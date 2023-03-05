Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On John Neff - 3/5/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (EFSC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust. Enterprise Bank & Trust is a full-service financial institution, which offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily located in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada and New Mexico. The Company offers a range of business and personal banking services, including wealth management services provided through Enterprise Trust. Its lending services include commercial and industrial (C&I), commercial real estate (CRE), real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration (SBA), consumer and other loan products. The Company's lending services include a variety of deposit products, including property management and homeowners association along with a complete suite of treasury management and international trade services for operating businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

EAST WEST BANCORP INC (EWBC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, East West Bank (the Bank) and others. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the Company's domestic branch network. This segment offers consumer and commercial deposits, mortgage and home equity loans, and other products and services. The Commercial Banking segment primarily generates commercial loans and deposits. Commercial loan products include commercial business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans and letters of credit, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, construction and land loans, affordable housing loans and letters of credit, asset-based lending and others. It operates in more than 120 locations in the United States and China.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (WABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which provides consumer and commercial financing with branches throughout Northern and Central California. It provides a range of loans, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans and consumer installment and other loans. The communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. The Company is focused on the banking needs of small businesses. In addition, the Bank owns Community Banker Services Corporation (CBSC), which is engaged in providing the Company and its subsidiaries with data processing services and other support functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FIRST BANCSHARES INC (MISSISSIPPI) (FBMS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association (The First). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations in the communities that it serves. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts and safe deposit services. In addition to offering a range of deposit services and loan products, the Company have a mortgage and private banking division. Its residential mortgage loan division, which originates conventional, or government agency insured loans to purchase existing residential homes, construct new homes or refinance existing mortgages. It has a private banking division, which offers financial and wealth management services. Its other services include online Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services and many others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. (OCFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service regional bank delivering financial products and services, which include commercial and consumer financing, deposit services, and wealth management products and services, throughout New Jersey and the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Bank's commercial loans include multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and commercial and industrial loans. The Bank also offers investment products for sale through its retail branch network. The Bank is focused on growth opportunities in areas, including derivative contracts, trust and asset management, digital product offerings, and equity investments in non-bank finance companies. It operates approximately 46 branch offices, and four deposit production facilities located throughout New Jersey, New York City and Philadelphia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP (PGC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. Its Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; corporate and industrial (C&I) advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services and customer support services. Its Peapack Private Wealth Management Division or Peapack Private segment includes investment management services for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator and custodian, and other financial planning and advisory services. This segment also includes the activity from the Delaware subsidiary, PGB Trust & Investments of Delaware, and Murphy Capital.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank's lending business is focused on meeting the financial needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and corporations. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial (C&I) and franchise lending, commercial owner-occupied business lending, commercial non-owner-occupied real estate lending, multifamily residential lending, construction lending, one-to-four family real estate lending, and consumer loans. The Bank offers an array of deposit products and services, including checking, money market and savings accounts, electronic banking services, treasury management services, and online bill payment. The Bank primarily conduct business throughout the Western Region of the United States from its approximately 61 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UMB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing to its customers in the United States and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of its small to middle-market businesses through a variety of products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, asset management services and healthcare services provided to institutional clients. It also provides fixed income sales, trading and underwriting, corporate trust and escrow services, as well as institutional custody. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the Company's bank branches, automated teller machine networks and Internet banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (VLY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary includes Valley National Bank (the Bank). It offers a full suite of national and regional banking solutions through various commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. It provides personalized service and customized solutions to assist its customers with their financial service needs. Its solutions include, but are not limited to, traditional consumer and commercial deposit and lending products, commercial real estate financing, small business loans, equipment financing, insurance and wealth management financial services products, cash management solutions, and personal financing solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and automobile financing. It also offers niche financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners' associations, insurance premium financing and cannabis-related business banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP (WTFC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance and Wealth Management. Its Community Banking segment provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers, including individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the banks' local service areas. Its Specialty Finance segment offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services, and other specialty finance businesses. Its Wealth Management segment offers services through its subsidiaries, which include trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and retirement plan services. It offers MaxSafe deposit accounts, which provide customers with insurance coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

