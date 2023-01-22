Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/22/2023

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION (X) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United States Steel Corporation (U.S Steel) is an integrated steel producer, which is engaged in producing and selling steel products, including flat-rolled and tubular products, in North America and Europe. The Company's operations in the United States also include iron ore and coke production facilities and real estate operations. Its operations in Europe also include coke production facilities. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe (USSE); and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Company owns approximately 45,000 acres of real estate assets, either held for development or managed, in Alabama, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. It performs a range of applied research, development, and technical support functions at facilities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas and Slovakia. It serves customers primarily in the automotive, construction, consumer, electrical, industrial equipment, distribution and energy markets.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ADVANSIX INC (ASIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AdvanSix Inc. is a manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by its customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as such as building and construction, fertilizers, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. It also sells caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across its integrated manufacturing value chain. It sells its Nylon 6 resin globally, primarily under the Aegis brand name. In addition, its Nylon 6 resin is used to produce nylon films which it sells to its customers primarily under the Capran brand name. Caprolactam is the key monomer used in the production of Nylon 6 resin. Its Ammonium sulfate fertilizer is derived from the caprolactam manufacturing process and sells ammonium sulfate primarily to North American and South American distributors.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC (ASTL) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Algoma) is a Canada-based company, which is an integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products with its operations located in Canada. It produces sheet and plate products that are sold primarily to customers in Canada and Midwest United States of America. The Company has a raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year. The Company's mill produces hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its direct strip production complex (DSPC), which is a thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop. Algoma delivers its solutions to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Its facility provides a range of quality heat treated products for abrasion resistant, ballistic and other specialty plate applications. Its subsidiaries include Algoma Steel Holdings Inc., Algoma Steel Inc. and Algoma Steel Inc. USA.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (ADR) (AU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is an independent, global gold mining company with a diverse portfolio of operations, projects, and exploration activities across nine countries on four continents. The Company's principal product is gold. It also produces silver in Argentina and sulfuric acid in Brazil as by-products. In Colombia, Quebradona, produces both gold and copper. The Company operates through three segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. It has operations in Africa in locations, including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Guinea, and Tanzania. The Americas segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Its portfolio consists of Cerro Vanguardia SA, AGA Mineracao, Serra Grande, Greenfields projects, Iduapriem, Siguiri, Geita, Kibali, Obuasi and Sunrise Dam. Kibali is situated adjacent to the town of Doko. The Company also holds Sterling and Crown exploration properties in the Beatty district of southern Nevada.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BHP GROUP LTD (ADR) (BHP) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BHP Group Limited is an Australia-based resources company. The Company is a producer of commodities, including iron ore, copper, nickel, potash, metallurgical (steelmaking) coal. It is focused on offering a range of resources, which provides copper for renewable energy; nickel for electric vehicles; potash for sustainable farming, and iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition. Its segments include Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. Its Copper segment is engaged in mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. Its Iron Ore segment is engaged in mining of iron ore. Its Coal segment is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal. The Company's operations are situated in approximately 90 locations, including Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America and South America.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC (CLF) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is an integrated mining and flat-rolled steel producer. It is engaged in manufacturing iron ore pellets. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It offers advanced high-strength steels (AHSS), hot-dipped galvanized, aluminized, galvalume, electrogalvanized, galvanneal, hot-rolled coil (HRC), cold-rolled coil, plate, tinplate, grain oriented electrical steel (GOES), non-oriented electrical steel (NOES), stainless steels, tool and die, stamped components, rail, slab and cast ingot. It provides steel solutions, such as operations of tooling and stamping, which provides advanced-engineered solutions, tool design and build, hot and cold-stamped components, and complex assemblies for the automotive market. It serves various markets, such as automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, steel producers, and distributors and converters.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DOW INC (DOW) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dow Inc. is a holding company for The Dow Chemical Company and its subsidiaries (TDCC). The Company conducts its worldwide operations through six global businesses, which are organized into three segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings. The Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment consists of two integrated global businesses, such as Hydrocarbons & Energy and Packaging and Specialty Plastics. The Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment consists of two customer-centric global businesses, such as Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals that develop intermediate chemicals that are essential to manufacturing processes, as well as downstream, customized materials and formulations that use advanced development technologies. The Performance Materials & Coatings segment consists of two global businesses, such as Coatings & Performance Monomers and Consumer Solutions.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION (HUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. The Company's segments include Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects. The polyurethanes product segment includes methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane and other polyurethane-related products. Performance Products segment includes amines are a family of intermediate chemicals, and maleic anhydride is an intermediate chemical used primarily to produce unsaturated polyester resins. Advanced Materials segment includes Technologically- advanced epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations, and high performance thermoset resins and curing agents and toughening agents and carbon nanotubes additives. Textile Effects segment is engaged in providing wet processing of textiles across pretreatment, coloration, printing and finishing and provides a diverse portfolio of textile chemicals and dyes.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ARCELORMITTAL SA (ADR) (MT) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg-based holding company. The Company, via its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel, iron ore manufacturing and coal mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The Company is organized in five operating segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining. The NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, and ACIS segments produce flat, long, and tubular products including slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, among others. The Mining segment provides steel operations and comprises all mines owned by the Company in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (MYE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company's segments include Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling Segment manufactures a broad selection of durable plastic reusable containers that are used repeatedly during the course of their service life. Its products include pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, custom plastic products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel and waste handling. The Distribution Segment is engaged in the distribution of tools, equipment and supplies used for tire, wheel and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck and off-road vehicles and the manufacturing of tire repair materials and custom rubber products. It serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, truck stop operations, auto dealers, general service and repair centers and government agencies.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

