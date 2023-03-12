Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 3/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SITIO ROYALTIES CORP (STR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sitio Royalties Corp. is a mineral and royalty company. The Company acquires, owns, and manages oil and gas, mineral and royalty interests operated by a diversified set of exploration and production companies. It has an objective of generating cash flow from operations that can be distributed to shareholders and reinvested into the Company's mineral and royalty interest portfolio. Its portfolio is comprised of mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, and the Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The Company owns over 260,000 net royalty acres (NRAs), which are located in the Permian Basin, the unconventional resource play in the United States.

NOV INC (NOV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.

ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS INC (ARIS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company. The Company helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. It delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions for energy operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. It manages its business through two streams: Produced Water Handling and Water Solutions. Its Produced Water Handling business gathers, transports and, unless recycled, handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its Water Solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store and recycle produced water. It has approximately 680 miles of produced water pipeline, 47 produced water handling facilities and operates 12 produced water recycling facilities in the Delaware Basin.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

