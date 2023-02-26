Validea's Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company, which operates as a manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design services to its clients and sells a range of home furnishing products through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. The Company has two reportable segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through a network of Company-operated design centers. The Company operates approximately 139 retail design centers with 135 located in the United States and four in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under-owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. It consists of its DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather. Its digital business consists of its own Web platforms at www.dkny.com, www.donnakaran.com, www.ghbass.com, www.vilebrequin.com, and www.andrewmarc.com.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company offers products under various categories including living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices, mattresses, decor, rugs and outdoor. Its mattress product lines include Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. Its customers include women in middle to upper-to-middle-income households. It operates approximately 122 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions providing its customers with a range of merchandise in the middle to upper-middle price ranges. Its retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It also has an online platform through which its customers can make purchases. It also offers financing through third-party finance companies as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. Its stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Maryland.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company's segments include the Wholesale segment, Retail segment, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid, which manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers. Its Retail segment consists of approximately 169 Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories, to the end consumer through these stores. Its Corporate and Other includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer that manufactures upholstered furniture.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of recreational powerboats including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. The Company sells its boats under eight brands: Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt. The Company operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Company's Malibu segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. Its Saltwater Fishing segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats (Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder and Hewes). Its Cobalt segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Company's product portfolio of brands is used for range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports such as water skiing.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats, which has a diversified portfolio of four brands, MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar and Aviara. It has four segments. MasterCraft segment consists of its MasterCraft brand, which manufactures premium ski/wake boats. Crest segment consists of its Crest brand, which manufactures pontoon boats. NauticStar segment consists of its NauticStar brand, which manufactures saltwater fishing boats, deck boats and bay boats designed for a variety of uses, including recreational and competitive sport fishing in freshwater lakes or saltwater, and general recreational enjoyment. Aviara segment consists of its Aviara brand, which manufactures luxury day boats. Its subsidiaries include MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC, MasterCraft Services, LLC, MasterCraft Parts, Ltd., MasterCraft International Sales Administration, Inc., Aviara Boats, LLC (Aviara), Nautic Star, LLC, NS Transport, LLC and Crest Marine, LLC.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS, INC. (AAP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Its stores and branches offer a selection of brand names, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and brand-owned automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks. It operates approximately 4,747 stores and 313 branches within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company operates through four trade names: Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, Carquest, and Worldpac. Its Advance Auto Parts focus on both professional and DIY customers. The stores carry a variety of products serving aftermarket auto part needs for both domestic and import vehicles. Its Autopart International operates in the North-eastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD (CPRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capri Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company owns brands that are designers, marketers, distributors and retailers of branded women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear bearing the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors tradenames and related trademarks and logos. It operates in three reportable segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Versace segment is engaged in the sale of Versace products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). Jimmy Choo segment is engaged in the sale of Jimmy Choo products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). Michael Kors segment is engaged in the sale of Michael Kors products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors. It sells its products through three channels of distribution: retail, wholesale and licensing.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC (USA) (GIL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gildan Activewear Inc. is a Canada-based, vertically integrated manufacturer of everyday basic apparel, including activewear, underwear, and hosiery products. The Company's primary product categories include activewear tops and bottoms (activewear), socks (hosiery), underwear tops and bottoms (underwear) and intimates. Its activewear product lines include T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts. Its hosiery product lines include athletic, dress, casual and workwear socks, liner socks, socks for therapeutic purposes, sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings. Its underwear product lines include men's and boy's underwear (tops and bottoms) and ladies panties. The Company's intimates product lines include ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories. The products it manufactures, and sells are marketed under Company brands, including Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gildan Hammer, Alstyle and GoldToe. It also sells socks under the Under Armour brand.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP (GOLF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. The Company's segments include Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear, and FootJoy golf wear. The Titleist golf balls segment is engaged in the design and manufacturing a golf ball. The Titleist golf clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons) under the Titleist brand, wedges under the Vokey Design brand and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist golf gear segment includes golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, headcovers, and other golf accessories. The FootJoy golf wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The Company's products include golf balls, golf clubs, wedges and putters, golf shoes, golf gloves, golf gear, and golf and ski outerwear and apparel. It designs, manufactures and markets a range of products under the Titleist, FootJoy, Club Glove and KJUS brands.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

