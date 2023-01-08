Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 1/8/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (AIG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American International Group, Inc. is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions. Its diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. It segments include General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. Its General Insurance segment consists of two segments: North America and International. Its Life and Retirement segment consists of four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets. Its North America and International segments consist of two product categories: Commercial Lines, which consists of Liability, Financial Lines, Property and Global Specialty, and Personal Insurance, which consists of Personal Lines, and Accident and Health.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ASSURANT, INC. (AIZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances (Connected Living); vehicle protection and related services (Global Automotive); and credit protection and other insurance products (Global Financial Services and Other). The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance (Lender-placed Insurance); renters insurance and related products (Multifamily Housing); and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products (Specialty and Other).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

AXA SA (ADR) (AXAHY) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. AXA offers a broad range of products through business segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Health, Asset Management, and Banking. Its offering covers motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for both Personal/Individual and Commercial/Group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. AXA operates in seven geographical segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. AXA SA is the holding company of AXA Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA SA (ADR) (BBAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bbva Argentina SA, formerly known as BBVA French Bank, is an Argentina-based banking institution. Through its banking platform, the Bank provides a broad range of financial and non-financial services to both individuals and companies. It manages three business lines: Retail Banking, Small and Medium-Sized Companies and Corporate and Investment Banking (C&IB). Retail Banking offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and investment products, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Companies targets local private-sector companies providing financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance and investment products, among others. C&IB offers financial services to corporations and multinational companies, as well as global transaction services, global markets solutions, long term financing, among others. The Bank is active locally, mostly.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. (COF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial service holding company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through digital channels, branch locations, cafes, and other distribution channels. The Company's segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment consists of its domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card businesses in the United Kingdom and Canada. The Consumer Banking segment consists of its deposit gathering and lending activities for consumers and small businesses, and national auto lending. The Commercial Banking segment consists of its lending, deposit gathering, capital markets and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. Its subsidiaries include Capital One Bank (USA), National Association (COBNA) and Capital One, National Association (CONA).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MR COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination and transaction-based services related to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs operational activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, which provides refinance options for its existing customers, and through its correspondent channel, which purchases or originates loans from mortgage bankers. The Company operates under its primary brands, which include Mr. Cooper and Xome. The Company is focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC (CUBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which is engaged in banking activities through, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank has diversified lending activities and serves its customers through a single-point-of-contact private banking strategy with a focus on community banking businesses, including commercial; industrial; commercial real estate loans, to borrowers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York City, New England and other geographies; multi-family lending, small business administration (SBA) lending; and residential mortgage lending. The Bank also serves specialty niche businesses nationwide, including its commercial loans to mortgage banking businesses, commercial equipment financing, specialty lending and consumer loans through relationships with fintech companies. The Bank soft launched CBIT on the TassatPay blockchain-based instant business-to-business (B2B) payments platform, which serves an array of B2B clients who want the benefit of instant payments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elevance Health, Inc., formerly Anthem, Inc., is a health company. It is focused on whole health. It supports health at every life stage, offering health plans and clinical, behavioral, pharmacy and complex-care solutions that promote whole health. It identifies the resources needed to support residents, including the people it serves, and ensure those resources meet local needs. It focuses on advancing health equity, such as ensuring people with disabilities and rural residents can find accessible care. Additionally, it also focuses on prioritizing three areas, such as maternal health, behavioral health, and access to evidence-based medical therapy. It also focuses on providing digitally enabled healthcare. It provides a consumer-centered health system. Carelon is its healthcare services brand and Wellpoint is its health plan brand. Its other brands include Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. Through these brands, it focuses on delivering solutions beyond traditional health insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company. The Company operates through the domestic and international operations segment. It offers or arranges loans or draws on lines of credit to consumers in approximately 38 states in the United States and Brazil. The Company also offers financing to small businesses in all over 50 states and the Washington District of Columbia in the United States. The Company uses its technology, analytics and customer service capabilities to evaluate, underwrite and fund loans or provide financing, allowing it to offer consumers and small businesses credit or financing. Its customers include the growing number of consumers and small businesses, which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. Its financing products include installment loans and receivables purchase agreements (RPAs) and line of credit accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

EZCORP INC (EZPW) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EZCORP, Inc. is a provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. The Company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned and recycled merchandise purchased from customers. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes its Empeno Facil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (CAE) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as its GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras (GPMX). At its pawn stores, it advances cash against the value of collateralized tangible personal property and sells merchandise to customers looking for good value. The merchandise it sells primarily consists of second-hand collateral forfeited from its pawn activities or merchandise purchased from customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

