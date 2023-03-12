Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 3/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PDC ENERGY INC (PDCE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PDC Energy, Inc. is an exploration and production company. The Company acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused on the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays, and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused on the horizontal Wolfcamp zones. The Company owns an interest in approximately 3,500 gross productive wells. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is PDC Permian, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

GEOPARK LTD (GPRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GeoPark Ltd is a Colombia-based company operating in the energy sector. As an oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator the Company has assets and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Brazil. Working interests from operation in 42 hydrocarbon blocks comprise of natural gas exploration and production (E&P) and crude oil production on land as well as offshore across over 700,000 acres. The Del Mosquito block in Argentina's Austral basin, and the Cerro Dona Juana and Loma Cortaderal blocks in the Neuquen basin are wholly owned by GeoPark Holdings Limited, while the Fell block in Chile's Magallanes region is 90% owned by the Company, with the remaining interest in associated infrastructure, production facilities, operating licenses and a technical database are held by state oil firm, Enap.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CHAMPIONX CORP (CHX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ChampionX Corporation is engaged in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. Production Chemical Technologies segment offers products and services that cover a range of onshore, offshore, and oil sands chemical solutions in production and midstream operations. Production & Automation Technologies segment offers products, technologies, and services that facilitate the extraction of oil and gas through artificial lift and digital automation applications. Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools. Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment offers chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies for well drilling, cementing, fracturing, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. (NBR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies. Its services include tubular running services, wellbore placement solutions, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), logging-while-drilling (LWD) systems and services, equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation and optimization software. Its United States fleet consists of approximately 173 alternating current (AC) rigs and 11 silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) land rigs. Its international fleet consists of approximately 116 land-based drilling rigs located in approximately 14 countries. Through its Drilling Solutions, it offers specialized drilling technologies, such as patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP (IEP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a diversified holding company, which owns subsidiaries engaged in the operating businesses: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma. The Company's Investment segment is comprised of various private investment funds (Investment Funds). It conducts its Energy segment through its owned subsidiary, CVR Energy, Inc. (CVR Energy). It conducts its Automotive segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive). The Company conducts its Food Packaging segment through its owned subsidiary, Viskase Companies, Inc. Its Real Estate segment consists primarily of investment properties, the development and sale of single-family homes and the management of a country club. It conducts its Home Fashion segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, WestPoint Home LLC (WPH). It conducts its Pharma segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Vivus LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE, L.P. (PAA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a midstream service provider. It owns a network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and natural gas liquids producing basins and transportation. It has two segments: Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). Crude Oil segment operations generally consists of gathering and transporting crude oil using pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and at times on barges or railcars, in addition to providing terminalling, storage and other facilities-related services utilizing its integrated assets across the United States and Canada. Its assets serve third parties and are also supported by its merchant activities. Its NGL segment operations involve natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation and terminalling. NGL segment is involved in gathering, fractionation, storage and/or terminalling services to third-party customers for a fee, and merchant activities that support the assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP (PAGP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas. It owns a network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets in crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at market hubs in the United States and Canada. The Company's segments include Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). Its Crude Oil segment operations consist of gathering and transporting crude oil using pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and at times on barges or railcars, in addition to providing terminalling, storage and other facilities-related services utilizing its integrated assets across the United States and Canada. Its assets serve third parties and are also supported by its merchant activities. Its NGL segment operations involve natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation and terminalling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SM ENERGY CO (SM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) in the state of Texas. Its operations are concentrated in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The Company has drilling and completion activities within its RockStar and Sweetie Peck positions in the Midland Basin focuses primarily on delineating, developing, and expanding its Midland Basin position. Its Midland Basin assets are comprised of approximately 81,000 net acres located in the Permian Basin in West Texas and include its RockStar assets in Howard and Martin Counties, Texas and its Sweetie Peck assets in Upton and Midland Counties, Texas. Its South Texas assets are comprised of approximately 155,000 net acres located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas. Its operations in South Texas are focused on production from both the Eagle Ford shale formation and Austin Chalk formation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SUNOCO LP (SUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sunoco LP is engaged in the distribution of motor fuels to independent dealers, distributors, and other commercial customers and the distribution of motor fuels to end customers at retail sites operated by commission agents. Its segments include Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other. Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment is a distributor of motor fuels and other petroleum products, which is supplied to third-party dealers and distributors to independent operators of commission agent locations, other commercial consumers of motor fuel, and its retail locations. Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment also includes transmix processing plants and refined product terminals. The All Other segment includes the Partnership's retail operations in Hawaii and New Jersey, credit card services, and franchise royalties. It distributes branded motor fuel under the Aloha, Chevron, Citgo, Conoco, EcoMaxx, Exxon, Mahalo, Mobil, Phillips 66, Shamrock, Shell, Sunoco, Texaco, and Valero brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SUNCOKE ENERGY INC (SXC) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SunCoke Energy, Inc. is an independent producer of coke. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of cokemaking facilities and heat recovery operations at Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City, and Middletown plants. Its Brazil segment consists of cokemaking operations located in Vitoria, Brazil, where it operates the ArcelorMittal Brazil cokemaking facility for a Brazilian subsidiary of ArcelorMittal S.A. The Logistics segment consists of Convent Marine Terminal (CMT), Kanawha River Terminal (KRT), Lake Terminal and Dismal River Terminal (DRT). CMT provides loading and unloading services located in Convent, Louisiana. The facility serves coal mining customers as well as other merchant business, including aggregates (crushed stone), petroleum coke and iron ore. KRT is a metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal service provider that operates in Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

