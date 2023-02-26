Validea's Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 2/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HILLENBRAND, INC. (HI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hillenbrand, Inc. is a global industrial company that provides engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions. The Company's segments include Advanced Process Solutions, and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment is a global provider of compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening and separating equipment and systems, and services. The segment is focused on engineered industrial processing solutions and aftermarket parts and services for a range of end markets and applications, including food, plastics, chemicals, and recycling. The Molding Technology Solutions segment is engaged in engineered and customized equipment and systems and services in plastic technology and processing. Its product portfolio includes injection molding and extrusion equipment and hot runner systems and process controller technology. The Company's portfolio includes brands, such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HILLENBRAND, INC.

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP (GOLF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. The Company's segments include Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear, and FootJoy golf wear. The Titleist golf balls segment is engaged in the design and manufacturing a golf ball. The Titleist golf clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons) under the Titleist brand, wedges under the Vokey Design brand and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist golf gear segment includes golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, headcovers, and other golf accessories. The FootJoy golf wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The Company's products include golf balls, golf clubs, wedges and putters, golf shoes, golf gloves, golf gear, and golf and ski outerwear and apparel. It designs, manufactures and markets a range of products under the Titleist, FootJoy, Club Glove and KJUS brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets and distributes footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle uses and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand, Teva brand, Sanuk brand, Other brands and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC). UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The HOKA brand segment's products include running, trail, hiking, fitness and lifestyle. Teva brand segment is engaged in a multi-category outdoor lifestyle brand offering a range of performance, casual and trail lifestyle products. Sanuk brand segment is engaged in lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. Other brands segment consist the Koolaburra brand, which is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. The segment primarily sells in the United States and Canada. DTC segment is comprised of its e-commerce websites and retail stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP

O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC (ORLY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting, oil and wiper blades, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories. The Company's stores offer various services and programs to its customers, such as battery diagnostic testing; battery, wiper and bulb replacement; custom hydraulic hoses; drum and rotor resurfacing; electrical and module testing; loaner tool program, and used oil, oil filter and battery recycling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC

SONY GROUP CORP (ADR) (SONY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sony Corporation is engaged in the development, design, production, manufacture and sale of various electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets such as network services, game hardware and software, televisions, audio and video recorders and players, still and video cameras, mobile phones, and semiconductors. The Company engages in the development, production, manufacture, and distribution of recorded music and the management and licensing of the words and music of songs as well as the production and distribution of animation titles, including game applications based on animation titles. It also engages in motion pictures and television programming and television and digital networks business, and various financial services businesses. It includes Mobile Communications, Game & Network Services, Music, Films, Home Entertainment & Sound, Imaging Products & Solutions, Semiconductors, Financial Services and All Other segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SONY GROUP CORP (ADR)

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION (WNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries. It designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. It operates through two segments: Transportation Solutions (TS) and Parts & Services (P&S). The TS segment comprises the design and manufacturing operations for the Company's transportation-related equipment and products. This includes dry & refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers & truck-mounted tanks, truck-mounted dry & refrigerated truck bodies, and EcoNex technology products. The P&S segment is comprised of aftermarket parts & services; Wabash Parts LLC; food, dairy, and beverage equipment; as well as the upfitting component of its truck bodies business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP. (CW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power & process markets. It also provides Plasma Electrolytic Oxidation (PEO) surface treatment applications offering corrosion protection, wear resistance and electrical insulation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP.

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP (FSS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group segment manufactures and supplies a range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, water blasting equipment, dump truck bodies, trailers and metal extraction support equipment. It also manufactures vehicles and equipment in the United States and Canada, which are sold under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, Jetstream and Travis brand names. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment is a manufacturer and supplier of systems and products, including emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities and industrial sites use to protect people and property. Its products are sold under Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company's segments include the Wholesale segment, Retail segment, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid, which manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers. Its Retail segment consists of approximately 169 Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories, to the end consumer through these stores. Its Corporate and Other includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer that manufactures upholstered furniture.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

INTERFACE, INC. (TILE) is a small-cap value stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Interface Inc. is a global flooring company. The Company is specialized in designing, production and selling of carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT), vinyl sheet, and nora rubber flooring. It markets its modular carpet under the brand names Interface and FLOR, and its market LVT under the brand Interface. The Company produces carpet tiles in a range of colors, patterns, textures, pile heights and densities. These varieties are designed to meet both the practical and aesthetic needs of commercial interiors. The Company offers a category of products, namely modular resilient flooring, and its product includes LVT. LVT shares many of the same attributes and benefits as carpet tile. It offers rubber flooring products under the noraplan and norament brands, which includes in the Company's resilient flooring portfolio. It sells its antimicrobial chemical compound and TacTiles carpet tile installation system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERFACE, INC.

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

