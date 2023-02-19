Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/19/2023

The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

BIOGEN INC (BIIB) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biogen Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. It has a portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Alzheimer's disease. Its marketed products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS; SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA; ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. It also has a collaboration agreement with Genentech, Inc. (Genentech), a member of the Roche Group, with respect to RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other conditions; RITUXAN HYCELA for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA; OCREVUS; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies, including mosunetuzumab.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BIOGEN INC

BIIB Guru Analysis

BIIB Fundamental Analysis

BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The Company is providing technologies including mRNA-based therapies, cell therapies, small molecules and antibodies, which can be utilized for specific purposes or can be even combined with each other in a synergistic manner. It also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIONTECH SE - ADR

BNTX Guru Analysis

BNTX Fundamental Analysis

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It has assembled four technology platforms focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Its product candidates include Sotrovimab and VIR-7832, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-1111. It is engaged in developing differentiated monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as well as vaccines and small molecules that focuses is on treating and preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). VIR-2218 and VIR-3434, are for the treatment of HBV. VIR-2482 is an investigational IM administered influenza A-neutralizing mAb.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

VIR Guru Analysis

VIR Fundamental Analysis

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP (DVAX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing vaccines. The Company's products include HEPLISAV-B and CpG 1018. The HEPLISAV-B is indicated for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older. HEPLISAV-B is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine for adults. HEPLISAV-B is a sterile solution for injection presented in 0.5 mL single-dose prefilled syringes. The Company also manufactures and sells CpG 1018, the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. The Company is also engaged in developing CpG 1018 as a vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. HEPLISAV-B combines 1018, a toll-like receptor (TLR9) agonist adjuvant, and recombinant hepatitis B surface antigen (rHBsAg). It is primarily focused on adjuvanted vaccines for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), plague, Tdap, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, and shingles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP

DVAX Guru Analysis

DVAX Fundamental Analysis

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on providing preparedness and response solutions addressing accidental, deliberate and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The Company is focused on five PHT categories: chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE); emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises (such as the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic); acute, emergency, and community care. Its business lines include Medical Countermeasures (MCM), Commercial and CDMO. MCM focuses primarily on procurement of MCM products and procured product candidates by domestic and international government customers. It provides solutions for PHTs through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that it develops and manufactures for governments and consumers. It offers TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) an antiviral for the treatment of smallpox in all age groups, including adults, and for patients who have difficulty swallowing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC

EBS Guru Analysis

EBS Fundamental Analysis

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing solutions to people living with diabetes. The Company has a portfolio of products, including a range of pen needles, syringes and safety injection devices, which are complemented by its digital application designed to assist people with managing their diabetes. Its pen needles are sterile, single-use, medical devices, designed to be used in conjunction with pen injectors that inject insulin or other diabetes medications. The Company also sells safety pen needles, which have shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically deploy after the injection to help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. In addition to pen needles, it sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, which are used to inject insulin drawn from insulin vials. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail, hospitals, pharmacies and other institutional channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EMBECTA CORP

EMBC Guru Analysis

EMBC Fundamental Analysis

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World. Its products and technologies are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic and noninvasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves, including Edwards SAPIEN XT, the Edwards SAPIEN 3, and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter aortic heart valves are used to treat heart valve disease.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP

EW Guru Analysis

EW Fundamental Analysis

FULGENT GENETICS INC (FLGT) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company, which offers COVID-19 testing services, molecular diagnostic testing services and comprehensive genetic testing designed to provide physicians and patients with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve the patient care quality. The Company develops a technology platform, which offers a test menu. It performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in single-gene tests; pre-established, multi-gene, disease-specific panels; and customized panels. Its test offerings also include Solid Tumor Molecular Profiling for somatic cancer testing, Rapid Whole Genome testing developed for children in neonatal intensive care units or pediatric intensive care units its Newborn Genetic Analysis panel, and a single front-line test designed to comprehensively detect ataxia-related variants. It also offers certain research service tests, which are ordered by research institutions and other similar institutional customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FULGENT GENETICS INC

FLGT Guru Analysis

FLGT Fundamental Analysis

GENMAB A/S - ADR (GMAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based international biotechnology company. It specializes in the creation and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company is the creator of the approved antibodies: DARZALEX (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, Kesimpta for the treatment of adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, TEPEZZA (teprotumumab) for the treatment of thyroid eye disease and FASPRO, for the treatment of adult patients with certain multiple myeloma indications. The first approved Genmab created therapy Arzerra, approved for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications, is available in Japan and is also available in other territories via compassionate use or oncology access programs. Genmab develops a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline, and owns four antibody technologies, DuoBody bispecific platform, HexaBody platform, DuoHexaBody platform & HexElect platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GENMAB A/S - ADR

GMAB Guru Analysis

GMAB Fundamental Analysis

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company's products and related services enable physicians and healthcare providers to access minimally invasive care. The systems consist of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a vision system, and proprietary instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci products consist of five categories, such as da Vinci surgical systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a suite of systems, learning, and services offerings. Its Ion endoluminal system extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures, enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. Its services include readiness support, maintenance support, OR consulting, customer hospital analytics, and market consulting optimization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

ISRG Guru Analysis

ISRG Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.