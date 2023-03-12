Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 3/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

TIDEWATER INC. (TDW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 55% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tidewater Inc. provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the global offshore energy industry through the operation of a diversified fleet of marine service vessels. The Company's geographic segments include the Americas segment, which includes the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), Trinidad, Mexico and Brazil; the Middle East/Asia Pacific segment, which includes Saudi Arabia, East Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia; the Europe/Mediterranean segment, which includes the United Kingdom, Norway and Egypt, and the West Africa segment, which includes Angola, Nigeria, and other coastal regions of West Africa. The Company's vessels and associated vessel services provide support for all phases of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production as well as windfarm development and maintenance. Its services include towing and anchor handling, mobile offshore drilling units, workover, and production activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

W&T OFFSHORE, INC. (WTI) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 55% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The Company has interest in approximately 43 offshore producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deep-water. The Company's properties include Mississippi Canyon 243 (Matterhorn), Mississippi Canyon 582 (Medusa), Mississippi Canyon 698 (Big Bend), Mississippi Canyon 800 (Gladden),Viosca Knoll 823 (Virgo), Viosca Knoll 783 (Tahoe/SE Tahoe), Ewing Bank 910, Ship Shoal 349 (Mahogany), Ship Shoal 28, Main Pass 108, Magnolia Field, and Fairway. The Mississippi Canyon 243 field is located approximately 100 miles southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana in 2,552 feet of water.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC (NOG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The Company's primary focus is oil exploration and production through non-operated working interests in wells drilled and completed in spacing units that include its acreage. The Company also holds interest in assets and wells in Lea County, in the Delaware Basin. Also it holds interest in upstream assets of Marcellus shale play, which is in the south-western Pennsylvania in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VALVOLINE INC (VVV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 45% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valvoline Inc. is focused on providing preventive vehicle maintenance and related services in its stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company offers services, including oil change to cabin air filters, battery replacements and tire rotations. The Company offers its services through retail stores using Valvoline-branded passenger car motor oils and products, which are designed to serve evolving maintenance needs and improve vehicle and engine performance and lifespan. It also offers vehicle maintenance services through independent franchise, and Express Care stores that service vehicles with Valvoline products. Its products and services are offered through approximately 1,715 company-operated and franchised service centers under Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change brands stores and supports over 250 locations through its Express Care platform across the United States and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC (OII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 39% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global technology company. It provides engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. Its segments include Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech). Subsea Robotics segment consists of its remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), survey services and ROV tooling businesses. Manufactured Products segment provides distribution systems, such as production control umbilicals and connection systems made up of specialty subsea hardware and provides turnkey solutions. Its OPG segment provides a portfolio of integrated subsea project capabilities and solutions. Its IMDS segment provides asset integrity management, corrosion management, inspection, and non-destructive testing services. ADTech segment provides government services and products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP (USAC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 39% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USA Compression Partners, LP is a provider of natural gas compression services. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and crude oil production through artificial lift processes. It engineers, designs, operates, services and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. The Company also provides compression services in mature conventional basins, including gas lift applications on crude oil wells targeted by horizontal drilling techniques. It has over 3,716,854 horsepower in its fleet. The Company provides compression services in a number of shales plays throughout the United States, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara and Fayetteville shales.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VERTEX ENERGY INC (VTNR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 32% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vertex Energy, Inc. (Vertex) is an energy transition company. The Company is focused on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It provides services in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest Region of the United States. The Company operates two business segments: the Refining and Marketing segment and the Black Oil and Recovery segment. It owns a refinery in Mobile, Alabama (the Mobile Refinery) with an operable refining capacity of approximately 7500 barrel per day (bpd). It is also a processor of used motor oil, with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA) and Columbus (OH). Vertex also owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydroprocessing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company is a supplier of base oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

GENESIS ENERGY, L.P. (GEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 19% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genesis Energy L.P. is a provider of midstream services to the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf Coast region of the crude oil and natural gas industry, and producer of natural soda ash. The Company operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. Its Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment includes its offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment includes its alkali business and its sulfur removal business. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment owns and/or leases its range of onshore crude oil and refined products infrastructure, including pipelines, trucks, terminals, and rail unloading facilities. The Company's Marine Transportation segment is a provider of transportation services by tank barge primarily for intermediate refined petroleum products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PROFRAC HOLDING CORP (ACDC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 19% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ProFrac Holding Corp. is a vertically integrated energy services company. The Company is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It provides in-basin sand in North America. Its four mines produces approximately 10.4 million tons per year of proppant. Its solutions to the North American Oil and Gas industry include project design and manufacturing, sand and chemical supply, logistics coordination and data reporting, automation technology, emissions reduction, and additive manufacturing. The Company also provides pressure pumping services with operations in the Rockies and Eagle Ford. It operates frac fleets totaling 204,500 hydraulic horsepower that offer opportunity for upgrades through the additions of dynamic gas blending (DGB) engines and engine idle reduction systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP (CEQP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 19% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a holding company and a master limited partnership (MLP). The Company develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. It operates under three segments, namely Gathering and Processing North, Gathering and Processing South, and Storage and Logistics. The gathering and processing north operations provide natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin. The gathering and processing south operations provide natural gas gathering, compression, treating and processing and produced water gathering and disposal services to producers in the Marcellus, Barnett and Delaware basins. The storage and logistics operations provide NGL, crude oil and natural gas storage, terminal, marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, utilities and other customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

