Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 3/5/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

AMALGAMATED BANK (AMAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amalgamated Bank (the Bank) is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. The Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. The Bank offers solutions in the areas of personal banking, small business, commercial banking and institutional investing. Its product line includes residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multifamily mortgages, and a variety of commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers online banking and bill payment services, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, debit card and automated teller machine (ATM) card services. The Bank has a network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC (SFBS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that is engaged in the business of accepting deposits from the public and making loans and other investments. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank (the Bank), provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. The Bank provides commercial, consumer, and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. The Banks offers a range of loans to retail customers in the communities. The Bank's consumer loans include home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BROWN & BROWN, INC. (BRO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brown & Brown, Inc. is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, primarily in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. The Company's segment includes Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage and Services. The Retail segment provides a range of insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public, professional and individual insured customers, and non-insurance services and products through its automobile dealer services F&I businesses. The National Programs segment, which acts as a managing general agent, provides professional liability and related package products. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, including Brown & Brown retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AMK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a provider of wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. The Company through its investment advisor subsidiary, AssetMark, Inc., operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions. Its platform enables advisers to outsource services and capabilities. The Company provides an end-to-end experience, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, its platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to better manage their day-to-day business activities. The Company is engaged in providing technology solutions to registered investment advisors (RIAs), RIA enterprises, turnkey asset management programs (TAMPs), and asset managers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (EVERETT) (CCB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coastal Financial Corporation is the bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: The community bank and CCBX. The community banking segment provides a range of banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Puget Sound region in the state of Washington and through the Internet, and its mobile banking application. The CCBX segment provides banking as a service (BaaS) that allows its broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. It offers variety of loans to business owners, including commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans secured by owner-occupied commercial properties. It also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Bank operates through its 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP. (HTBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce the (HBC or the Bank). The Bank offers a range of range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties of California. The Company operates through two segments: Banking segment and Factoring segment. CSNK Working Capital Finance Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of HBC, which is engaged in the purchasing and collecting factored receivables. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate - owner occupied, commercial real estate - non-owner occupied, land and construction, home equity, multifamily, residential mortgage, and consumer and other. Home equity loans are secured by one-two family residences that are generally owner occupied. Multifamily loans are loans on five plus residential properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. (IBKR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is an automated global electronic broker. The Company provides custody and service accounts for hedge and mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers and individual investors. The Company as an electronic broker, executes, clear and settles trades globally for both institutional and individual customers. The Company specializes in routing orders for executions and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments (forex), bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, metals and cryptocurrencies in approximately 150 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world. Its product offerings include IBKR Pro, IBKR Lite, IBKR Integrated Investment Account, Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program, Investors' Marketplace, mutual fund marketplace, bonds marketplace, fractional trading, cryptocurrency and the United States spot gold. It has market centers in over 33 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

UNUM GROUP (UNM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company's segments include Unum US, Unum International and Colonial Life. Unum US segment is comprised of group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. Its disability line of business includes long-term and short-term disability, medical stop-loss, and fee-based service products. The supplemental and voluntary line of business includes individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products. Unum International segment includes its operations in the United Kingdom (UK) and Poland. Unum UK's business includes insurance for group long-term disability, group life, and supplemental lines of business, which include dental, individual disability, and critical illness products. Unum Poland's business primarily includes insurance for individual and group life with accident and health riders

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (WAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of customized loan, deposit, and treasury management capabilities, including blockchain-based offerings through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB). WAB operates banking divisions, such as Alliance Bank of Arizona (ABA), Bank of Nevada (BON), Bridge Bank (Bridge), First Independent Bank (FIB), and Torrey Pines Bank (TPB). The Company's segments include Commercial, Consumer Related and Corporate & Other. The Commercial segment provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment offers consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking, and commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES INC (FFIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Its subsidiary bank, First Financial Bank, N.A., provides general commercial banking services, which include accepting and holding checking, savings and time deposits, making loans, offering automated teller machines (ATMs), drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other banking services. It also provides trust and wealth management activities through its trust company, First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A. Through its trust company, it offers personal trust services, which include wealth management, the administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. Its banking centers are located primarily in Central, North Central, Southeast and West Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

