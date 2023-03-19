Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 3/19/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TILRAY INC (TLRY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tilray Brands, Inc. is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. The Company operates through four segments: cannabis business, distribution business, beverage alcohol business, and wellness business. The cannabis business segment is engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. The distribution business segment is engaged in the purchase and resale of pharmaceutical and wellness products. The beverage alcohol business segment is engaged in the production, marketing, and sale of beverage alcohol products. The wellness business segment is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of hemp-based food and other wellness products. It offers a broad-based portfolio of adult-use brands and products and expands its portfolio to include new cannabis products and formats. It is also a hemp food manufacturer. It has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

OPKO HEALTH INC. (OPK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OPKO Health, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company's segments include diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. The diagnostics segment consists of the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference Health, LLC (BioReference), its point-of-care operations. The pharmaceutical segment consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Ecuador, France, the United States, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Through BioReference, it operates laboratory divisions, such as BioReference Health, GenPath and GenPath. Its Pharmaceutical Business has one commercial stage pharmaceutical product and several pharmaceutical compounds and technologies in various stages of research and development for a range of indications and conditions, including pharmaceutical compounds, Oxyntomodulin, Biologics, Factor VIIa-CTP and others. It also owns an active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer in Israel through its subsidiary FineTech Pharmaceutical, Ltd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AGIO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company's lead product candidate in its genetically defined disease (GDD) portfolio, PYRUKYND (Mitapivat), is an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase (PK) enzymes, for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The Mitapivat is an orally available small molecule and a potent activator of the pyruvate kinase R (PKR) enzymes. In addition, it is also evaluating mitapivat for the treatment of a- and b-thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) in ongoing clinical trials. The Company is also developing AG-946, a clinical-stage oral activator of PKR enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias and other indications, including SCD and anemia associated with low-to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (L-IR MDS), which is in Phase I clinical study.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ADAPTHEALTH CORP (AHCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AdaptHealth Corp. is focused on providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies and related services. The Company is focused on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps); home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The breadth of the Company's product is particularly valuable to acute care hospitals, sleep laboratories and long-term care facilities that discharge patients with complex conditions and multiple product needs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AGENUS INC (AGEN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agenus Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology (I-O) company. It has a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and neoantigen cancer vaccines, to fight cancer. Its I-O assets include antibody-based therapeutics, monospecific and bispecific antibodies, cell therapy, vaccines and adjuvants. Its antibody candidates are Balstilimab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) and Zalifrelimab (an anti-CTLA-4 antibody), which is in Phase 2 trials as both a monotherapy (balstilimab) and combination therapy (balstilimab/zalifrelimab) for treatment of patients with second-line cervical cancer. Its clinical-stage asset portfolio also includes Botensilimab (AGEN1181), AGEN2373, AGEN1423, AGEN1777, MK-4830, INCAGN2390, INCAGN2385 and AGENT 797. It is developing personalized vaccines, namely Prophage and AutoSynVax, and off-the-shelf vaccines PhosphoSynVax, which contains heat shock proteins to deliver neoantigens to the right immune cells to activate an anti-cancer immune response.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ADMA BIOLOGICS INC (ADMA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its patients include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disorder and immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates include BIVIGAM, an Intravenous Immune Globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV an IVIG product indicated for the treatment of PI, and Nabi-HB which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). Its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary operates source plasma collection facilities in the United States. Its Plasma Collection Centers segment, provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products candidates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP (ADPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on using the biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its immune medicine (IM) platform combines a suite of chemistry, computational biology and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system. Its clinical diagnostic product, clonoSEQ, is used for the detection and monitoring minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM), B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and is also available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT) for patients with other lymphoid cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The IM business consists of two areas: IM Pharma Services and Drug Discovery. Its immunoSEQ utilizes bias-controlled polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to sequence immune receptors from deoxyribonucleic (DNA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS INC (ACRS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on leveraging its experience in drug discovery and development and kinase inhibition to develop small molecule therapies to help people impacted immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company's drug candidates are Zunsemetinib (ATI-450), ATI-1777 and ATI-2138. The Company's ATI-450, an investigational oral, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Its ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft-JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The Company is engaged in developing ATI-2138, its investigational oral inhibitor compound, as a potential treatment for T-cell mediated autoimmune diseases. It is also developing oral gut biased JAK inhibitors, as a potential treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ARCELLX INC (ACLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The Company is advancing its CART-ddBCMA product through its iMMagine Phase 2 pivotal trial in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). The Company is also advancing ARC-SparX programs, ACLX-001 in r/r MM and ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 in r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). ARC-SparX are adaptable versions of ddCARs where the antigen-targeting region is located on a SparX protein that can be dosed separately from the ARC-T cells, its D-Domain based universal CAR-T cells that are designed to activate only when bound to a SparX protein that is bound to an antigen on a cell. It is also exploring indications in solid tumors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

ACCOLADE INC (ACCD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Accolade, Inc. is a provider of personalized, technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. The Company's customers are primarily employers that contract with Accolade to provide their employees and their employees' families (the members) a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. It also offers virtual primary care and mental health support. Its platform, True Health Engine, combines open, cloud-based intelligent technology with multimodal support from a team of empathetic and knowledgeable Accolade Health Assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. Its offerings include Accolade Expert MD, Accolade Care, Core and Plus, and Accolade One.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

