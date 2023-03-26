Validea's Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 3/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SONOS INC (SONO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonos, Inc. engaged in the business of developing wireless multi-room home audio systems. The Company operates as a sound experience brand. The Company's products include speakers, portable speakers, home theatre, sets, accessories, architectural, components, and speaker recommender. Its accessories include custom-designed stands, mounts, shelves, cables, chargers, and more. The Company provides customers with access to voice control, streaming music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobook content, enabling them to control and listen to a range of audio entertainment. Its products allow customers to convert third-party wired systems, stereo systems and home theater set-ups into its easy-to-use, wirelessly controlled streaming music system. Its platform is used by a broad set of content providers, including leading streaming music services and third-party developers. The Company's streaming content is available on Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and TuneIn.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SONOS INC

SONO Guru Analysis

SONO Fundamental Analysis

ADIENT PLC (ADNT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adient PLC is an automotive seating supplier company. The Company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foam, head restraints, armrests and trim covers. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a full range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company manages its business on a geographic basis and operates in three reportable segments: Americas, which is inclusive of North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific/China (Asia). The Company operates approximately 200 wholly- and majority-owned manufacturing or assembly facilities, with operations in 31 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ADIENT PLC

ADNT Guru Analysis

ADNT Fundamental Analysis

GENTHERM INC (THRM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 48% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentherm Incorporated is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of thermal management technologies for a range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications in the automotive and medical industries. Its segments include Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment represents the design, development, manufacturing and sales of automotive climate comfort systems, automotive cable systems, battery performance solutions, and automotive electronic and software systems. Its climate comfort systems include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices. The Medical segment is comprised of the results from the patient temperature management business in the medical industry. Patient temperature management includes temperature management systems across multiple product categories addressing the needs of hyper-hypothermia therapy in intensive care, normothermia in surgical procedures and additional warming/cooling therapies utilized in acute care, ambulatory, and clinics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GENTHERM INC

THRM Guru Analysis

THRM Fundamental Analysis

SLEEP NUMBER CORP (SNBR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sleep Number Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company's Sleep Number bedding collection features a full line of sleep products designed to improve sleep comfort and quality, including a range of pillow sizes and shapes that fit each individual's preferred sleeping position. Its Sleep Number 360 smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, personalized comfort for quality sleep. It offers a full line of exclusive FlexFit smart adjustable bases that allow customers to raise the head or foot of the bed. The Company offers SleepIQ technology, which is a Sleep Number 360 smart bed's operating system that detects sleep disturbances, movements, and biometric changes, and then adjusts the bed's firmness throughout the night to deliver quality sleep. Its SleepIQ technology operating system captures biometric data points every night and offers actionable insights to improve overall sleep health and wellness.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SLEEP NUMBER CORP

SNBR Guru Analysis

SNBR Fundamental Analysis

PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC (PTON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peloton Interactive, Inc. is a provider of interactive fitness platform. The Company provides connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes to its members anytime, anywhere. The Company operates through two segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. The Connected Fitness Products segment include the Company's portfolio of Connected Fitness Products and related accessories, Precor branded fitness products, delivery and installation services, Peloton branded apparel, extended warranty agreements, and commercial service contracts. Its Connected Fitness Product portfolio includes the Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Peloton Guide. Its Subscriptions segment provides access to content in its library of live and on-demand fitness classes. Its accessories include cycling shoes, dumbbells, resistance bands, reversible workout mat, bike mat, heart rate band, yoga blocks, yoga straps, cleats, pedals and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC

PTON Guru Analysis

PTON Fundamental Analysis

STEELCASE INC (SCS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steelcase Inc. provides a portfolio of furniture, architectural and technology products. The Company, through its brands Steelcase, Designtex, Coalesse, AMQ, Smith System, Orangebox, and Viccarbe, offers a comprehensive portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services designed to help customers create workplaces. Its furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches and tables and complementary products such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power and screens. Its seating products include task chairs which are ergonomic, seating that can be used in collaborative environments and casual settings and specialty seating for specific vertical markets such as education and healthcare. Its interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and free-standing architectural pods. Its services include workplace strategy consulting, lease origination services and furniture and asset management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STEELCASE INC

SCS Guru Analysis

SCS Fundamental Analysis

WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION (WHR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Whirlpool Corporation is a kitchen and laundry company. The Company's segments include North America, which markets and distributes home appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Amana, JennAir, affresh, Swash, everydrop and Gladiator brand names primarily to retailers, distributors and builders, as well as directly to consumers; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), which market and distribute its domestic appliances to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers under the Whirlpool, Indesit, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag and Privileg brand names; Latin America, which produces market and distribute its home appliances, small domestic appliances and other consumer products primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Acros, Maytag and Eslabon de Lujo brand names, and Asia, which markets and distributes products under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Ariston, Indesit, Bauknecht and Elica brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

WHR Guru Analysis

WHR Fundamental Analysis

WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC. (WWW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, marketer and licensor of a range of casual footwear and apparel, performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, kids footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. Its segments include Active Group, Work Group and Lifestyle Group. The segments are engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing and distributing branded footwear, apparel and accessories. The Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear. Work Group segment consists of Wolverine footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HYTEST safety footwear. Lifestyle Group segment consists of Sperry footwear and Hush Puppies footwear and apparel. It also operates a performance leather business, sourcing operations, a multi-brand direct-to-consumer business, and the licensing of its Stride Rite brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE, INC.

WWW Guru Analysis

WWW Fundamental Analysis

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (ADR) (TM) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toyota Motor Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the automobile business, finance business and other businesses. The Company operates in three business segments. The Automobile segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of sedans, minivans, 2box, sports utility vehicles, trucks and related vehicles, as well as related parts and products. The Finance segment is engaged in finance and vehicle leasing business. The Other segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of houses, as well as conduct information communication business. The Company is also engaged in the control of manufacturing and sales companies, as well as public relations and research activities business in North American and Europe. The Company also provides robots, basic research projects, marine and agribio business. The Company also provides electric vehicles and vehicles equipped with the new function Advanced Drive of driving support technology, driver assistance or connected cars services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (ADR)

TM Guru Analysis

TM Fundamental Analysis

POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC (PSNY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 20% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC (Polestar) is a Swedish-based electric vehicle manufacturer. Company's portfolio includes Polestar 1, Polestar 2, Polestar 3, Polestar 4 and Polestar 5. Polestar products are currently available on markets across Europe, North America, China and Asia Pacific. Polestar cars are currently manufactured in two facilities in China. Polestar produces electric cars to reduce gas emmisions and develop new technologies to further minimize the carbon footprint.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC

PSNY Guru Analysis

PSNY Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.