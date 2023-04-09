Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company, which is focused on providing online financial services. The Company offers or arranges loans or draws on lines of credit to consumers in 37 states in the United States and Brazil. It also offers financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington D.C. in the United States. Its customers include the small businesses which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company's products and services include installment loans, line of credit accounts, receivables purchase agreements, CSO program and bank programs. The Company offers or arranges loans to consumers under the names CashNetUSA, NetCredit and Simplic. It also offers financing to small under the names OnDeck, Headway Capital and The Business Backer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

EVERCORE INC (EVR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Evercore Inc. is an independent investment banking advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: Investment Banking & Equities and Investment Management. The Investment Banking & Equities segment includes the investment banking business, through which the Company provides advice to clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder activism and other strategic corporate transactions, with a particular focus on advising multinational corporations and private equity firms on large, complex transactions. The Investment Management segment includes the wealth management business, through which it provides investment advisory, wealth management and fiduciary services for high-net-worth individuals and associated entities, and the private equity business, which holds interests in private equity funds, which are not managed by the Company. It also provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders and acquirers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

F&G ANNUITIES & LIFE INC (FG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a provider of insurance solutions, serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients. It issues a portfolio of annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred annuities, fixed indexed and fixed rate annuities, immediate annuities, and indexed universal life (IUL) insurance, through its retail distribution channels. It also provides funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions through its institutional channels. Its fixed indexed annuities (FIA) allow contract owners the possibility of earning returns linked to the performance of a specified market index, predominantly the S&P 500 Index, while providing principal protection. All FIA products allow policyholders to allocate funds once a year among several different crediting strategies, including one or more index-based strategies and a traditional fixed rate strategy. It distributes its annuity and life insurance products through independent agents and broker dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (JHG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus Henderson Group PLC is an independent global asset manager. The Company specializes in active investment across all asset classes. It operates through the investment management business segment. The Company manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors across five capabilities: Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset, Quantitative Equities and Alternatives. It operates across various product lines, distribution channels and geographic regions. The Company conducts its operations in North America, the United Kingdom (UK), continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

360 DIGITECH INC - ADR (QFIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 360 DigiTech Inc is a China-based company mainly engaged in credit technology services. The services provided by the Company are divided into credit-driven services and platform services according to the nature of the service and the level of related credit risk. The credit-driven services match potential borrowers with financial institutions, enabling financial institutions to obtain borrowers, conduct credit evaluation, fund matching and post-loan services. The platform services include a full range of loan assistance and post-loan services under the capital-light model, intelligent marketing services, referral services, and risk management software as services (SaaS) for financial institution partners under the Intelligent Credit Engine (ICE) model.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING (AEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (American Equity Life), American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York (American Equity Life of New York) and Eagle Life Insurance Company (Eagle Life). The Company operates through one segment, which comprises of the sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuities. Its product types include Fixed index annuities, Annual reset fixed rate annuities, Multi-year fixed rate annuities and Single premium immediate annuities. The Company markets its products through a variable cost distribution network, including independent agents through independent marketing organizations (IMOs), broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ENACT HOLDINGS INC (ACT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enact Holdings, Inc. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in the business of writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. The Company operates its business through its primary insurance subsidiary, Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation, (EMICO). The insurance protects lenders and investors against certain losses resulting from nonpayment of loans secured by mortgages, deeds of trust, or other instruments constituting a lien on residential real estate. The Company offers private mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. Its primary mortgage insurance enables borrowers to buy homes with a down payment. Its primary mortgage insurance also facilitates the sale of these low-down payment mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market, which are sold to government-sponsored enterprises. It also performs fee-based contract underwriting services for mortgage lenders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. (AMG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is a global independent investment management company. The Company is focused on investing in a diverse array of partner-owned investment firms, known as Affiliates. It offers its Affiliates growth capital, global distribution, and other strategic value-added capabilities. Its Affiliates provides a diverse range of differentiated investment strategies designed to assist institutional and wealth clients worldwide in achieving their investment objectives. Its Affiliates also provide investment management and customized investment counseling and fiduciary services to high-net-worth individuals and families and institutional clients. Its Affiliates distribute their investment services and products to institutional and wealth clients through direct sales and relationships with consultants and intermediaries around the world through their own business development capabilities. Its Affiliates manage assets for investors in over 50 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ASSOCIATED BANC CORP (ASB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through Associated Bank and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers a range of financial products, serving approximately 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Its segments include Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The Corporate and Commercial Specialty consists of lending and deposit solutions to larger businesses, developers, not-for-profits, municipalities, and financial institutions, and the support to deliver, fund, and manage such banking solutions. The Community, Consumer, and Business segment consists of lending and deposit solutions to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The Risk Management and Shared Services includes key shared corporate functions, parent company activity, and intersegment eliminations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AXA SA (ADR) (AXAHY) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. AXA offers a broad range of products through business segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Health, Asset Management, and Banking. Its offering covers motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for both Personal/Individual and Commercial/Group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. AXA operates in seven geographical segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. AXA SA is the holding company of AXA Group.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

