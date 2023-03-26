Validea's Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On David Dreman - 3/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The Company is also a manufacturer of medium-and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency; buses, including school, transit and coach; motorhomes, off-highway vehicles, and equipment, including energy, mining and construction applications; and defense vehicles, including tactical wheeled and tracked. The Company operates in approximately 150 countries. It has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. The Company also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD (CPRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capri Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company owns brands that are designers, marketers, distributors and retailers of branded women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear bearing the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors tradenames and related trademarks and logos. It operates in three reportable segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Versace segment is engaged in the sale of Versace products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). Jimmy Choo segment is engaged in the sale of Jimmy Choo products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors (including multi-brand stores). Michael Kors segment is engaged in the sale of Michael Kors products through retail stores (including concessions) and e-commerce sites, through wholesale doors. It sells its products through three channels of distribution: retail, wholesale and licensing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP. (CW) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power and process markets. Its product offerings include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, turret aiming and stabilization products, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats, which has a diversified portfolio of four brands, MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar and Aviara. It has four segments. MasterCraft segment consists of its MasterCraft brand, which manufactures premium ski/wake boats. Crest segment consists of its Crest brand, which manufactures pontoon boats. NauticStar segment consists of its NauticStar brand, which manufactures saltwater fishing boats, deck boats and bay boats designed for a variety of uses, including recreational and competitive sport fishing in freshwater lakes or saltwater, and general recreational enjoyment. Aviara segment consists of its Aviara brand, which manufactures luxury day boats. Its subsidiaries include MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC, MasterCraft Services, LLC, MasterCraft Parts, Ltd., MasterCraft International Sales Administration, Inc., Aviara Boats, LLC (Aviara), Nautic Star, LLC, NS Transport, LLC and Crest Marine, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC (PAYC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paycom Software, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics. Its solution requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources (HR) management applications. Its applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits such as COBRA. The Company sells its solution directly through its sales force based in offices across the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

TAPESTRY INC (TPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc. is a global house of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company's brands include Coach, Kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman. The Company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment includes global sales of Coach products to customers through Coach operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Kate Spade segment includes global sales primarily of Kate Spade New York brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third-party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes global sales of Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores, sales to wholesale customers, through e-commerce sites, and through independent third-party distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

BORGWARNER INC. (BWA) is a large-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BorgWarner Inc. is a provider of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company's Air Management segment offers technology, such as turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery heaters and battery charging. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment offers technologies such as rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, software, friction and mechanical products for automatic transmissions products. The Fuel Injection segment develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The Aftermarket segment offer products that include various solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment and vehicle diagnostics categories. The Company also offers engineering and product development services for various products through Drivetek AG.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

KONTOOR BRANDS INC (KTB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kontoor Brands, Inc. is a lifestyle apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Wrangler, Lee, and Other. The Wrangler segment offers denim, apparel, and accessories for men and women. Wrangler branded products are available through wholesale arrangements with mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, independently operated partnership stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as through its Company-operated retail stores and websites. The Lee segment offers jeans, pants, shirts, shorts, and jackets for men, women, boys and girls, with boys and girls jackets licensed in the United States. The Company's products are sold in the United States through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, Company-operated stores and online. Its products are also sold internationally, primarily in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO (VSCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victoria's Secret & Co. is a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products. The Company sell its products through brands, including Victoria's Secret and PINK. The Company's product category includes fragrance, beauty, apparel, loungewear, sleepwear, athletic attire and swimwear. The Company operates approximately 834 stores in North America and it operates approximately 528 stores outside of North America, including 65 Company-operated stores in Greater China and 463 partner-operated stores, including locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company provides products through online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.PINK.com and other online channels. Its PINK brand products are sold across North America and internationally at Victoria's Secret and PINK retail stores and online. It operates approximately 29 international digital sites. Its brands also include Adore Me, which is a digitally- intimates brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

AUTOLIV INC (ALV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Autoliv, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of safety systems to the automotive industry with a range of product offerings, primarily passive safety systems. Passive safety systems include modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies and battery cut-off switches. The Company also develops and manufactures mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The Company has one operating segment, which includes Autoliv's airbag and seatbelt products and components. Its subsidiaries include Autoliv AB and Autoliv ASP, Inc. The Company operates its business in geographical regions, such as Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia (ROA). The Company has approximately 62 production facilities in 25 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

