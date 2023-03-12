Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 3/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DENBURY INC (DEN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Denbury Inc. is an energy company. The Company is focused on developing its properties through a combination of exploration, exploitation, drilling and practices, with emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. The Company's operations are focused in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The Company's properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota. It owns and operates over 1,300 miles of CO2 transportation pipelines. The CO2 pipeline infrastructure in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions delivers CO2 from its natural and industrial CO2 sources for use in its CO2 EOR fields, as well as to deliver CO2 to its customers who are industrial end-users of CO2 or EOR customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

KOSMOS ENERGY LTD (KOS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kosmos Energy Ltd. is a full cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, which is focused across the Atlantic Margins. The Company's key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the United States Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The Company operates through four segments: Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania/Senegal and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The West Cape Three Points (WCTP) Block and Deepwater Tano (DT) Block are located within the Tano Basin, offshore Ghana. This basin contains a petroleum system. The EG-21, EG-24, S, and W blocks are located in the southern part of the Gulf of Guinea, in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. It has approximately 10,000 square kilometers of three dimensional (3D) seismic over the blocks. The C8 and C12 blocks are located on the western margin of the Mauritania Salt Basin offshore Mauritania and range in water depths from approximately 100-3,000 meters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

RPC INC (RES) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RPC, Inc. is a holding company for several oilfield services companies. It provides a range of oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and oil and gas companies, which is engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the southwest, mid-continent, Gulf of Mexico, Rocky Mountain and Appalachian regions, and in selected international markets. Its segments include Technical Services and Support Services. Technical Services segment include its oil and gas services that utilize people and equipment to perform value-added completion, production and maintenance services directly to a customer's well. Support Services segment include all of the services that provide equipment offered off the well site without its personnel and services that are provided in support of customer operations off the well site, such as classroom and computer training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP (CRC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties within California. The Company has the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States, which is focused on land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects. The CCS project at the Elk Hills Field is referred to as Carbon TerraVault I. These projects inject CO2 from industrial sources into depleted underground oil and gas reservoirs and permanently store CO2 deep underground. The Company has operations in oil and gas basins, including San Joaquin Basin, Los Angeles Basin, and Sacramento Basin. San Joaquin Basin operates and develops approximately 44 fields and holds approximately 1.3 million net mineral acres in the San Joaquin Basin. Los Angeles Basin holds approximately 30,000 net mineral acres. Sacramento Basin operates approximately 53 fields.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HIGHPEAK ENERGY INC (HPK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 10% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HighPeak Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas reserves. The Company's assets are located primarily in Howard County, Texas, which lies within the northeastern part of the oil-rich Midland Basin. The Company's acreage is composed of two core areas, Flat Top to the north and Signal Peak to the south. The Company, through Priority Power Management, LLC develops an electric high-voltage (EHV) substation, medium voltage distribution systems and a 13-megawatt direct current solar photovoltaic facility located on approximately 80 acres of land owned by the Company north of Big Spring, Texas in Howard County to provide for the Company's electrical power needs in its Flat Top operating area including powering drilling rigs and day-to-day operations. The Company owns approximately 62603 net acres in Howard County, Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY (CPE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's activities are primarily focused on horizontal development in the Midland and Delaware Basins, both of which are part of the larger Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as the Eagle Ford in South Texas. The Company's primary operations in the Permian reflect a high-return, oil-weighted drilling inventory with multiple prospective horizontal development intervals and are complemented by a well-established and repeatable cash flow-generating business in the Eagle Ford. Its drilling activity is predominantly focused on the horizontal development of several prospective intervals in the Permian, including multiple levels of the Wolfcamp formation and the Lower Spraberry shales, and the Eagle Ford.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

CNX RESOURCES CORP (CNX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNX Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas and midstream company. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Its principal activity is to produce pipeline natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers. Additionally, the Company operates and develops coal bed methane (CBM) properties in Virginia. The Company's segment includes Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). Its Shale properties extract natural gas from Shale formations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 526,000 net Marcellus Shale acres and approximately 610,000 net Utica Shale acres. It extracts CBM in Virginia from approximately 278,000 net CBM acres in Central Appalachia. It also extracts natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions primarily in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia from approximately 1,003,000 net acres.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP (CLNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is a renewable energy company. The Company is focused on the procurement and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) and conventional natural gas, in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), for the United States and Canadian transportation markets. It is focused on developing, owning, and operating dairy and other livestock waste RNG projects and supplying RNG to its customers in the heavy and medium -duty commercial transportation sector. The Company also designs and builds, as well as operates and maintains, public and private vehicle fueling stations in the United States and Canada; sells and services compressors and other equipment used in RNG production and at fueling stations; transports and sells CNG and LNG via virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; sells United States federal, state and local government credits (Environmental Credits) it generates by selling RNG as a vehicle fuel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P (CLMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates and markets a diversified slate of specialty products to customers across a range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Its segments include Specialty Products and Solutions, Montana/Renewables, Performance Brands and Corporate. Specialty Products and Solutions segment manufactures and markets a variety of solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatum's, gels, esters, and other products. Its specialty products are sold to domestic and international customers. Montana/Renewables segment is composed of its Great Falls refinery and dual-train energy transition project. At its Montana specialty refinery, it processes Canadian crude oil into conventional gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and specialty grades of asphalt, with production sized to serve local markets. The Performance Brands segment blends, packages, and markets performance products through its Royal Purple, Bel-Ray, and TruFuel brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

CORE LABORATORIES N.V. (CLB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples. It provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. It provides integrated diagnostic services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description and production enhancement services to increase production and recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

