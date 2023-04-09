Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC (SFBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that is engaged in the business of accepting deposits from the public and making loans and other investments. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank (the Bank), provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. The Bank provides commercial, consumer, and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. The Banks offers a range of loans to retail customers in the communities. Bank's consumer loans include home equity loans (open and closed-end), vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. (ADR) (GGAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is an Argentina-based financial services holding company. The Company does not have operations of its own and conduct its business through its subsidiaries. Banco Galicia is the Company's main subsidiary and one of Argentina's service banks. The Company's goal is to consolidate its position as one of Argentina's comprehensive financial services providers while continuing to strengthen Banco Galicia's position as one of Argentina's banks. The Company seeks to broaden and complement the operations and businesses of Banco Galicia, through holdings in companies and undertakings whose objectives are related to and/or can produce synergies with financial activities. The Company's non-banking subsidiaries operate in financial and related activities.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BYLINE BANCORP INC (BY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts all its business activities through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank), a full-service commercial bank, and Byline Bank's subsidiaries. The Bank offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors and to consumers who generally live or work near its branches. It offers online account opening to consumer and business customers through its Website. It also provides trust and wealth management services to its customers. In addition to its traditional commercial banking business, the Bank provides small ticket equipment leasing solutions through Byline Financial Group (BFG), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. It also supports its business customers with a range of deposit and treasury management products, along with business transaction accounts. It provides financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users through BFG.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. (CBU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community Bank System, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (the Bank or CBNA), and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. (BPAS). It operates in three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. In addition, it provides treasury management solutions and payment processing services. The Employee Benefit Services, consisting of BPAS and its subsidiaries, provides retirement plans, health and fiduciary services, actuarial and pension services, and healthcare consulting services, welfare plans, fund administration, institutional trust services, collective investment funds. The All Other segment is comprised of wealth management, which includes trust services and insurance services, such as personal and commercial lines of insurance and other risk management products and services.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC (FFIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Its subsidiary bank, First Financial Bank, N.A., provides general commercial banking services, which include accepting and holding checking, savings and time deposits, making loans, offering automated teller machines (ATMs), drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other banking services. It also provides trust and wealth management activities through its trust company, First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A. Through its trust company, it offers personal trust services, which include wealth management, the administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. Its banking centers are located primarily in Central, North Central, Southeast and West Texas.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP., INC. (GABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: German American Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, German American Bank, operates about 77 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. Its segments include core banking, wealth management services, and insurance. The core banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the Company's local markets. The core banking segment also involves the sale of residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The wealth management segment involves providing trust, investment advisory, brokerage and retirement planning services to customers. The insurance segment offers a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products, primarily in the Company's banking subsidiary's local markets.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LAKELAND BANCORP, INC. (LBAI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland offers financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Lakeland offers a range of offers business and retail banking products and services throughout New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York. Its business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Its consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. It also provides investment advisory services for individuals and businesses. Its depository products include demand deposits, as well as savings, money market and time accounts. It offers Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer and night depository services to the business community and municipal relationships.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (ONB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Old National Bank, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other banking services. Its banking centers focuses on providing a group of community banking services. It provides treasury management, merchant, and capital markets services as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions for businesses. Its loans consist primarily of loans made to consumers and commercial clients in various industries, including real estate rental and leasing, manufacturing, wholesale trade, construction, and agriculture, among others. In addition to providing lending and deposit services, it offers wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services. Its banking centers are in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

RENASANT CORP (RNST) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Renasant Corporation owns and operates Renasant Bank. The Company has three segments. Community Banks segment delivers a complete range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, factoring and equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. Insurance segment includes a full-service insurance agency offering all various commercial and personal insurance through various carriers. Wealth Management segment, through the Trust division, offers a range of fiduciary services, including the administration of benefit plans, management of trust accounts, inclusive of personal and corporate benefit accounts and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts. The segment, through the Financial Services division, provides fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds and other investment services.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TRICO BANCSHARES (TCBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company's principal business is to serve as the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). In addition, the Company has five capital trusts, which are all wholly owned trust subsidiaries formed for the purpose of issuing trust preferred securities (Trust Preferred Securities) and lending the proceeds to the Company. The Bank provides personal, small business and commercial financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making small business, commercial, real estate, and consumer loans, as well as a range of treasury management services and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes at some branches. Brokerage services are provided at the Bank's offices by Tri Counties Wealth Management Advisors. The Bank offers a variety of banking and financial services to both personal, small business and commercial customers.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.