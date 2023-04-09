Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

Company Description: AMERISAFE, Inc. is an insurance holding company that provides workers compensation insurance. The Company is focused on the small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications and maritime. Construction includes highway and bridge construction, building and maintenance of pipeline and powerline networks, excavation, commercial construction, roofing, iron and steel erection, tower erection and other specialized construction operations. Trucking includes contract haulers, regional and local freight carriers, special equipment transporters and other trucking companies. Logging and Lumber includes tree harvesting, tree trimming, sawmills, and other operations associated with lumber and wood products. Its workers compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for, among other things, temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses.

Company Description: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a provider of wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. The Company through its investment advisor subsidiary, AssetMark, Inc., operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions. Its platform enables advisers to outsource services and capabilities. It provides an end-to-end experience, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, its platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to manage their day-to-day business activities. It is engaged in providing technology solutions to registered investment advisors (RIAs), RIA enterprises, turnkey asset management programs, and asset managers. It also offers services and solutions, including overlay management, investment solutions and flexible desktop technology.

Company Description: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates three principal businesses: Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance, Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, and Insurance Distribution. The LFG Insurance includes the activities of Ambac Assurance Corporation (AAC) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Ambac Assurance UK Limited (Ambac UK) and Ambac Financial Services LLC (AFS). The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance includes five admitted carriers and an excess and surplus lines (E&S or nonadmitted) insurer, Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company (all carriers collectively, Everspan). The Insurance Distribution includes the specialty property and casualty (P&C) insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters (collectively MGA/Us), insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. It includes Xchange Benefits, LLC, a P&C MGA specializing in accident and health products.

Company Description: Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products and asset management services. Its segments include Insurance and Asset Management. In the Insurance segment, the Company applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities as well as to investors in such obligations. It guarantees obligations issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom and also guarantees obligations issued in other countries and regions, including Western Europe, Canada and Australia. Asset Management segment provides asset management services, through its subsidiary, Assured Investment Management LLC.

Company Description: Amalgamated Bank (the Bank) is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. The Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. The Bank offers solutions in the areas of personal banking, small business, commercial banking and institutional investing. Its product line includes residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multifamily mortgages, and a variety of commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers online banking and bill payment services, online cash management, safe deposit box rentals, debit card and automated teller machine (ATM) card services. The Bank has a network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston.

Company Description: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation that combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose. It operates its secondary market activities across its two lines of business, Agricultural Finance and Rural Infrastructure Finance. Its segments include Farm & Ranch, Corporate AgFinance, Rural Utilities, Renewable Energy, Funding and Investments. Its Farm & Ranch segment includes United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) securities portfolio and farm and ranch loans. Its Corporate AgFinance segment includes loans and AgVantage securities for farming operations, agribusinesses focused on food and fiber processing, and other supply chain production. The Renewable Energy segment includes loans to rural electric solar and wind energy projects. Its Rural Utilities segment includes loans to rural electric generation and transmission cooperatives, distribution cooperatives and telecommunications providers.

Company Description: Affirm Holdings, Inc. provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The Company's platform comprises three elements: point-of-sale payment solutions for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its point-of-sale solutions allow consumers to pay for purchases in fixed amounts without deferred interest, late fees, or penalties. Its merchant commerce solutions offer commerce enablement, demand generation, and customer acquisition tools. Its consumer-focused app provides Affirm products, which consumers can use to manage payments, open a high-yield savings account, and access a personalized marketplace. The Company's platform provides consumer and merchant features. Its consumer features include checkout, consumer borrowing, virtual card, affirm app and marketplace and Affirm debit+ card. Its merchant features include affirm at Checkout, merchant dashboard, analytics, client success support, affirm app, and returns management, among others.

Company Description: Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company's segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management. It offers protection against mortality, morbidity and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life. It offers products with mortality, morbidity, and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life; mortgages; annuity products, and banking products. It offers individual protection products, such as annuities, term insurance, income protection and international/offshore bonds. It has activities in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey. It offers life insurance marketed to high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers investment products covering third-party customers, insurance-linked solutions.

Company Description: ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a line of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time digital payments. The Company's segments include Banks, Merchants, and Billers. It provides payment solutions to large and mid-size banks globally for retail banking, real time, digital, and other payment services. It supports merchants globally, including Tier 1 and Tier 2 merchants, online-only merchants and the payment service providers, independent selling organizations, value-added resellers, and acquirers who service them. Within the biller segment, it provides electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) services to companies operating in the consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage categories. Its solutions include ACI acquiring, ACI issuing, ACI enterprise payments platform, ACI low value real-time payments, ACI high value real-time payments, ACI omni commerce and others.

Company Description: Arch Capital Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company that provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its insurance segment consists of the Company's insurance underwriting units, which offer specialty product lines, including construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other (consisting of alternative markets, excess workers' compensation and surety business). The reinsurance segment consists of the Company's reinsurance underwriting units, which offer specialty product lines, including casualty; marine and aviation; other specialty; property catastrophe; property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The mortgage segment includes the Company's United States primary mortgage insurance business, investment and services related to United States credit-risk transfer (CRT).

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.