Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/22/2023

The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

POSCO HOLDINGS INC (ADR) (PKX) is a large-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Posco Holdings Inc, formerly Posco, is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Steel segment produces and sells steel products such as hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, stainless steel, among others. The Trading segment engages in the global trade, including the export and import of steel products. The Engineering and Construction (E&C) segment plans, designs and builds industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings. The Other segment is engaged in the power plants, information and communication related services and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES, INC. (WOR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Worthington Industries, Inc. is an industrial manufacturing company, which is focused on steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company's segments include Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Steel Processing segment consists of the Worthington Steel business unit and four consolidated joint ventures. The Consumer Products segment is comprised of brands that offer products in the tools, outdoor living and celebrations end markets with brands that include Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag Torch and General, among others. The Building Products segment includes refrigerant and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, and other specialty products. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment includes on-board fuelling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport and distribution of industrial gases.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ALGOMA STEEL GROUP INC (ASTL) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Algoma) is a Canada-based company, which is an integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products with its operations located in Canada. It produces sheet and plate products that are sold primarily to customers in Canada and Midwest United States of America. The Company has a raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year. The Company's mill produces hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its direct strip production complex (DSPC), which is a thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop. Algoma delivers its solutions to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Its facility provides a range of quality heat treated products for abrasion resistant, ballistic and other specialty plate applications. Its subsidiaries include Algoma Steel Holdings Inc., Algoma Steel Inc. and Algoma Steel Inc. USA.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC (CLF) is a large-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is an integrated mining and flat-rolled steel producer. It is engaged in manufacturing iron ore pellets. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. It offers advanced high-strength steels (AHSS), hot-dipped galvanized, aluminized, galvalume, electrogalvanized, galvanneal, hot-rolled coil (HRC), cold-rolled coil, plate, tinplate, grain oriented electrical steel (GOES), non-oriented electrical steel (NOES), stainless steels, tool and die, stamped components, rail, slab and cast ingot. It provides steel solutions, such as operations of tooling and stamping, which provides advanced-engineered solutions, tool design and build, hot and cold-stamped components, and complex assemblies for the automotive market. It serves various markets, such as automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, steel producers, and distributors and converters.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GERDAU SA (ADR) (GGB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gerdau SA is a Brazil-based manufacturer of steel products. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, the United States, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. The Firm's product portfolio includes crude steel; finished products for the construction industry, such as rebar, wire-rods, structural shapes, hot-rolled coils and heavy plates; finished industrial products, such as commercial rolled-steel bars, light profiles and wires; agricultural products, such as stakes, smooth wire and barbed-wire; and special steel items. The Company's activities include also operations of iron ore mines located in the state of Minas Gerais.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION (HUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. The Company's segments include Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects. The polyurethanes product segment includes methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane and other polyurethane-related products. Performance Products segment includes amines are a family of intermediate chemicals, and maleic anhydride is an intermediate chemical used primarily to produce unsaturated polyester resins. Advanced Materials segment includes Technologically- advanced epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations, and high performance thermoset resins and curing agents and toughening agents and carbon nanotubes additives. Textile Effects segment is engaged in providing wet processing of textiles across pretreatment, coloration, printing and finishing and provides a diverse portfolio of textile chemicals and dyes.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. (KRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), a base industrial product used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products to approximately 4,000 customers in 100 countries with sales in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, which include rutile and anatase. TiO 2 is used to provide opacity to items such as containers and packaging materials, and vinyl products such as windows, door profiles and siding. It offers its customers a broad portfolio of products that include over 40 different TiO2 pigment grades under the KRONOS trademark. Its customers include domestic and international paint, plastics, decorative laminate and paper manufacturers. TiO2 is also used in textile applications where TiO2 functions as an opacifying and delustering age.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

RYERSON HOLDING CORP (RYI) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ryerson Holding Corporation is a value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals. The Company, through its metals service centers segment, provides value-added processing and distribution of industrial metals with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It purchases large quantities of metal products from primary producers and sells these materials in smaller quantities to a range of metals-consuming industries. It carries a line of approximately 75,000 products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels and a line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. Its subsidiaries include JT Ryerson in the United States; Ryerson Canada, Inc., in Canada and Ryerson Metals de Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V., in Mexico. In addition to its North American operations, it conducts materials processing and distribution operations in China through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ryerson China Limited. Its subsidiaries include Excelsior, Inc.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

TIMKENSTEEL CORP (TMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The Company's portfolio includes special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubing (tubes), manufactured components, such as precision steel components, and billets. In addition, it supplies machining and thermal treatment services, and it manages raw material recycling programs, which are also used as a feeder system for its melting operations. The Company's products and services are used in a various range of demanding applications in the various market sectors, including automotive, oil and gas, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, defense, heavy truck, agriculture, power generation, and oil country tubular goods (OCTG). Its production of manufactured components takes place at two downstream manufacturing facilities: Tryon Peak (Columbus, North Carolina) and St. Clair (Eaton, Ohio).

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ENCORE WIRE CORP (WIRE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encore Wire Corporation is a manufacturer of electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, manufactured housing, and data centers. The Company offers an electrical building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2 and other types of wire products, including service entrance unarmored (SEU), service entrance cable (SER), Photovoltaic, underground residential distribution wire (URD), tray cable, metal-clad and armored cable. The Company serves various markets, such as healthcare, data center, airport expansion, military bases, oil and gas, transit, wastewater treatment, school construction, and power generation. The Company markets its products throughout the United States primarily through independent manufacturers, representatives, and through its own direct in-house marketing.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

