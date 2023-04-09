Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On David Dreman - 4/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

BANCOLOMBIA SA (ADR) (CIB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bancolombia S.A. (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other. It delivers its products and services through its regional network comprising Colombia's non-Government owned banking network, El Salvador's financial conglomerate by gross loans, Guatemala's bank, Panama's bank and off-shore banking subsidiaries in Panama, Cayman and Puerto Rico, as well as subsidiaries in Peru. The Bank and its subsidiaries offer Savings And Investment, Ahorro A La Mano, Financing, Mortgage Banking, Factoring, Financial and Operating Leases, Capital Markets, eTrading, Cash Management, Foreign Currency, Bancassurance, Investment Banking and Trust Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

ORIX CORPORATION (ADR) (IX) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ORIX CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the provision of diversified financial services. The Company has six business segments. The Corporate Financial Services segment is engaged in the commission business. The Maintenance Leasing segment is engaged in the automobile leasing business, the car rental business, the measuring instruments and information related equipment rental business, and the leasing business. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the development, leasing and management of real estate, the facility operation business and the real estate asset management business. The Business Investment segment is engaged in the environment and energy business, the investment business and the concession business. The Retail segment is engaged in the life insurance business, the banking business and the card loan business. The Overseas segment is engaged in the asset management business, the aircraft and ship related business, the investment and financial business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA (ZION) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides a range of banking products and related services, primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Company conducts its operations primarily through seven separately managed bank divisions, each with its own local branding and management. Its products and services include commercial and small business banking, commercial real estate lending, retail banking, and wealth management. Its commercial business banking products and services include commercial and industrial lending and leasing, municipal and public finance services, cash management services, commercial card and merchant processing services, and capital markets, syndication, and foreign exchange services. Its retail banking products and services include residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit and installment consumer loans, and personal trust services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

POPULAR INC (BPOP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Popular, Inc. (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean. The Company's BPPR segment provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, as well as auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. The Company's BPNA segment consists of Popular North America, Inc. (PNA) functioning as the holding company for its operations in the United States. It also operates PNA's subsidiary, E-LOAN, Inc. The banking operations of BPNA in the United States mainland are based in New York, Florida and New Jersey, conducted under the name of Popular Community Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

LUFAX HOLDING LTD - ADR (LU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lufax Holding Ltd is a holding company engaged in operating a personal financial services platform in China. The Company is engaged in two major businesses which are retail credit facilitation and wealth management. The retail credit facilitation business is designed to address personal lending for small business owners and salaried workers. The wealth management business provides related services for middle class and affluent population through its online platform. The Company operates its businesses through its subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

BANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD (NTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) offers banking services, consisting of retail and corporate banking, and wealth management, which consists of trust, private banking, and asset management. The Bank provides lending products and services including residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, credit cards, consumer financing, and overdraft facilities to its retail customers, and commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, and overdraft facilities to its commercial and corporate customers. The Bank operates in four segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Channel Islands and the UK and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman Islands segments offer retail banking and wealth management. The Channel Islands and the UK segment offers corporate banking, wealth management and residential property lending. The Other segment includes its operations in the jurisdictions of The Bahamas, Canada, Mauritius, Singapore and Switzerland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

NATWEST GROUP PLC - ADR (NWG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NatWest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based relationship bank. The Company is principally engaged in providing a range of banking and other financial services to personal, business and commercial customers. Its segments include Retail Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets (NWM), Central items & other and Ulster Bank RoI. Its Retail Banking segment serves personal customers in the United Kingdom and includes Ulster Bank customers. Private Banking segment serves United Kingdom-connected high net worth individuals and their business interests. Its Commercial Banking segment serves start-up, small and medium enterprises (SME), commercial, corporate and institutional customers. The RBSI segment serves retail, commercial, and corporate customers in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Gibraltar, and financial institution clients in those same locations. The NWM segment helps corporate and institutional customers manage their financial risks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE (ADR) (BSAC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank's segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations. The Global Corporate Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Corporate Activities segment includes its Financial Management Division, which develops global management functions. It provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers, including Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance a range of commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts and credit lines and a range of retail banking services, including mortgage financing. In addition to its traditional banking operations, the Bank offers a range of financial services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA (ADR) (BSBR) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander Brasil SA is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment provides financial services to individuals, as well as to small and medium-sized enterprises. The Wholesale segment focuses on large corporations and capital markets. Together with its subsidiaries, the Bank offers a range of financial services, including consumer, commercial and investment banking services, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange. The Bank is also engaged in the asset management, capitalization, securities brokerage, insurance brokerage and pension plans operations. The Company has a number of subsidiaries, such as Santander Corretora de Cambio e Valores Mobiliarios SA, Banco Bandepe SA and Sancap Investimentos e Participacoes SA, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

RITHM CAPITAL CORP (RITM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rithm Capital Corp. is an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related opportunities. The Company is structured as an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Its portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, single-family rental properties, mortgage loans, consumer loans and other opportunistic investments. Its segments include Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans and Mortgage Loans Receivable. Its Origination segment provides purchase and refinance loans to consumers across all channels, including Direct to Consumer, Retail, Wholesale and Correspondent lending channels. Its Servicing segment operates through its performing loan servicing division and a special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (SMS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: PASS PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

