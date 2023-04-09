Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On John Neff - 4/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (EFSC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust. Enterprise Bank & Trust is a full-service financial institution, which offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily located in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada and New Mexico. The Company offers a range of business and personal banking services, including wealth management services provided through Enterprise Trust. Its lending services include commercial and industrial (C&I), commercial real estate (CRE), real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration (SBA), consumer and other loan products. The Company's lending services include a variety of deposit products, including property management and homeowners association along with a complete suite of treasury management and international trade services for operating businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (WABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which provides consumer and commercial financing with branches throughout Northern and Central California. The principal communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. In addition, the Bank owns Community Banker Services Corporation (CBSC), a company engaged in providing the Company and its subsidiaries with data processing services and other support functions. The Bank is engaged in the banking business through 77 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. It owns 28 banking office locations and one centralized administrative service center facility and leases 55 facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

KB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (ADR) (KB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Financial Group Inc is a Korean-based company principally engaged in the financial business. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Banking segment consists of retail banking services provided by Kookmin Bank. This segment is engaged in the lending and receiving of large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, SOHO and household customers, the investment of securities and derivatives, and financing, among others. The Credit Card segment operates credit sales, cash advances and card loans, among others. The Non-life Insurance segment is engaged in the non-life insurance. The Securities segment is engaged in the trading, consignment, and acquisition of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance. The other segment is engaged in the maintenance of computer-related equipment and systems, the investigation of credit and the collection of debt, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC (OSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank (the Bank), offers financial services. It provides full-service banking business, which includes a range of deposit products, trust and wealth management services, lending services, and deposit services, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, time deposit and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit, lease financing receivables and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations. It also provides additional services, which includes acquisition of United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers' checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, discount brokerage, debit cards, credit cards, and other special services. Its lending activities include making commercial and consumer loans, primarily on a secured basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP (WTFC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers. It owns 15 nationally chartered banks. The Company has three segments. Community banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. Its customers include individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the bank's local service areas. Specialty finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. Wealth management segment offers a full range of wealth management services, trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management solutions, securities brokerage services and retirement plan services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

XP INC (XP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: XP Inc is a Brazil-based holding company. The Company is a technology-driven platform and a provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP Inc owns technology platforms for investments, financial services and education, as well as media and content platforms, encompassing brands such as XP, Rico, Clear, Infomoney, Xpeed and IM+. The Company is dedicated to providing its customers, through innovation and technology, with financial education, sustainable growth and a business ecosystem. The Company distributes a wide range of financial products and services, including Financial Education and Digital Content Platform; Financial Advisory Services; and Open Platform for Financial Products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AXOS FINANCIAL INC (AX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axos Financial Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides banking and securities products and services to its customers through its online, distribution channels and affinity partners. The Company's segments include Banking Business and Securities Business. Banking Business segment has a range of banking services, including online banking, concierge banking, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. In addition, it focuses on providing deposit products nationwide to industry verticals, cash management products to a variety of businesses, and commercial & industrial and commercial real estate lending to clients. Securities Business segment includes the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor custody business, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (CATY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company of Cathay Bank (the Bank), ten limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments in which the Bank is the sole limited partner, and GBC Venture Capital, Inc. The Bank is a commercial bank, serving individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the local markets in which its branches are located. It provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, United States small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for, household and other consumer expenditures. It provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans and distribution and maturity of loans. It offers products and services to businesses, such as checking and deposit, lines of credits, commercial and commercial real estate loans, merchant services and payment processing and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

EASTERN BANKSHARES INC (EBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Eastern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and its wholly owned subsidiary, Eastern Insurance Group LLC, the Company provides a range of banking, trust and investment and insurance services. The Company's segments include banking and insurance agencies. Its diversified products and services include lending, deposit, wealth management and insurance products. The Bank offers a range of demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit accounts. Its lending focuses on the loan categories: commercial and industrial, including its asset-based lending portfolio, commercial real estate, commercial construction, small business banking, residential real estate and home equity loans. Its primary market consists of the greater Boston area, specifically eastern and central Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, including the seacoast region and northern Rhode Island.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FIRST BANCORP (FBP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancorp is a bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. It offers residential mortgages through its Mortgage Banking Division, and it offers small business administration (SBA) loans to small business owners across the nation through its SBA Lending Division. It offers accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing through Magnolia Financial, as well as credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. The Bank operates approximately 118 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

