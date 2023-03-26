Validea's Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On John Neff - 3/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

LEAR CORP (LEA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lear Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems and related components. The Company's segments include Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete seat systems, seat subsystems and key seat components. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete electrical distribution and connection systems, and electronic systems. It also offers software that includes cybersecurity, advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications and full capabilities in both dedicated short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. Its software offerings include embedded control software and cloud and mobile device-based software and services. It is also a supplier of industry 4.0 technologies and automated testing equipment in the production of automotive seats.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

HNI CORP (HNI) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HNI Corporation is a provider of workplace furnishings and residential building products. Its segments include workplace furnishings and residential building products. The workplace furnishings segment includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products. Its residential building products segment include a full range of gas, wood, electric, and pellet fueled fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. Its products are sold primarily through independent dealers, wholesalers, and office product distributor and directly to end-user customers and federal, state, and local governments. Its brands include HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Vermont Castings, PelPro , SimpliFire, and HNI India. It exports its products through its export subsidiary to North America, principally the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Its products are marketed in United States and Canada.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY (GPC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genuine Parts Company is a service company that is engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. Its segments include Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group is an automotive network of parts and care, distributing automotive parts, accessories and service items in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The Automotive Parts Group offers complete inventory, cataloging, marketing, training, and other programs to the automotive aftermarket. The Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation and robotics, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies and material handling products to maintenance, repair and operation and original equipment manufacturer customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Australasia.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

LKQ CORP (LKQ) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LKQ Corporation provides alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The Company offers its customers a range of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles. It has four segments: Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty and Self Service. Wholesale - North America segment consists of aftermarket and salvage operations, sells five product types, including aftermarket, OEM recycled, OEM remanufactured, OEM refurbished and new OEM parts. Europe segment's vehicle replacement products include a variety of small mechanical products, discs and sensors, clutches, and other. Specialty segment serves seven product segments: truck and off-road; speed and performance; recreational vehicles; towing; wheels, tires and performance handling; marine; and miscellaneous accessories.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP (GOLF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. The Company's segments include Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear, and FootJoy golf wear. The Titleist golf balls segment is engaged in the design and manufacturing a golf ball. The Titleist golf clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons) under the Titleist brand, wedges under the Vokey Design brand and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist golf gear segment includes golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, headcovers, and other golf accessories. The FootJoy golf wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The Company's products include golf balls, golf clubs, wedges and putters, golf shoes, golf gloves, golf gear, and golf and ski outerwear and apparel. It designs, manufactures and markets a range of products under the Titleist, FootJoy, Club Glove and KJUS brands.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

LEVI STRAUSS & CO (LEVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Levi Strauss & Co. is an apparel company. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Signatureby Levi Strauss & Co., Denizen, Dockers and Beyond Yoga brands. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. It designs, markets and sells directly or through third parties and licensee's products that include jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women and children around the world. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Outside the United States, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops are its primary distribution channels.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SKECHERS USA INC (SKX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs and markets Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children; performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers Performance brand name; and work footwear for men and women under Skechers Work brand name. The Company's segments include Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. Domestic Wholesale segment distributes its footwear domestically to department stores, wholesale clubs, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores, independent retailers, and Internet retailers. International Wholesale segment sells its products to department stores, specialty, independent and Internet retailers. Direct-to-Consumer segment offers its products through e-commerce, concept stores, factory outlet and big box stores. Its lifestyle offerings include categories, such as Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort and others. Its Skechers Performance includes Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk and others.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. (ADR) (TTNDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in power equipment products businesses. The Company mainly operates through two segments. The Power Equipment segment is engaged in the sales of power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products and outdoor products accessories. Its power equipment products are sold under MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Imperial Blades, and STILETTO brands, or through original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The Floorcare and Cleaning segment is engaged in the sales of floor care products and floor care accessories. Its floorcare and cleaning products are sold under HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX and ORECK brands, or through OEM customers.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

LEGGETT & PLATT INC (LEG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs, and produces a range of engineered components and products found in many homes, offices, and automobiles. The Company's segments include Bedding Products, Specialized Products and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. Bedding Products segment supplies a variety of components and machinery used by bedding manufacturers in the production and assembly of their finished products, as well as produces private label finished mattresses for bedding brands. Specialized Products segment supplies lumbar support systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and control cables used by automotive manufacturers. It also produces and distribute tubing and tube assemblies for the aerospace industry and engineered hydraulic cylinders used in the material-handling and construction industries. Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products segment supplies a range of components for residential and work furniture manufacturers.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE(ADR) (LVMUY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a France-based luxury group active in six sectors: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, Selective Retailing and Other Activities. Wines and Spirits owns brands, such as Moet & Chandon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy and Chteau d'Yquem, among others. Fashion and Leather Goods owns brands, such as Luis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Givenchy, among others. Perfumes and Cosmetics owns brands, such as Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy Guerlain, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh and Make Up For Ever, among others. Watches and Jewelry owns brands, including TAG Heuer, Hublo, Zenith, Bulgari, Chaumet and Fred, among others. Selective Retailing owns the brands DFS, Miami Cruiseline, Sephora and Le Bon Marche Rive Gauche, among others. Other Activities includes its acquisition of Pedemonte Group, a jewelry producer and the arts brands, such as Les Echos, Royal Van Lent, and Cheval Blanc.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

