain. The Company has initiated a Phase II study evaluating ACP-044 for the treatment of postoperative pain following bunionectomy surgery. The Company also initiated an additional Phase II study evaluating ACP-044 for the treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis. ACP-319 is a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor targeting M1 (M1 PAM).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ACAD Guru Analysis

ACAD Fundamental Analysis

ANAPTYSBIO INC (ANAB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunology therapeutic product. The Company is focused on the immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. It develops products using antibody discovery technology platform, which is based upon a natural process of antibody generation, known as somatic hypermutation, and replicates this natural process of antibody generation in vitro. Its advanced antibody programs include: Imsidolimab is an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, for the treatment of inflammatory diseases called generalized pustular psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa; Rosnilimab is an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program, is designed to augment PD-1 signaling through Rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; anti-BTLA modulator antibody, known as ANB032, is applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ANAPTYSBIO INC

ANAB Guru Analysis

ANAB Fundamental Analysis

ARVINAS INC (ARVN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arvinas, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. The Company uses its proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) Discovery Engine, a technology platform to engineer PROTAC targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively remove disease-causing proteins. Its three product candidates include ARV-110, ARV-471 and ARV-766. It develops ARV-110, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the androgen receptor protein (AR), for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It develops ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein (ER), for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The Company develops ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARVINAS INC

ARVN Guru Analysis

ARVN Fundamental Analysis

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ARWR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The Company uses a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company's therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep and durable knockdown of target genes. The Company is focused on developing drugs for diseases with a genetic basis, characterized by the overproduction of one or more proteins. The Company's pipeline includes ARO-APOC3 for hypertriglyceridemia, ARO-ANG3 for dyslipidemia, ARO-ENaC2 for cystic fibrosis, ARO-DUX4 for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, ARO-COV for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and other possible future pulmonary-borne pathogens, ARO-C3 for complement mediated diseases, ARO-RAGE and ARO-MUC5AC for various muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions and ARO-MMP7 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ARWR Guru Analysis

ARWR Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.