Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/15/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CIGNA CORP (CI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cigna Corporation is a health services company that offers medical, dental insurance and related products and services. The Company's segments include Evernorth and Cigna Healthcare. Evernorth segment includes a range of coordinated and point solution health services and capabilities, as well as those from partners across the healthcare system, in pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care delivery and care management solutions and intelligence solutions. Cigna Healthcare consists of its U.S. Commercial, U.S. Government and International Health operating segments, which provide a range of medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers to support whole-person health needs. The U.S. Commercial products and services include medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers. International Health solutions include health care coverage in its international markets.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ENSIGN GROUP INC (ENSG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Ensign Group, Inc. is a holding company, which provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary businesses (including mobile diagnostics and medical transportation) through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: skilled services and real estate. The skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The real estate segment primarily comprised of properties owned by the Company and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operations, including its own operating subsidiaries and third-party operators, and are subject to triple-net long-term leases. It offers skilled nursing, senior living and rehabilitative care services through approximately 268 skilled nursing and senior living facilities. Its real estate portfolio includes approximately 107 owned real estate properties located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, and Nebraska, among others.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operations through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is a science-based medicines business that includes six therapeutic areas, such as Vaccines, Hospital, Oncology, Internal Medicine, Rare Disease, and Inflammation & Immunology. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Vaccines include Comirnaty/BNT162b2, the Prevnar family, Nimenrix and others. Its Oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Sutent, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi. Its Internal Medicine products include Eliquis and the Premarin family. Its Inflammation & Immunology products include Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo. It also offers Rimegepant and Zavegepant.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women's health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP. (ABC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a global pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The International Healthcare Solutions segment consists of businesses that focus on international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service operations and global commercialization services. This segment consists of Alliance Healthcare, World Courier, Innomar, Profarma, and Profarma Specialty. The Company also focuses on specialty services and a global platform of pharma manufacturer services capabilities.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc. is a healthcare provider. The Company provides kidney care services in the United States. The Company's operations are comprised of its U.S. dialysis and related lab services business (U.S. dialysis business), its U.S. ancillary services and strategic initiatives, its international operations (ancillary services), and corporate administrative support. The U.S. dialysis business treats patients with chronic kidney failure, and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The Company provides dialysis and administrative services and related laboratory services. Its services include outpatient hemodialysis services, hospital inpatient hemodialysis services, and home-based dialysis services. The ancillary services consist of integrated kidney care services, physician services supporting integrated kidney care and kidney care initiatives outside of dialysis, clinical research programs, and transplant software business as well as international operations.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing solutions to people living with diabetes. The Company's portfolio of products include a variety of pen needles, syringes and safety devices, which are complemented by its digital applications designed to assist people with managing their diabetes. Its pen needles are sterile, single-use, medical devices, designed to be used in conjunction with insulin pens and are used to inject insulin or other diabetes medications. The Company also sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, safety pen needles, which include resin injection-molded shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. Its products are used in retail and acute care hospitals, clinics and other institutional channels, healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ZOETIS INC (ZTS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. It operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers, including Alfaxan. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America, and its products are sold in more than 100 countries.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

MEDIFAST INC (MED) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medifast, Inc. sells a variety of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products all based on its own formulas under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The Company's product line includes approximately 95 consumable options, including, but not limited to, bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes and soups. The Company's nutritional products are formulated with ingredients. The processing, formulation, packaging, labeling and advertising of the Company's products are subject to regulation by one or more federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Federal Trade Commission (the FTC), the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the United States Department of Agriculture and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC (ACHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. It is focused on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. It is engaged in developing and operating inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its facilities that offer acute care services provide evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses through a medical delivery model that incorporates structured and intensive medical and behavioral therapies with 24-hour monitoring by a psychiatrist, psychiatric trained nurses, therapists and direct care staff. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities and comprehensive treatment centers.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

