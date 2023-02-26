Validea's Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of recreational powerboats including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. The Company sells its boats under eight brands: Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt. The Company operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Company's Malibu segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. Its Saltwater Fishing segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats (Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder and Hewes). Its Cobalt segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Company's product portfolio of brands is used for range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports such as water skiing.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats, which has a diversified portfolio of four brands, MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar and Aviara. It has four segments. MasterCraft segment consists of its MasterCraft brand, which manufactures premium ski/wake boats. Crest segment consists of its Crest brand, which manufactures pontoon boats. NauticStar segment consists of its NauticStar brand, which manufactures saltwater fishing boats, deck boats and bay boats designed for a variety of uses, including recreational and competitive sport fishing in freshwater lakes or saltwater, and general recreational enjoyment. Aviara segment consists of its Aviara brand, which manufactures luxury day boats. Its subsidiaries include MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC, MasterCraft Services, LLC, MasterCraft Parts, Ltd., MasterCraft International Sales Administration, Inc., Aviara Boats, LLC (Aviara), Nautic Star, LLC, NS Transport, LLC and Crest Marine, LLC.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions, including commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. It operates across Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. The Company manufactures fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles and is a supplier of commercial vehicle electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions are sold under the Allison Transmission brand name and remanufactured transmissions are sold under the ReTran brand name. Its on-highway products include 1000 Series, 2000 Series, 3000 Series, 4000 Series, eGen Flex Electric Hybrid Propulsion Solutions and eGen Power Fully Electric Propulsion Solutions. Its defense products include X200, 3040MX and X1100.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company, which operates as a manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design services to its clients and sells a range of home furnishing products through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. The Company has two reportable segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through a network of Company-operated design centers. The Company operates approximately 139 retail design centers with 135 located in the United States and four in Canada.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CROCS, INC. (CROX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, operating in North and South America; the Asia Pacific, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), operating throughout Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its collection contains Croslite material, which is the Company's closed-cell resin brand that uses molded footwear technology. The Company markets its products in approximately 85 countries through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailers, and distributors. The Company's direct-to-consumer channel includes retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Its products include Crocs, LiteRide and Jibbitz.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. (SHOO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources and markets footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. The Company distributes its products through department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South Africa and certain other international markets. The Company has five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost and Licensing. Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, shoe chains, online retailers, national chains, specialty retailers and independent stores. Wholesale Accessories/Apparel segment designs, sources and markets its brands and sells its products to department stores, mass merchants, off-price retailers, online retailers, specialty retailers and independent stores.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company offers products under various categories including living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, home offices, mattresses, decor, rugs and outdoor. Its mattress product lines include Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. Its customers include women in middle to upper-to-middle-income households. It operates approximately 122 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions providing its customers with a range of merchandise in the middle to upper-middle price ranges. Its retail locations are operated using the Havertys name. It also has an online platform through which its customers can make purchases. It also offers financing through third-party finance companies as well as an internal revolving charge credit plan. Its stores are located in areas, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Maryland.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

KONTOOR BRANDS INC (KTB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Wrangler, Lee, and Other. The Wrangler segment offers denim, apparel, and accessories for men and women. Wrangler branded products are available through wholesale arrangements with mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, independently operated partnership stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as through its Company-operated retail stores and websites. The Lee segment offers jeans, pants, shirts, shorts, and jackets for men, women, boys and girls, with boys and girls jackets licensed in the United States. The Company's products are sold in the United States through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, Company-operated stores and online. Its products are also sold internationally, primarily in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD (CPRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capri Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company owns brands that are designers, marketers, distributors and retailers of branded women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear bearing the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors tradenames and related trademarks and logos. It operates in three reportable segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Versace segment is engaged in the sale of Versace products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). Jimmy Choo segment is engaged in the sale of Jimmy Choo products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). Michael Kors segment is engaged in the sale of Michael Kors products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors. It sells its products through three channels of distribution: retail, wholesale and licensing.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

LEVI STRAUSS & CO (LEVI) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Levi Strauss & Co. is an apparel company. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Signatureby Levi Strauss & Co., Denizen, Dockers and Beyond Yoga brands. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. It designs, markets and sells directly or through third parties and licensee's products that include jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women and children around the world. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Outside the United States, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops are its primary distribution channels.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.