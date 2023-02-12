Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 2/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP (DKL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 51% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a limited partnership that owns and operates crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling and offloading assets. It has three segments. The pipelines and transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks and ancillary assets, that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and refined products transportation and storage services to independent third parties and Delek US Holdings, Inc. (Delek Holdings). The wholesale marketing and terminalling segment provides marketing services for the refined products output of the Delek Holdings' refineries, and provides terminalling services at its refined products terminals to independent third parties and Delek Holdings. The Partnership owns a portion of three joint ventures that have constructed separate crude oil pipeline systems and related ancillary assets, which serve third parties and subsidiaries of Delek Holdings.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

BERRY CORPORATION (BRY) (BRY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Corporation (bry) is an independent upstream energy company. The Company operates through two segments: development and production (D&P), and well servicing and abandonment. The development and production segment is engaged in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves primarily located in California, as well as Utah. Its California operating area consists of properties located in Midway-Sunset, South Belridge, McKittrick and Poso Creek fields in the San Joaquin basin in Kern County. The Company operates Uinta basin operations in the Brundage Canyon, Ashley Forest, and Lake Canyon areas in Utah. The well servicing and abandonment segment provides wellsite services in California to oil and natural gas production companies, with a focus on well servicing, well abandonment services and water logistics. The Company's subsidiaries include Berry Petroleum Company, LLC; CJ Berry Well Services Management, LLC; and C&J Well Services, LLC.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

BP PLC (ADR) (BP) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BP p.l.c. is engaged in the global energy business with operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa. The Company delivers heat, light and mobility products and services to customers around the world. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is responsible for its activities in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production. The Downstream segment has global marketing and manufacturing operations, and includes the jet fuel, bunkering, bitumen lubricants and petrochemicals business of the Company. Rosneft is the Company's Russian refining business that owns and operates approximately 13 refineries in Russia, and holds stakes in three refineries in Germany, one in India and one in Belarus. It also owns and operates approximately 3,055 retail service stations in Russia and abroad.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

BAKER HUGHES CO (BKR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baker Hughes Company is an energy technology company. The Company's segments include Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oil and gas operations across the lifecycle of a well, including exploration, drilling, evaluation, completion, production, intervention and abandonment. OFE provides a portfolio of mission-critical products and services utilized during drilling and over the life of a field. TPS provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry and energy industry. DS combines hardware technologies with enterprise-class software products and analytics to connect industrial assets, providing customers with the data, safety and security. The Company distributes products and services to oil and gas markets.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ARCHROCK INC (AROC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Archrock, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. The Company is a provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States, in terms of total compression fleet horsepower and a supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States. The natural gas that it helps transport satisfies demand from electricity generation, heating and cooking and the industrial and manufacturing sectors. It has two segments. Its Contract Operations segment is comprised of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that it uses to provide operations services to its customers. Its Aftermarket Services segment provides a full range of services to support the compression needs of its customers, which owns compression equipment, including operations, maintenance, overhaul and reconfiguration services and sales of parts and components.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. (ARLP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is an energy company. The Company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. The Illinois Basin Coal Operation includes the Gibson County Coal, LLC mining complex; the Warrior Coal, LLC mining complex; the River View Coal, LLC mining complex and the Hamilton County Coal, LLC mining complex. The Appalachia Coal Operations include the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining, LLC mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties includes oil and gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II and includes Alliance Minerals' equity interests in both AllDale III and Cavalier Minerals. The Coal Royalties include coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties that are leased to its mining complexes in both the Illinois Basin Coal Operations and Appalachia Coal Operations.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS INC (ARIS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company. The Company helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. It delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions for energy operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. It manages its business through two streams: Produced Water Handling and Water Solutions. Its Produced Water Handling business gathers, transports and, unless recycled, handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its Water Solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store and recycle produced water. It has approximately 680 miles of produced water pipeline, 47 produced water handling facilities and operates 12 produced water recycling facilities in the Delaware Basin.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

ARCH RESOURCES INC (ARCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Resources, Inc. is a producer of coal and metallurgical products for steel industry. The Company is a supplier of premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The Company's segments include Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The MET segment contains the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The Thermal segment contains the Company's thermal operations in Wyoming and Colorado. It also produces low-emitting thermal products for sale to both domestic and international customers. The Company produces sub-bituminous thermal. It supplies thermal products to power generators and industrial customers from mines in Colorado and Illinois. The Company operates approximately seven active mines located in three of the coal-producing regions of the United States. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable it to ship coal worldwide.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

ANTERO RESOURCES CORP (AR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties. The Company's segments include Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The gathering and processing segment also includes equity in earnings from the Company's investments in the Joint Venture and Stonewall. The Water Handling segment includes two independent systems that deliver freshwater from sources including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. The water handling segment also includes the Clearwater Facility and other fluid handling services. Its other fluid handling services include high rate transfer, wastewater transportation, disposal, and treatment.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

APA CORP (US) (APA) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: APA Corporation is an independent energy company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its upstream business has exploration and production operations in three geographic areas: the United States (U.S.), Egypt, and offshore the United Kingdom (U.K.) in the North Sea (North Sea). It has exploration, and appraisal operations in Suriname, as well as interests in other international locations. The Company's midstream business (Altus Midstream) is operated by Altus Midstream Company through its subsidiary Altus Midstream LP (collectively, Altus). Altus owns, develops, and operates a midstream energy asset network in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It holds approximately 332,000 gross acres (238,000 net acres) in the Southern Midland Basin. It holds approximately 267,000 gross acres (134,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin. The Company also approximately 3.2 million gross acres (1.5 million net acres) in legacy properties.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

