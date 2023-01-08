Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 1/8/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP. (AGM) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation that combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose. It operates its secondary market activities across its two lines of business, Agricultural Finance and Rural Infrastructure Finance. Its segments include Farm & Ranch, Corporate AgFinance, Rural Utilities, Renewable Energy, Funding and Investments. Its Farm & Ranch segment includes United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) securities portfolio and farm and ranch loans. Its Corporate AgFinance segment includes loans and AgVantage securities for farming operations, agribusinesses focused on food and fiber processing, and other supply chain production. The Renewable Energy segment includes loans to rural electric solar and wind energy projects. Its Rural Utilities segment includes loans to rural electric generation and transmission cooperatives, distribution cooperatives and telecommunications providers.

AFFIRM HOLDINGS INC (AFRM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Affirm Holdings, Inc. provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The Company's platform comprises three elements: point-of-sale payment solutions for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its point-of-sale solutions allow consumers to pay for purchases in fixed amounts without deferred interest, late fees, or penalties. Its merchant commerce solutions offer commerce enablement, demand generation, and customer acquisition tools. Its consumer-focused app provides Affirm products, which consumers can use to manage payments, open a high-yield savings account, and access a personalized marketplace. The Company's platform provides consumer and merchant features. Its consumer features include checkout, consumer borrowing, virtual card, affirm app and marketplace and Affirm debit+ card. Its merchant features include affirm at Checkout, merchant dashboard, analytics, client success support, affirm app, and returns management, among others.

AFLAC INCORPORATED (AFL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aflac Incorporated is a holding company engaged in the supplemental health and life insurance business. The Company's insurance business is marketed and administered through, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac) in the United States and through Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. (ALIJ) in Japan. The Company's segments include Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. Aflac Japan is designed to help consumers pay for medical and non-medical costs that are not reimbursed under Japan's national health insurance system. It offers insurance products, such as cancer, medical, and income support insurance. Its protection products include Medical Insurance, Nursing Care Insurance, Income Support Insurance, whole life, GIFT, WAYS and Child Endowment. The Company designs the United States insurance products to provide supplemental coverage for people having medical or primary insurance coverage. Aflac U.S. products are distributed in the individual and group supplemental insurance markets.

AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC (AFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company's property and casualty insurance operations provide a wide range of commercial coverages through approximately 35 insurance businesses, which make up the Great American Insurance Group. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Its in-house team of investment professionals oversees the Company's investment portfolio. It operates through three segments: Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial. Its Property and Transportation includes Agricultural-Related; Commercial Automobile; And Property, Inland Marine and Ocean Marine. Its Specialty Casualty segment includes Excess and Surplus, Executive and Professional Liability, General Liability, Targeted Programs, Umbrella and Excess Liability, and Workers' Compensation. Its Specialty Financial segment includes Fidelity and Surety, and Lease and Loan Services.

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING (AEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (American Equity Life), American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York (American Equity Life of New York) and Eagle Life Insurance Company (Eagle Life). Its product types include fixed index annuities, annual reset fixed rate annuities, multi-year fixed-rate annuities and single premium immediate annuities. The Company markets its products through a variable cost distribution network, including independent agents through independent marketing organizations (IMOs), broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors. Its financing receivables consist of three mortgage loan portfolio segments: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans and residential mortgage loans.

AEGON N.V. (ADR) (AEG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company's segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management. It offers protection against mortality, morbidity and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life. It offers products with mortality, morbidity, and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life; mortgages; annuity products, and banking products. It offers individual protection products, such as annuities, term insurance, income protection and international/offshore bonds. It has activities in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey. It offers life insurance marketed to high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers investment products covering third-party customers, insurance-linked solutions.

ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP (ACRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company operates through an operating segment primarily focused on directly originating and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt-related investments for the Company's own account. The Company's investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. These investments are generally held for investment and are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, self-storage, student housing, residential and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests therein. The Company's portfolio is externally managed by Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC (the Manager).

ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs, and supports a line of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time digital payments. Its segments include ACI On Demand serves the needs of banks, merchants, and billers. These on-demand solutions are maintained and delivered through the cloud via its global data centers and is available in either a single-tenant environment for software as a service (SaaS) offering, or in a multi-tenant environment for platform as a service (PaaS) offerings; and ACI On Premise serves customers who manage their software on site or through a third-party public cloud environment. Its solutions include ACI Acquiring, ACI Issuing, ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, ACI Omni Commerce, ACI Secure eCommerce, ACI Fraud Management, and ACI Speedpay. The Company offers implementation, product support, technical, and education services.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. (ACGL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Capital Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based company that provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its insurance segment consists of the Company's insurance underwriting units, which offer specialty product lines, including construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other (consisting of alternative markets, excess workers' compensation and surety business). The reinsurance segment consists of the Company's reinsurance underwriting units, which offer specialty product lines, including casualty; marine and aviation; other specialty; property catastrophe; property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The mortgage segment includes the Company's United States primary mortgage insurance business, investment and services related to United States credit-risk transfer (CRT).

AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company of Ameris Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a full range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers in approximately 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. It has five segments. The Banking Division provides full financial services, including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage Division is engaged in origination, sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses, which are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage servicing rights. The SBA Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

