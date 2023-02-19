Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/19/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MEDIFAST INC (MED) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medifast, Inc. sells a variety of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products all based on its own formulas under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. The Company's product line includes approximately 95 consumable options, including, but not limited to, bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes and soups. The Company's nutritional products are formulated with ingredients. The processing, formulation, packaging, labeling and advertising of the Company's products are subject to regulation by one or more federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Federal Trade Commission (the FTC), the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the United States Department of Agriculture and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on creating a transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), to improve the lives of patients. The Company's mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range of spectrum of diseases. It is developing vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines for diverse applications. It has created modalities, including prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operations through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is a science-based medicines business that includes six therapeutic areas, such as Vaccines, Hospital, Oncology, Internal Medicine, Rare Disease, and Inflammation & Immunology. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Vaccines include Comirnaty/BNT162b2, the Prevnar family, Nimenrix and others. Its Oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Sutent, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi. Its Internal Medicine products include Eliquis and the Premarin family. Its Inflammation & Immunology products include Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo. It also offers Rimegepant and Zavegepant.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP (DVAX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing vaccines. The Company's products include HEPLISAV-B and CpG 1018. The HEPLISAV-B is indicated for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older. HEPLISAV-B is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine for adults. HEPLISAV-B is a sterile solution for injection presented in 0.5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes. The Company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. The Company is also engaged in developing CpG 1018 as a vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. HEPLISAV-B combines 1018, a toll-like receptor (TLR9) agonist adjuvant, and recombinant hepatitis B surface antigen (rHBsAg). It is primarily focused on adjuvanted vaccines for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), plague, Tdap, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, and shingles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing solutions to people living with diabetes. The Company has a portfolio of products, including a range of pen needles, syringes and safety injection devices, which are complemented by its digital application designed to assist people with managing their diabetes. Its pen needles are sterile, single-use, medical devices, designed to be used in conjunction with pen injectors that inject insulin or other diabetes medications. The Company also sells safety pen needles, which have shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically deploy after the injection to help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. In addition to pen needles, it sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, which are used to inject insulin drawn from insulin vials. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail, hospitals, pharmacies and other institutional channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD (HLF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a global nutrition company that provides health and wellness products. The Company sells weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition products; and literature and promotional items to and through a network of independent members. Its segments include North America, Mexico, South and Central America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. Its weight management products include meal replacements, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks. Its targeted nutrition products include functional beverages and dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients. Its energy, sports, and fitness category includes products that support a healthy active lifestyle. Its outer nutrition products include facial skin care, body care, and hair care. The Company's literature and promotional items include start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ORGANON & CO (OGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Organon & Co. (Organon) is a global healthcare company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars and established brands. Organon has a portfolio of contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon or Implanon NXT, which is a patented long-acting reversible contraceptive. The Company's Biosimilars portfolio spans across immunology and oncology treatments. It also has a portfolio of established brands, including brands in cardiovascular, respiratory, dermatology and non-opioid pain management. The Company sells these products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed health care providers such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions. It operates approximately six manufacturing facilities, which are located in Belgium, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP INC (MD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, formerly Mednax, Inc., is a provider of physician services, including newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The Company's neonatal care provides clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals, primarily neonatal intensive care units, through its network of affiliated neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners and other pediatric clinicians. It offers maternal-fetal care, which provides inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through its affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, such as maternal-fetal nurse practitioners and certified nurse mid-wives. It provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, which includes other pediatric subspecialists, such as, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (MRVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company provides products that enables the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, vaccines and support research on human diseases. The Company's segments include Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment focuses on the manufacturing and sale of highly modified nucleic acids products to support the needs of customers' research, therapeutic and vaccine programs. It also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples. Its products include CleanCap, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and oligonucleotide. The Biologics Safety Testing focuses on manufacturing and selling biologics safety and impurity tests and assay development services that are utilized by its customers in their biologic drug manufacturing spectrum. The Company provides ultra-pure nucleotides to customers in the diagnostics, pharma, genomics and research markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

QUIDELORTHO CORP (QDEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QuidelOrtho Corporation is a vitro diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced technologies in diagnostic testing. Its product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and a range of clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. The Company's capabilities include immunoassay development, automated manufacturing, monoclonal antibody characterization and development, molecular assay development, lab-based in vitro diagnostics, blood bank solutions and transfusion pre-screening. Its product categories include visually-read lateral flow, direct fluorescent antibodies, micro-titer production, fluorescent immunoassay products, molecular diagnostic products including its flagship Savanna, immunodiagnostics and integrated testing systems, pre-transfusion testing, immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services, and ortho care services and informatics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

