Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 2/19/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merck KGaA is a Germany-based science and technology company. The Company operates in three business segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences and Electronics. The Healthcare business, which operates in the United States and Canada as EMD Serono, focuses on such therapeutic areas as allergies, fertility, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, developing drugs, diagnostic substances and medical devices. The Life Sciences business comprises the activities of MilliporeSigma, which provides solutions that facilitate biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. The product range includes laboratory water systems, gene editing tools, cell lines and end-to-end drug manufacturing systems, among others. The Electronics business enables digital living and provides specialty chemicals for various applications, including liquid crystals for electronic displays, materials for integrated circuits, effect pigments for coatings and color cosmetics, as well as functional materials for energy solutions.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ITEOS THERAPEUTICS INC (ITOS) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The Company's pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs: EOS-448 and Inupadenant. The Company's lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is an antagonist of T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains (TIGIT), an immune checkpoint with multiple mechanisms of action, which leads to immunosuppression. Its inupadenant, is an adenosine A2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in tumor microenvironment. The Company is conducting an open-label multi-arm Phase I/IIa clinical trial of inupadenant in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPKO Health, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company's segments include Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical. The Diagnostics segment consists of the clinical laboratory operations of Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations. Pharmaceutical segment consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Through Bio-Reference, it operates laboratory divisions, such as Bio-Reference, GenPath (Oncology), GenPath (Women's Health) and GeneDx. Its Pharmaceutical Business have one commercial stage pharmaceutical product and several pharmaceutical compounds and technologies in various stages of research and development for a range of indications and conditions, including Renal Products, Oxyntomodulin, Biologics, Factor VIIa -CTP and hGH-CTP. It also owns an active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) manufacturer in Israel through its subsidiary FineTech Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV (ADR) (PHG) is a large-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Koninklijke Philips NV is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company's segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease. The Diagnosis & Treatment businesses segment delivers precision medicine and treatment, and therapy. The Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses segment provides consumers, care givers and clinicians with digital solutions that facilitate care by enabling precision medicine and population health management. The HealthTech Other segment comprises such items, as innovation, emerging businesses, royalties, among others. The Legacy Items segment consists mainly of separation costs, legacy legal items, legacy pension costs, among others.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on providing preparedness and response solutions addressing accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The Company is focused on five PHT categories: chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE); emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises (such as the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic); acute, emergency, and community care. Its business lines include Medical Countermeasures (MCM), Commercial and CDMO. MCM focuses primarily on procurement of MCM products and procured product candidates by domestic and international government customers. It provides solutions for PHTs through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that it develops and manufactures for governments and consumers. It offers TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) an antiviral for the treatment of smallpox in all age groups, including adults, and for patients who have difficulty swallowing.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

INCYTE CORPORATION (INCY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company also conducts commercial and clinical development operations from its European headquarters in Morges, Switzerland, and Japanese office in Tokyo and Canadian headquarters in Montreal. It operates in two therapeutic areas, One therapeutic area is Hematology/Oncology, which is comprised of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms and Graft-Versus-Host Disease, as well as solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The other therapeutic area is Inflammation and Autoimmunity, which includes its Dermatology commercial franchise. Its hematology and oncology franchise are comprised of four products, which are JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib), as well as other clinical development programs. Its Dermatology commercial franchise is comprised of OPZELURA (ruxolitinib) cream.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It has assembled four technology platforms focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Its product candidates include Sotrovimab and VIR-7832, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-1111. It is engaged in developing differentiated monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as well as vaccines and small molecules that focuses is on treating and preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). VIR-2218 and VIR-3434, are for the treatment of HBV. VIR-2482 is an investigational IM administered influenza A-neutralizing mAb.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

REGENXBIO INC (RGNX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REGENXBIO Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on providing curative potential of gene therapy. The Company's investigational gene therapies are designed to deliver functional genes to address genetic defects in cells. Its investigational AAV Therapeutics include: RGX-314, which is developing in collaboration with AbbVie to treat large patient populations impacted by wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other chronic retinal diseases characterized by loss of vision; RGX-202, which is developing to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), one of the most common fatal genetic disorders affecting children; RGX-121, RGX-111 and RGX-181, which is developing to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II (MPS II), Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I), and late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II (CLN2 disease)., and RGX-381, which is developing to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AGIO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product candidate in its genetically defined disease (GDD) portfolio, PYRUKYND (Mitapivat), is an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase (PK) enzymes, for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The Mitapivat is an orally available small molecule and a potent activator of the pyruvate kinase R (PKR) enzymes. In addition, it is also evaluating mitapivat for the treatment of a- and b-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) in ongoing clinical trials. The Company is also developing AG-946, a clinical-stage oral activator of PKR enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias and other indications, including SCD and anemia associated with low-to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (L-IR MDS), which is in Phase I clinical study.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ALKERMES PLC (ALKS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alkermes Public Limited Company is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. Its portfolio of commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Its products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI and VIVITROL. ARISTADA is an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. LYBALVI is a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder. VIVITROL is a non-narcotic, injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

