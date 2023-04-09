Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 4/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BANCFIRST CORP (BANF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries, BancFirst and Pegasus Bank, which are a state-chartered banks. The Company has six business units: metropolitan banks, community banks, Pegasus, Worthington, other financial services and executive, operations, and support. Metropolitan banks, community banks, Pegasus and Worthington offers commercial and retail lending, a full line of deposit accounts and other. Metropolitan banks consist of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. Community banks consist of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. Pegasus consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. Worthington consists of banking locations in the Fort Worth metropolitan area. Other financial services are specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking and insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ING GROEP NV (ADR) (ING) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company's segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease. The Company's Retail Banking business lines provide products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-corporates. ING's banking activities in Australia are undertaken by ING Bank (Australia) Limited (trading as ING Direct) and ING Bank NV Sydney Branch.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). City National is a retail and consumer-oriented community bank with approximately 94 bank branches. City National provides credit, deposit, and trust and investment management services to its customers. City National include commercial banking, which offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers; consumer banking that provides banking services to consumers, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts; and various other products. City National also provides mortgage banking services, trust, investment and custodial services, administration of personal trusts and estates, management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans and charitable foundations.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS INC (FCFS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. is an international operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions, both focused on serving cash and credit-constrained consumers. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, AFF, also provides lease-to-own and retail finance payment solutions for consumer goods and services through a nationwide network of approximately 8,600 active retail merchant partner locations. Its more than 2,800 pawn stores buy and sell a range of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property. AFF's technology provides its merchant partners with leasing and financing experiences in-store, online, in-cart and on mobile devices.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS INC (IMXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Money Express, Inc. is an omnichannel money remittance services company. The Company is focused primarily on the United States of America to Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) corridor, which includes Mexico, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. Its remittance services include a comprehensive suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services available in all 50 states in the United States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and 13 provinces in Canada. It offers money remittance services to LAC countries, mainly Mexico and Guatemala. These services involve the movement of funds on behalf of an originating consumer for receipt by a designated beneficiary at a designated receiving location. The money remittance services enable consumers to send funds through its network of locations in the United States and Canada that are primarily operated by third-party businesses, as well as through its Company-operated stores located in the United States.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY (TRST) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 73% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a savings and loan holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Trustco Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal savings bank engaged in providing general banking services to individuals and businesses. The Bank operates over 158 automatic teller machines and approximately 143 banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York, Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida, Bennington County in Vermont, Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Bergen County in New Jersey. Its business also consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments. The Bank also lends in Essex and Fulton counties, Passaic counties, and Sumter counties, where it has no branch locations.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MGIC INVESTMENT CORP (MTG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The Company's mortgage insurance product offers primary insurance and pool insurance. Primary insurance provides mortgage default protection on individual loans and covers a percentage of the unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and certain expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure on the mortgage or sale of the underlying property. Pool insurance is generally used as an additional credit enhancement for certain secondary market mortgage transactions. Pool insurance generally covers the amount of the loss on a defaulted mortgage loan that exceeds the claim payment under the primary coverage.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

WISDOMTREE INC (WT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WisdomTree, Inc., formerly WisdomTree Investments, Inc., is a global financial creator. The Company offers a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs) models and solutions. It develops digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. Its WisdomTree Prime digital wallet is built on blockchain, that lets to spend, save, transfer, send, and invest digital assets like bitcoin, United States dollar tokens, gold tokens, and more. The Company provides a range of undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) exchange traded funds (ETFs) covering commodities, foreign exchange, equities, fixed income, digital assets. The Company has launched Modern Alpha, which combines the active management with the benefits of passive management to offer investors cost-effective funds that are built for performance.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS (CASS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States. The Company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial & Industrial (C&I), Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Faith-based CRE, and Construction and Land Development. C&I loans consist of loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a variety of industries, franchise lending and equipment financing to companies of all sizes. CRE loans include various types of loans, for which the Company holds real property as collateral. Faith-based CRE loans include loans to faith-based ministries, for which the Company holds real property as collateral. Construction and Land Development segment originates loans to finance construction projects, including faith-based and commercial projects.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ERIE INDEMNITY CO (ERIE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Erie Indemnity Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Company's primary function is to perform policy issuance and renewal services on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange. It also acts as attorney-in-fact on behalf of the Exchange with respect to all claims handling and investment management services, as well as the service provider for all claims handling, life insurance and investment management services for its insurance subsidiaries (administrative services). Agent compensation includes scheduled commissions to agents based upon premiums written as well as additional commissions and bonuses to agents. Its sales related services include agent compensation and certain sales and advertising support services. Its underwriting services include underwriting and policy processing. The remaining services provided by the Company includes customer service and administrative support.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

