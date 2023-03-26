Validea's Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 3/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

NIKOLA CORP (NKLA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nikola Corporation is a technology integrator that is engaged in developing energy and transportation solutions. The Company is primarily engaged in providing integrated truck technology, hydrogen fueling and charging infrastructure, and related maintenance. It operates through two business units: Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit is engaged in developing and commercializing battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sectors. The Energy business unit is focused on developing and constructing a hydrogen fueling ecosystem and providing BEV charging support to meet anticipated fuel demand for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The Company's principal vehicle offerings include Nikola Tre BEV, Nikola Tre FCEV, and Nikola Two FCEV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

MODEL N INC (MODN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Model N, Inc. is a provider of cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies. The Company operates through developing and monetizing revenue management solutions segment. It provides solutions that span the organizational and operational boundaries of functions, such as sales, marketing, and finance and serve as a system of record for crucial revenue management processes, including pricing, quoting, contracts, rebates, incentives, channel management, reporting and regulatory compliance. Its solutions are purpose-built for the life sciences and technology industries and are designed to work with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) applications. Its integrated suite of solutions includes products, such as Global Pricing Management, Global Tender Management, Provider Management, Payer Management, Government Pricing, Medicaid, Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Deal Management, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP (MODG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is a golf and active lifestyle company. The Company provides golf entertainment experiences, designs, and manufactures premium golf equipment, and sells golf and active lifestyle apparel and other accessories through its family of brand names, which include Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO and Toptracer. It operates through three business segments: Topgolf, Golf Equipment, and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf is a technology-enabled golf entertainment business. Its platform offers open-air golf and entertainment venues as well as its Toptracer ball-tracking technology and digital media platform. The Golf Equipment segment is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling a full line of golf equipment, which is comprised of the golf clubs and golf balls product groups. Under Active Lifestyle segment, the Company designs, develops and sells soft good products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

MODINE MANUFACTURING CO (MOD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Modine Manufacturing Company specializes in thermal management systems and components, providing engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets. The Company is a provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. Its segments include Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies. The Climate Solutions segment includes the building heating, ventilating and air conditioning (BHVAC) and Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS) segment businesses, with the exception of CIS Coatings. The Performance Technologies segment includes the Heavy-Duty Equipment (HDE) and Automotive segment businesses and the CIS Coatings business. Its primary product groups include HVAC; coils, coolers, and coatings; and powertrain cooling and engine cooling. It serves various markets, such as automotive and light vehicle.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a provider of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (RF) filtering products. The Company operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD), Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA) and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). Its PD segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions primarily serving the defense, MedTech, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Its MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones used in applications that serve the hearing health and premium audio markets. Its CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that primarily serve the ear, Internet of things (IoT), computing, and smartphones markets. It has sales, support, and engineering facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

IROBOT CORPORATION (IRBT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iRobot Corporation is a global consumer robot company. The Company designs, builds, sells and supports durable robots through the integration of software, electronics and hardware. Its portfolio of home robots and smart home devices features technologies for the connected home and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation, human-robot interaction and physical solutions. Its products include Roomba, Braava, H1 Handheld Vacuum, Aeris Air Purifiers, Root and iRobot Create 3. It offers the Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots, which are designed for hard-surface floors. It also sells Roomba accessories and consumables, including the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the clean base, filters, brushes and batteries. It also provides ongoing customer service and support through the iRobot HOME App. It offers its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as the online store on its Website and through its Home App.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

HASBRO, INC. (HAS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro) is a global play and entertainment company. Hasbro operates through four segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. Consumer Products is engaged in the sourcing, marketing, and sales of toy and game products around the world. The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming is engaged in the promotion of its brands through the development of trading cards, role-playing, and digital game experiences based on Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast properties. The Entertainment is engaged in the development, acquisition, production, distribution, and sale of entertainment content including film, scripted and unscripted television, children's programming, digital content, and live entertainment. Hasbro's portfolio of brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

DANA INC (DAN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dana Incorporated is engaged in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Company's portfolio improves the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. It offers axles, driveshafts, transmissions, sealing and thermal products to electrifications products including motors, inverters, controllers, e-sealing, e-thermal and digital solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Company owns and have licensed trademarks, such as Spicer Electrified, Victor Reinz, Long, Graziano and Dana TM4. The Company operates in North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Canada, Belgium, Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, Mexico, Finland, and more.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

BLUE BIRD CORP (BLBD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blue Bird Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of school buses. The Company is focused on designing, engineering and manufacturing electric and low-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation. Its electric school bus is equipped with Cummins PowerDrive technology, which includes an integrated telematics control software that manages and maintains bus throughout its lifetime. The Company operates through two segments: Bus segment and Parts segment. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada and in international markets. The Parts segment consists primarily of the purchase of parts from third parties that is sold to dealers within the Company's network. It offers a complete line of Type A, C and D school buses in a variety of options and configurations. It also sells directly to fleet operators in a number of foreign countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACT. HOLDINGS, INC. (AXL) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is an automotive and mobility supplier. The Company designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. Driveline segment's products consist primarily of front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), crossover utility vehicles (CUVs), passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment's products consist primarily of engine, transmission, driveline and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles, as well as products for industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

