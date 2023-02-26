Validea's Top Ten Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/26/2023

The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD. (GIII) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets a range of apparel, including outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear, as well as women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage. The Company's segments include wholesale operations and retail operations. The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products to retailers under-owned, licensed, and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. The retail operations segment consists of direct sales to consumers through its Company-operated stores and through digital channels. It consists of its DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, as well as the digital channels for DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc and Wilsons Leather. Its digital business consists of its own Web platforms at www.dkny.com, www.donnakaran.com, www.ghbass.com, www.vilebrequin.com, and www.andrewmarc.com.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. (SMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with focus on agriculture, heavy-duty and construction equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment manufactures and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems. The Temperature Control segment manufactures and remanufactures air conditioning compressors, air conditioning and heating parts, engine cooling system parts, power window accessories and windshield washer system parts. The Company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED (LZB) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a producer of reclining chairs and the manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company's segments include the Wholesale segment, Retail segment, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid, which manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers. Its Retail segment consists of approximately 169 Company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories, to the end consumer through these stores. Its Corporate and Other includes Joybird, an e-commerce retailer that manufactures upholstered furniture.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of recreational powerboats including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. The Company sells its boats under eight brands: Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt. The Company operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Company's Malibu segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. Its Saltwater Fishing segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats (Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder and Hewes). Its Cobalt segment is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Company's product portfolio of brands is used for range of recreational boating activities including, among others, water sports such as water skiing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ACUITY BRANDS INC (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The company uses technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Its segments include Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). ABL's portfolio of lighting solutions includes commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting in addition to lighting controls and components that can be combined to create integrated lighting control systems. It offers devices, such as luminaires that utilize light emitting diode (LED) technology designed to optimize energy efficiency and comfort for various indoor and outdoor applications. Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham are its ABL brands. ISG offers a building management platform and location-aware applications. Its building management platform includes products for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, shades, and building access that deliver end-to-end optimization of building systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC (AMRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a fully integrated precious metals platform. The Company offers gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer and Secured Lending. The Company's Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment operates as a full-service precious metals company. It offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins. Its Direct-to-Consumer segment operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries JM Bullion, Inc. (JMB) and Goldline, Inc. (Goldline). The Company operates Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation, LLC (CFC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. (AIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is an advanced textiles and materials processing company. It operates through two segments: Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment supplies consumable permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications. It designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for each section of the paper machine and for every grade of paper. It also supplies engineered processing belts used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and textile industries. Its paper machine clothing products include forming, pressing, drying fabrics, and others. The AEC segment includes Albany Safran Composites, LLC, in which its customer SAFRAN Group owns interest, provides engineered, advanced composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY (COLM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Sportswear Company is engaged in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. The Company operates through four geographical segments: the United States (U.S.), Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada. The Company's brands include Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hard Wear and prAna. Columbia brand is known for authentic, high-value outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment products designed with function, and suited for all seasons, activities and locations. SOREL brand offers durable and design-driven footwear and accessories primarily to fashion-forward savvy women, as well as to men and youth consumers. Mountain Hard Wear brand offers apparel, accessories and equipment designed to meet the high-performance needs of climbing enthusiasts and to satisfy climbers' everyday lifestyles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets and distributes footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle uses and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand, Teva brand, Sanuk brand, Other brands and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC). UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories with expanded product offerings. The HOKA brand segment's products include running, trail, hiking, fitness and lifestyle. Teva brand segment is engaged in a multi-category outdoor lifestyle brand offering a range of performance, casual and trail lifestyle products. Sanuk brand segment is engaged in lifestyle brand with a presence in the relaxed casual shoe and sandal categories. Other brands segment consist the Koolaburra brand, which is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. The segment primarily sells in the United States and Canada. DTC segment is comprised of its e-commerce websites and retail stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP (FOXF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures and markets performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide. The Company's performance-defining products and systems are used primarily on bicycles, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles and commercial trucks. Its products include 32, 34 and 36 Factory Series FLOAT FIT4, which reduces overall fork weight, provides external adjustability with its fourth-generation FOX Isolated Technology closed-cartridge damper, and includes the self-adjusting negative chamber air spring for quieter operation and ease of adjustment. X2 technology is used in its Factory Series FLOAT and DH rear shocks, which allows the rider to independently tune high- and low-speed compression and high- and low-speed rebound. Its brands include FOX, FOX RACING SHOX and RACE FACE.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

