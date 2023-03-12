Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On John Neff - 3/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA (ADR) (UGP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ultrapar Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automotive fuel retail. The Company operates in five segments: Gas distribution (Ultragaz), which distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial and industrial consumers in the South, Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil; Fuel distribution (Ipiranga), which operates the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles and lubricants, as well as provides related activities across the Brazilian territory; Chemicals (Oxiteno), which produces ethylene oxide, as well as its primary derivatives and fatty alcohols; Storage (Ultracargo), which operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil, and Drugstores (Extrafarma), which trades pharmaceutical, hygiene and beauty products through its drugstore chain in the states of Para and Piaui, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA (ADR) (TGS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is an Argentina-based company, which is principally engaged in the provision of public natural gas transportation services and the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. The Company operates gas pipeline system in Latin America. The trunk gas pipeline system of the Company connects the main gas fields in the south and west of Argentina with gas distributors and industrial gas distributors and industrial customers in those areas and in greater Buenos Aires. In addition, it provides midstream services, which mainly consist of the treatment, separation of impurities and compression of natural gas, gathering and transportation of natural gas in reservoirs, as well as gas pipeline construction, operation and maintenance services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO. (NFG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is a diversified energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, primarily natural gas in the Appalachian region of the United States. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services for affiliated and nonaffiliated companies through integrated gas pipeline systems in Pennsylvania and New York. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment provides natural gas utility services to approximately 754,000 customers through a local distribution system located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC (SBOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SilverBow Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas where it has assembled approximately 153,000 net acres across six operating areas. As an operator, it designs and manages the development of a well and supervises operation and maintenance activities on a day-to-day basis. Its operations are focused on six fields located in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk areas located in South Texas: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Atascosa, Eastern Eagle Ford and Southern Eagle Ford Gas. It has gas processing and gathering agreements with Southcross Energy for majority of its natural gas production in the AWP area. It also has gas gathering agreements with Howard Energy Partners providing for the transportation of its Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk production on the pipeline from its Fasken, Rio Bravo and La Mesa areas to the Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline or Eagle Ford Midstream.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

BERRY CORPORATION (BRY) (BRY) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Corporation (bry) is an independent upstream energy company. The Company operates through two segments: development and production (D&P), and well servicing and abandonment. The development and production segment is engaged in the development and production of onshore conventional oil reserves primarily located in California, as well as Utah. Its California operating area consists of properties located in Midway-Sunset, South Belridge, McKittrick and Poso Creek fields in the San Joaquin basin in Kern County. The Company operates Uinta basin operations in the Brundage Canyon, Ashley Forest, and Lake Canyon areas in Utah. The well servicing and abandonment segment provides wellsite services in California to oil and natural gas production companies, with a focus on well servicing, well abandonment services and water logistics. The Company's subsidiaries include Berry Petroleum Company, LLC; CJ Berry Well Services Management, LLC; and C&J Well Services, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CVR ENERGY, INC. (CVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Energy, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which is primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing industries through its holdings in CVR Refining, LP. It has two segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. Petroleum segment is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels. The segment is composed of the assets and operations of CVR Refining, including two refineries located in Coffeyville, Kansas and Wynnewood, Oklahoma and supporting logistics assets in the region. Nitrogen Fertilizer segment produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of UAN and ammonia. It owns a complex full coking, medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas, approximately 100 miles from Cushing, Oklahoma. The Coffeyville Refinery's operations include fractionation, catalytic cracking, hydrotreating, reforming, coking, isomerization, alkylation, sulfur recovery, and propane and butane recovery operating units.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PBF ENERGY INC (PBF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PBF Energy Inc. is an independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company sells its products throughout the Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada and Mexico and are able to ship products to other international destinations. The Company operates through two business segments: Refining and Logistics. Its Refining segment includes the operations of its six refineries, which produces unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. Its Logistics segment includes PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), a partnership, formed to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC (PARR) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 42% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail and Logistics. Refining segment owns and operates approximately three refineries with total operating crude oil throughput capacity of over 154 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd) in Hawaii, Wyoming, and Washington. Retail segment includes retail outlets in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho that sells gasoline, diesel and retail merchandise. Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring (SPM), and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. Its refinery in Newcastle, Wyoming, produces gasoline, jet fuel, ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD), and other associated refined products that are primarily marketed in Wyoming and South Dakota. It operates convenience stores at its Hawaii retail fuel outlets under its nomnom brand that sell merchandise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP (VNOM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin consists of approximately 75,000 square miles centred around Midland, Texas. Its assets consist of mineral interests underlying approximately 930,871 gross acres and 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. The estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of the Company's assets are approximately 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent (MBOE). Of these reserves, approximately 71% are classified as proved developed producing reserves. Proved undeveloped (PUD) reserves include in this estimate are from approximately 490 gross horizontal well locations. Its proved reserves are approximately 54% oil, 22% natural gas liquids and 24% natural gas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP (INT) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: World Fuel Services Corporation is an energy management company. Its segments include aviation, land, and marine. The Aviation segment provides aviation fuel supply and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed-based operators and others. The land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and related services to commercial, industrial, residential and government customers, as well as retail petroleum operators. The Marine Segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products and services to a broad base of marine customers, including international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time-charter and others. It is also involved in energy advisory, management and fulfillment services, digital and other technology solutions, as well as sustainability products and services across the energy product spectrum.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

