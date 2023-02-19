Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On David Dreman - 2/19/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The Company is providing technologies including mRNA-based therapies, cell therapies, small molecules and antibodies, which can be utilized for specific purposes or can be even combined with each other in a synergistic manner. It also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. Its royalty portfolio contains respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI), ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI) and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement, the Company is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA and royalties from the sales of ANORO ELLIPTA. RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI) and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), fluticasone furoate (FF). Its TRELEGY ELLIPTA is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and LABA. Its portfolio also includes sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR). It also provides GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) and XERAVA (eravacycline).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

VIATRIS INC (VTRS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viatris Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company's segments include Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ and Emerging Markets. Developed Markets segment comprises its operations primarily in North America and Europe. Greater China segment includes its operations in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. JANZ segment reflects its operations in Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Emerging Markets segment encompasses its presence in approximately 125 countries within various markets and economies, as well as its anti-retroviral franchise. Its portfolio comprises over 1,400 approved molecules across a range of key therapeutic areas, including key brands, complex generics, and biosimilars. It operates around 40 manufacturing sites worldwide, which produces oral solid doses, injectables, complex dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Viatris Eye Care division is focused on discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP (DVAX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing vaccines. The Company's products include HEPLISAV-B and CpG 1018. The HEPLISAV-B is indicated for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older. HEPLISAV-B is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine for adults. HEPLISAV-B is a sterile solution for injection presented in 0.5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes. The Company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. The Company is also engaged in developing CpG 1018 as a vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. HEPLISAV-B combines 1018, a toll-like receptor (TLR9) agonist adjuvant, and recombinant hepatitis B surface antigen (rHBsAg). It is primarily focused on adjuvanted vaccines for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), plague, Tdap, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, and shingles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It has assembled four technology platforms focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Its product candidates include Sotrovimab and VIR-7832, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-1111. It is engaged in developing differentiated monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as well as vaccines and small molecules that focuses is on treating and preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). VIR-2218 and VIR-3434, are for the treatment of HBV. VIR-2482 is an investigational IM administered influenza A-neutralizing mAb.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ABBVIE INC (ABBV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AbbVie Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and sale of medicines and therapies. It offers products in various therapeutic categories, including immunology products, which include Humira, Skyrizi and Rinvoq; oncology products, which include Imbruvica and Venclexta; aesthetics products that include Botox Cosmetic, Juvederm Collection and others; neuroscience products, such as Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Duopa and Duodopa, and Ubrelvy; eye care products consists of Lumigan, Alphagan and Restasis; women's health products include Lo Loestrin, Orilissa and others; and other products, which includes Mavyret, Creon, Lupron, Linzess and Synthroid. Its products are sold to wholesalers, government agencies, health care facilities and independent retailers. It also discovers and develop antibody medicines that target difficult-to-drug disease-causing proteins, such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World. Its products and technologies are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic and noninvasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves, including Edwards SAPIEN XT, the Edwards SAPIEN 3, and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter aortic heart valves are used to treat heart valve disease.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

GENMAB A/S - ADR (GMAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based international biotechnology company. It specializes in the creation and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company is the creator of the approved antibodies: DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, Kesimpta for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, TEPEZZA (teprotumumab) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease and FASPRO, for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. The first approved Genmab created therapy Arzerra, approved for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications, is available in Japan and is also available in other territories via compassionate use or oncology access programs. Genmab develops a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline, and owns four antibody technologies, DuoBody bispecific platform, HexaBody platform, DuoHexaBody platform & HexElect platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is focused on creating a transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), to improve the lives of patients. The Company's mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range of spectrum of diseases. It is developing vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines for diverse applications. It has created modalities, including prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The Company develops technologies that enable the development of mRNA medicines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

MSA SAFETY INC (MSA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSA Safety Incorporated is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The Company's geographical segments include Americas and International. The Company's products include breathing apparatus where self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) is the principal product, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. Its safety products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's product line is used by workers around the world in a range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, mining, and the military. Its customers are in two categories: distributors and end-users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

